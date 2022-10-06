Read full article on original website
wdrb.com
Motorcyclist dies in crash on Outer Loop near Fairdale, Louisville police say
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A motorcyclist died in a crash near Fairdale on Sunday night, according to Louisville Metro Police. LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said police responded to crash involving a motorcycle and passenger vehicle at the intersection of New Cut Road and Outer Loop around 7:30 p.m. Mitchell said a passenger vehicle was attempting to turn left on New Cut Road onto Outer Loop when it crashed in a motorcyclist driven by a male.
WLKY.com
LMPD investigating deadly hit-and-run on Cane Run Road
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro police are investigating a deadly hit-and-run crash that happened on Cane Run Road. Police say the early investigation indicates a vehicle headed north on Cane Run Road crossed into the southbound lanes of traffic and stuck another vehicle carrying three people. The passenger in...
WLKY.com
Man dead after accident on New Cut Road
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police are investigating after a traffic crash leaves a man dead. Police said that around 7:30 p.m. Sunday night, a vehicle hit a motorcycle at the intersection of New Cut Road and Outer Loop. The driver was headed north on New Cut Road and...
Wave 3
Suspect charged in connection to string of ‘suspicious fires’ in Bullitt County
BULLITT CO., Ky. (WAVE) - Hillview police have charged a man in connection to a string of ‘suspicious fires’ across northern Bullitt County in September. Troy Adams, 42, was charged with five counts of arson, three counts of criminal mischief and one count of disorderly conduct in connection to multiple fires happening in close proximity on Sept. 12, according to Hillview police Detective Scott Barrow.
1 dead following hit-and-run crash near Shively, LMPD says
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Authorities are searching for a person responsible for a deadly hit-and-run near Shively. Metro Police said the incident happened in the 3900 block of Cane Run Road around 8 p.m. Sunday. According to investigators, a passenger vehicle headed northbound on Cane Run Road crossed over into...
Wave 3
Police seeking leads on escaped inmate
HARDINSBURG, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky State Police are searching for an inmate who escaped from custody while undergoing medical treatment. The escape happened around 1:20 a.m. (Central time) October 10 while Kody Claycomb, 30, of Louisville, was being examined at Breckinridge Memorial Hospital following a fall in the Breckinridge County Detention Center.
LMPD: Man dies after vehicle, motorcyle collide on New Cut Road
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police are investigating a fatal crash involving a motorcycle that left one person dead in southern Jefferson County. According to Metro Police, the incident happened at the intersection of New Cut Road and Outer Loop around 7:30 p.m. Sunday. Their preliminary investigation reveals a passenger vehicle...
Wave 3
Man dead after motorcycle vs vehicle crash on New Cut Road
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is dead after a motorcycle vs. vehicle accident on New Cut Road at Outer Loop Sunday. According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, around 7:30 p.m. officers responded to a call of a vehicle collision involving a motorcycle on New Cut Road. Officer’s preliminary...
Wave 3
‘A total loss’: Commercial warehouse destroyed by fire in Clifton neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville arson investigators are working to find the cause of a fire that destroyed a warehouse early Sunday in the Clifton neighborhood. Around 3:43 a.m., firefighters with the Louisville Fire Department responded to a commercial structure fire in the 2100 block of Frankfort Avenue. LFD Major...
Wave 3
Fatal hit and run accident on Cane Run Road
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One person is dead after a hit and run accident on Cane Run Road Sunday evening. According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, around 8 p.m. officers responded to a vehicle collision in the 3900 block of Cane Run Road. Preliminary investigation shows that a car...
Wave 3
‘I just don’t understand why’: Car windshields busted in Germantown-Schnitzelburg neighborhoods
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Several neighbors in the Germantown and Schnitzelburg neighborhoods spent the latter part of their weekends sweeping up after their rear car windshields were busted out in an alleged overnight vandalism spree. Neighbors told WAVE News the crimes happened late Saturday night or early Sunday morning. At...
Wave 3
Trial delayed for DJ accused of killing bartender at Louisville nightclub on Derby Eve
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The trial for a man accused of shooting and killing a bartender at a Louisville nightclub on Derby Eve 2021 has been delayed. A trial date for Ronnie O’Bannon was scheduled for Oct. 11 but has since been pushed back to Feb. 14, 2023, according to the Jefferson County Commonwealth Attorney’s Office.
Wave 3
UPDATE: Escaped inmate in custody
HARDINSBURG, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky State Police say an inmate who escaped while undergoing medical treatment is back in custody. Troopers did not say where Kody Claycomb, 30, of Louisville, was located. The escape happened around 1:20 a.m. (Central time) today while Claycomb was being examined at Breckinridge Memorial Hospital...
953wiki.com
Kentucky State Police Investigate Injury Accident on Interstate 71 in Carroll County
CARROLLTON, Ky. (10/08/2022) – On Saturday October 08, 2022 at approximately 4:47 pm Kentucky State Police Post 5 in Campbellsburg responded to an injury accident near the 44 mile marker in Carroll County. The preliminary investigation determined that a 2009 Freightliner semi was slowing in the right lane to...
2 teen boys hurt in drive-by shooting in Lawrence
Two teenagers were seriously injured in a drive-by shooting early Monday in a residential area on the southwest side of Lawrence, police say.
wdrb.com
Inspections on Kennedy Bridge will bring lane closures on I-65 South for 2 months
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Inspections on the Kennedy Bridge will lead to sporadic lane closures over the course of the next two months. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said the closures will be contained to the far-left and far-right lanes of Interstate 65 South as crews test the metal welds of the bridge.
Wave 3
Warehouse destroyed by fire in Clifton neighborhood; advice from experts for October’s fire prevention month
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville arson investigators are working to find the cause of a fire that destroyed a warehouse early Sunday in the Clifton neighborhood. Around 3:40 a.m., Louisville firefighters responded to a warehouse fire that was engulfed in flames in the 2100 block of Frankfort Avenue. LFD Major...
wdrb.com
7 people injured after 3 shootings, violent home invasion Thursday in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It was a violent Thursday in Louisville, with multiple shootings and an armed robbery just hours apart. Six people were shot, and another person was pistol whipped and robbed. The violence spanned across the city from west Louisville to east Louisville. The first violent incident happened...
Wave 3
Man arrested after disturbance on Dixie Highway
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man was arrested after causing a disturbance on Dixie Highway Friday evening. According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, the incident involved the LMPD 3rd Division and SWAT team around 6:00 p.m. Officers were originally dispatched to a trouble on a man in the middle...
Wave 3
Firefighters battle vacant house fire in Russell neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Fire Department crews battled a vacant house fire in the Russell neighborhood early Saturday morning. According to Major Bobby Cooper, around 5:13 a.m. crews were dispatched to a structure fire in the 400 block of Dr. W.J. Hodge Street. When firefighters arrived on scene, they...
