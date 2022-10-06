ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Comments / 0

Related
WAFB

Louisiana, Missouri request depositions and add 47 defendants to lawsuit against federal government for alleged collusion with social media companies

The following press release is from the office of Attorney General Jeff Landry. MONROE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry and Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt have filed a second amended complaint that adds 47 defendants (total of 67 defendants) to their lawsuit against the federal government for allegedly colluding with social media giants to censor freedom of speech. The list of new defendants include top officials at the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), the White House, and others. Further, Louisiana and Missouri plan to file a motion on Friday requesting that the Court allow the states to take the depositions of a number of key defendants.
LOUISIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rapid City, SD
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
State
Louisiana State
Rapid City, SD
Crime & Safety
State
South Dakota State
City
Thibodaux, LA
WAFB

La. superintendents representing rural districts to hold virtual press conference

The following information is from the St. Helena Parish School District. ST. HELENA PARISH, La. (WAFB) - A cross section of Louisiana education leaders, including superintendents representing small and rural parish school districts and leaders from the state’s superintendent and school board associations, will hold a virtual press conference on Friday, Oct. 7 starting at 1 p.m. to warn against the unintended consequences of the Louisiana Department of Education’s proposed reforms to the School Accountability Systems. The press conference is being facilitated by St. Helena Parish School District Superintendent Dr. Kelli Joseph.
LOUISIANA STATE
WAFB

Voter registration deadline approaching in La. for Nov. 8 election

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Several important deadlines are approaching for Louisiana voters. The Louisiana Secretary of State’s Office says the in-person or by mail registration deadline is Tuesday, Oct. 11. The deadline to register through the GeauxVote online registration system is Tuesday, Oct. 18. Officials say the deadlines...
LOUISIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rape#Consensual Sex#City Police#Trooper#Violent Crime#Louisiana State Police
WAFB

Early Childhood program begins in Donaldsonville

Donaldsonville, La. (WAFB) - Children in Donaldsonville are getting a new head start on their future. Governor John bel Edwards says the key to getting more people into high-paying careers in Donaldsonville, starts at a young age. “We have record investment in early childhood education. We must maintain it. You...
DONALDSONVILLE, LA
WAFB

La. officials vote to reduce speckled trout catch limits

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - In an effort to deal with a decline in the speckled trout population, Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries officials have voted to decrease the number a single fisherman may catch. On Thurs., Oct. 4, a Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Commission voted to set a new 15-fish limit...
LOUISIANA STATE
WAFB

WAFB

28K+
Followers
18K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

The tradition of television in Baton Rouge began on April 19, 1953, when WAFB signed on the air as the second television station in Louisiana. Over the following decades, Channel 9 has created the number one news organization in south Louisiana, covering local, state, and regional news. Today, WAFB brings its viewers 25 hours of news programming each week. Presently, Louisiana's News Channel is the only network station in the market to air a complete rebroadcast of every locally produced newscast, plus a live weekend noon news product on our second cable station, Cable Channel 9. Our anchors, reporters, producers, and photographers have won numerous awards from the Associated Press and the Louisiana Association of Broadcasters. A number of investigative reports by WAFB 9 News on various topics have even resulted in changes in state law. While news and programming are our broadcast trademarks, WAFB is constantly being honored for its community service. Channel 9 donates over $1.25 million in public service air time each year. The list of station promotions to help local non-profit organizations is lengthy, with our St. Vincent de Paul Uniform Drive, Assess the Need, and the Volunteer! Baton Rouge Volunteer recognition program to name a few.

 https://www.wafb.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy