Louisville, KY

Motorcyclist dies in crash on Outer Loop near Fairdale, Louisville police say

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A motorcyclist died in a crash near Fairdale on Sunday night, according to Louisville Metro Police. LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said police responded to crash involving a motorcycle and passenger vehicle at the intersection of New Cut Road and Outer Loop around 7:30 p.m. Mitchell said a passenger vehicle was attempting to turn left on New Cut Road onto Outer Loop when it crashed in a motorcyclist driven by a male.
Suspect charged in connection to string of ‘suspicious fires’ in Bullitt County

BULLITT CO., Ky. (WAVE) - Hillview police have charged a man in connection to a string of ‘suspicious fires’ across northern Bullitt County in September. Troy Adams, 42, was charged with five counts of arson, three counts of criminal mischief and one count of disorderly conduct in connection to multiple fires happening in close proximity on Sept. 12, according to Hillview police Detective Scott Barrow.
1 dead following hit-and-run crash near Shively, LMPD says

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Authorities are searching for a person responsible for a deadly hit-and-run near Shively. Metro Police said the incident happened in the 3900 block of Cane Run Road around 8 p.m. Sunday. According to investigators, a passenger vehicle headed northbound on Cane Run Road crossed over into...
UPDATE: Escaped inmate in custody

HARDINSBURG, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky State Police say an inmate who escaped while undergoing medical treatment is back in custody. Troopers did not say where Kody Claycomb, 30, of Louisville, was located. The escape happened around 1:20 a.m. (Central time) today while Claycomb was being examined at Breckinridge Memorial Hospital...
Man arrested after disturbance on Dixie Highway

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man was arrested after causing a disturbance on Dixie Highway Friday evening. According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, the incident involved the LMPD 3rd Division and SWAT team around 6:00 p.m. Officers were originally dispatched to a trouble on a man in the middle...
Firefighters battle vacant house fire in Russell neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Fire Department crews battled a vacant house fire in the Russell neighborhood early Saturday morning. According to Major Bobby Cooper, around 5:13 a.m. crews were dispatched to a structure fire in the 400 block of Dr. W.J. Hodge Street. When firefighters arrived on scene, they...
