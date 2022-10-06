ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Traffic Alert: Crash in roadway on Adams Avenue

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Officials are alerting drivers to a crash in the roadway on Adams Avenue at North 30th Street Monday (October 10) evening. The incident occurred around 6:22 p.m. and Baton Rouge Police (BRPD) are at the scene. Area drivers should use caution or take a...
Traffic Alert: Two crashes on LSU campus

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Capital area officials say two crashes occurred on LSU campus Sunday (October 9) evening. According to The City of Baton Rouge, it was around 6:50 when the collisions occurred. One unfolded at 230 Campus Lake Drive, which is near South Campus Drive. The second crash was reported on Dalrymple Drive at Highland Road.
Officials identify Baton Rouge man killed in boating incident

EMPIRE, La. (BRPROUD) — A Baton Rouge man was killed in a boating incident Saturday in Plaquemines Parish, according to state wildlife and fisheries officials. On Monday, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) identified the victim as Jose Granados, 49, of Baton Rouge. His body was recovered near Empire, Louisiana around 9:30 p.m.
Man struck, killed by SUV in Baton Rouge Saturday

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a deadly hit and run that happened Saturday night on Ben Hur Road. According to the police, the crash happened when a black Range Rover SUV hit Jude Jarreau, 44, as he was trying to cross the road around midnight. Police say the SUV fled the scene and the investigation is open.
Two shot after drug deal allegedly goes bad on West Muriel Dr.

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department responded to a reported shooting early Monday morning. Officers arrived at 1873 West Muriel Dr. a little before 12:40 a.m. and found two shooting victims. “Police believe that the two shooting victims were injured by gunfire during a drug...
Firefighters put out late night shed fire in Zachary

ZACHARY, La. (BRPROUD) – Multiple units with the Zachary Fire Department responded to a blaze in the 5500 block of Hillcrest Dr. Firefighters arrived around 10:50 p.m. on Sunday, October 9, and found a shed fully engulfed in flames. According to the Zachary Fire Department, “The fire was quickly...
Halloween trick-or-treating hours in Baton Rouge, surrounding areas

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Halloween is right around the corner! Here is a list of trick-or-treating hours in Greater Baton Rouge. Ascension Parish’s trick-or-treating hours will be on Monday, Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Trick-or-treating hours in Central. Central leaders announced that 2022’s Halloween...
brproud.com

Two officers place on leave after officer-involved in shooting at Highland Road apartment complex

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Baton Rouge Police Department says a call about an emotionally disturbed person led to an officer-involved shooting on Saturday. Officers responded to the Hub Apartments on Highland Road and heard gunshots when they arrived after 7 p.m. BRPD says the suspect, an unidentified 25-year-old male, disregarded their verbal commands and pointed his gun at officers.
BRPD identifies victim in deadly drive-by shooting on I-12

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting on I-12 early Saturday morning. According to BRPD, a 25-year-old male driver and a 28-year-old male passenger were headed west on I-12 around 3:00 a.m. on Saturday morning, when someone began shooting at their vehicle between Airline Highway and Drusilla Lane.
Caliente Mexican Craving near LSU closing after 10 years

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A Mexican restaurant near LSU’s campus on Lee Drive will be closing its doors on Oct. 23 after 10 years in business. In a statement, the Caliente Mexican Craving’s owners said the decision to shut down the Lee Drive location was due to several reasons. The restaurant’s lease was due for renewal in May but the owners decided that they want to own the building any of their businesses are in. Another reason for closing is to focus growing menu concepts for their ghost kitchen.
BATON ROUGE, LA

