ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Income Tax

You could still be owed $3,600 from an unclaimed $3.7billion pot – but there is a fast approaching deadline in weeks

By Jacob Willeford, Anthony Russo, William Johnson
The US Sun
The US Sun
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CrYLb_0iP1OQzw00

PARENTS have about one month left to claim up to $3,600 from the increased Child Tax Credit in 2021.

The Treasury Inspector General for Tax Administration revealed in a recent report that the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) failed to send the advance child tax credits to 4.1 million households, worth a total of $3.7billion.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PYWEw_0iP1OQzw00
Act soon to get a possible $3,600 in child tax credit from last year Credit: Getty

At the same time, 1.5million households received cash when they shouldn’t have from July to December 2021.

The credit is paid per child, worth up to $3,600.

How to qualify and apply

However, before you can apply there are some qualifications that need to be met — specifically income restrictions.

For 2021, couples qualified for the full benefit if they made less than $150,000 and single parents who filed as the head of their household needed to make under $112,500.

If you meet these income restrictions, you have two options.

The first can be done by entering the number of children and dependents you have on form 1040 while doing the same on the attached document Schedule 8812.

The second option applies to parents who don't make enough money to file taxes.

If that's the case, you need to head over to GetCTC.org and apply through the portal.

The portal is free to use and does not require any tax documents.

Not to mention, the tool allows you to claim a third stimulus payment if you haven't already, which is worth $1,400.

Additionally, it's very important to remember that after November 15, the site will stop operating, meaning that parents who are seeking last year's credit will have to go through a much longer process.

But keep in mind that you can claim CTC for up to three years after they expire as long as you filed taxes for the same year.

State child tax credits

Many states also offer their own child tax credit.

In fact, on October 3, Rhode Island began sending out CTCs worth up to $750 to eligible families.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oPj9u_0iP1OQzw00
Certain states offer specific credit amounts Credit: Getty

Connecticut has been sending out its own CTCs since August for the same amount as well.

Other states distribute the credit on a percentage basis.

This includes Oklahoma, which allows all families to get five percent of whatever the federal child tax credit is.

What this means for the 2022 CTC

As a result of inaction from Congress, the CTC is set to revert to a maximum of $2,000.

However, there has been another push to bring back the enhanced $3,600 federal CTC and Axios has revealed that the White House is attempting a “hail mary” to bring back an enhanced version of the CTC.

So far for the 2022 CTC, there are no scheduled monthly payments of $250 going out to thousands of families.

Meanwhile, there are unfortunately two reasons why you might have to pay back or have your CTC payments taken by the IRS.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eVJVf_0iP1OQzw00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0U714G_0iP1OQzw00

Millions of Americans are set to get an additional $181 in refunds as the interest rate will rise to 6% in October.

And if you qualify, a direct payment worth up to $1,050 might hit your bank account tomorrow.

Comments / 17

A Normal Person
3d ago

Why do people have deadlines because they people who put this out know whom they owe so just send it to them and stop playing games to hold on to those people money period. Allegedly

Reply(2)
6
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Connecticut State
State
Oklahoma State
State
Rhode Island State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Tax Credit#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Linus Income Tax
Washington Examiner

Social Security update: Benefit check worth $1,547 set to go out tomorrow for millions

Select Social Security beneficiaries are poised to receive checks worth an average of $1,547 for the month of September, starting Wednesday. Recipients can expect the money to come via direct deposit or a check in the mail, depending on their preferred method of receiving benefits from the Social Security Administration. The checks are doled out on the third Wednesday of every month for individuals who were born from the 11th through the 20th of their birth month.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Income Tax
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
NewsBreak
IRS
Motley Fool

Stimulus Update: 12 States Still in the Process of Sending Relief Checks

Is your state among those sending additional stimulus funds?. Some states will continue relief efforts through the end of 2022. For residents who have not yet filed 2020 or 2021 tax returns, states may offer an extension. There's no denying that the last few years have been tough. Between the...
INCOME TAX
960 The Ref

IRS set to send out $1.2 billion in refunds to certain taxpayers

The Internal Revenue Service will send refunds to taxpayers who, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, filed certain 2019 and 2020 tax returns late. According to the IRS, the penalty that is being refunded is typically assessed for those who have not filed their return and have not requested an extension. The penalty is set at a rate of 5% per month, up to 25% of the unpaid tax when a federal income tax return is filed late.
INCOME TAX
activebeat.com

5 Changes to Medicare Seniors Need to Know About Before 2023

Medicare is a federal health care program that helps seniors and qualifying younger people cover a variety of medical expenses. Each year, Medicare sees changes that seniors need to be aware of. Open enrollment for Medicare runs from October 15 to December 7. Few of us look forward to reviewing...
INSTAGRAM
CNET

Social Security Payments for October: When Your Money Will Arrive

Checks for those who receive Supplemental Security Income along with Social Security have already been sent out this month. Another Social Security payment will go out next week. We'll explain how the timing of Social Security payments works below. In the next two months, keep an eye on your mailbox...
PERSONAL FINANCE
Cadrene Heslop

Parents Can Claim $3,600 From The IRS In Less Than 30 Days

Parents have little time to claim $3,600 from an unclaimed pool of $3.7 billion. They can get these funds on behalf of their dependents. The Treasury Inspector General for Tax Administration made the reveal. Their report said the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) did not make some payments. (source)
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
805K+
Followers
44K+
Post
274M+
Views
ABOUT

The fastest-growing news website in the US. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy