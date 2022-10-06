Read full article on original website
spectrumnews1.com
Transformation starting soon at former Louisville candy factory
LOUISVILLE, Ky — Former candy factory will become low-income apartments for seniors. Of all the housing developments Paul DeSpain has worked on, 1405 West Broadway takes the cake. “To answer your question directly, this is the biggest project I’ve ever been any part of,” DeSpain said. DeSpain...
spectrumnews1.com
Vendor talks success of this year's Harvest Homecoming
NEW ALBANY, Ind. — Warm during the day but chilly at night — that’s what Beth White with Harvest Homecoming says is the perfect weather for a large crowd to come out and enjoy the fun. “Our vendors are very happy. They’re selling product and most of...
spectrumnews1.com
Louisville snaps drought as backup Domann leads Cards past Virginia, 34-17
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Brock Doman proved an able replacement for injured Malik Cunningham, throwing for one touchdown, running for another and leading Louisville to a 34-17 victory at Virginia on Saturday. Domann overcame a slow start — his first completion was to former teammate Anthony Johnson, now a...
