Traffic Alert: Disabled 18-wheeler on I-10 East of Mississippi River Bridge causes slowdown
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – According to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD), a traffic incident is causing congestion along I-10 East on the Mississippi River Bridge Monday (October 10) afternoon. As of 3 p.m., DOTD says the right lane is blocked along I-10 East of the...
Traffic Alert: Crash in roadway on Adams Avenue
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Officials are alerting drivers to a crash in the roadway on Adams Avenue at North 30th Street Monday (October 10) evening. The incident occurred around 6:22 p.m. and Baton Rouge Police (BRPD) are at the scene. Area drivers should use caution or take a...
Traffic Alert: Two crashes on LSU campus
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Capital area officials say two crashes occurred on LSU campus Sunday (October 9) evening. According to The City of Baton Rouge, it was around 6:50 when the collisions occurred. One unfolded at 230 Campus Lake Drive, which is near South Campus Drive. The second crash was reported on Dalrymple Drive at Highland Road.
2 men killed in separate overnight crashes, LSP reminds travelers to buckle up
KENTWOOD, La. (WGNO)— Two people were killed in separate crashes overnight, Louisiana State Police announced Monday (Oct. 10) morning. According to LSP, one crash happened in rural Tangipahoa Parish, the other in St. Helena Parish. LSP says the first incident happened Sunday night around 9:30 p.m. on LA Hwy...
Coroner called to morning shooting scene along Terrace Avenue, police say
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a Monday morning shooting east of I-10. Police said officers are responding to the area of S. 15th Street and Terrace Avenue and the coroner’s office has been notified. This is a developing story.
Central PD: Driver “likely suffering from a near narcotics overdose” plows through subdivision
CENTRAL, La. (BRPROUD) – A little over one week ago, the Central Police Department was alerted by multiple people about a situation in the North Woods subdivision. CPD said, the calls came in around 2 p.m. on Sunday, October 2, about a driver who was possibly “impaired.”. EBR...
Officials identify Baton Rouge man killed in boating incident
EMPIRE, La. (BRPROUD) — A Baton Rouge man was killed in a boating incident Saturday in Plaquemines Parish, according to state wildlife and fisheries officials. On Monday, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) identified the victim as Jose Granados, 49, of Baton Rouge. His body was recovered near Empire, Louisiana around 9:30 p.m.
Man struck, killed by SUV in Baton Rouge Saturday
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a deadly hit and run that happened Saturday night on Ben Hur Road. According to the police, the crash happened when a black Range Rover SUV hit Jude Jarreau, 44, as he was trying to cross the road around midnight. Police say the SUV fled the scene and the investigation is open.
Two shot after drug deal allegedly goes bad on West Muriel Dr.
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department responded to a reported shooting early Monday morning. Officers arrived at 1873 West Muriel Dr. a little before 12:40 a.m. and found two shooting victims. “Police believe that the two shooting victims were injured by gunfire during a drug...
Firefighters put out late night shed fire in Zachary
ZACHARY, La. (BRPROUD) – Multiple units with the Zachary Fire Department responded to a blaze in the 5500 block of Hillcrest Dr. Firefighters arrived around 10:50 p.m. on Sunday, October 9, and found a shed fully engulfed in flames. According to the Zachary Fire Department, “The fire was quickly...
Police investigating after multiple vehicles burglarized on campus during LSU game
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – For some, the result of the LSU football game was not the only bad thing to happen on Saturday. LSU is confirming that there were “multiple vehicle burglaries during the game.”. There were three locations on campus that were reportedly hit by the...
Halloween trick-or-treating hours in Baton Rouge, surrounding areas
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Halloween is right around the corner! Here is a list of trick-or-treating hours in Greater Baton Rouge. Ascension Parish’s trick-or-treating hours will be on Monday, Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Trick-or-treating hours in Central. Central leaders announced that 2022’s Halloween...
Baton Rouge detectives identify 17-year-old killed in Terrace Street shooting
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A teenager was killed Monday (October 10) morning in Old South Baton Rouge, authorities say. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD), it was around 11:17 a.m. when 17-year-old Dedrick Wagner was shot to death in the 1400 block of Terrace Avenue. BRPD...
Traffic stop in Central ends with arrest of duo and seizure of cash, marijuana and cocaine
CENTRAL, La. (BRPROUD) – On Sunday, October 9, a member of the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle driven by Dylan Parker, 21, of Pride. The stop took place on Arleen Ave. around 12:30 a.m. and Justin Akins, 39, of Zachary, was...
Average gas prices go up by over 25 cents per gallon in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – So the Tennessee Volunteers took down the LSU Tigers by a score of 40-13 on Saturday. It turns out that the difference in that score is exactly the same amount that average gas prices have gone up in Baton Rouge. “Average gasoline prices in...
Arrest: During traffic stop, Louisiana deputies discover fugitive from Mississippi, illegal drugs
CENTRAL, La. (BRPROUD) – A Thursday (October 8) night traffic stop in Zachary led to a violent encounter and three arrests, according to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office (EBRSO). An official arrest report related to the incident says it was shortly before midnight when deputies were patrolling...
Kitten removed from Coca-Cola vending machine by local firefighters
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The St. George Fire Department was called to something other than a fire on Sunday, October 9. Firefighters with Squad 655 rescued a kitten. That “little kitten was stuck in a coke machine,” according to the St. George Fire Department. The kitten...
Two officers place on leave after officer-involved in shooting at Highland Road apartment complex
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Baton Rouge Police Department says a call about an emotionally disturbed person led to an officer-involved shooting on Saturday. Officers responded to the Hub Apartments on Highland Road and heard gunshots when they arrived after 7 p.m. BRPD says the suspect, an unidentified 25-year-old male, disregarded their verbal commands and pointed his gun at officers.
BRPD identifies victim in deadly drive-by shooting on I-12
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting on I-12 early Saturday morning. According to BRPD, a 25-year-old male driver and a 28-year-old male passenger were headed west on I-12 around 3:00 a.m. on Saturday morning, when someone began shooting at their vehicle between Airline Highway and Drusilla Lane.
Caliente Mexican Craving near LSU closing after 10 years
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A Mexican restaurant near LSU’s campus on Lee Drive will be closing its doors on Oct. 23 after 10 years in business. In a statement, the Caliente Mexican Craving’s owners said the decision to shut down the Lee Drive location was due to several reasons. The restaurant’s lease was due for renewal in May but the owners decided that they want to own the building any of their businesses are in. Another reason for closing is to focus growing menu concepts for their ghost kitchen.
