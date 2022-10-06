FORT WORTH (CBSFDW.COM) - A stolen car chase throughout Fort Worth ended with two people in jail Sunday night. At 11:55 p.m. South Division officers saw the stolen car traveling on East Berry Street near the intersection of Mitchell Boulevard. They turned on their red and blue emergency lights in attempt to stop the driver. But he fled. Thus, officers then activated their emergency siren and pursued the car. The pursuit came to a stop after entering Benbrook where the driver, an adult male, abandoned the car and took off on foot. He was taken into custody on Winward Road without incident. But a woman stayed in the car once it came to a stop and was arrested on outstanding local warrants. The pursuit lasted for about 26 minutes and involved officers from patrol, the Department's K9 Unit and Air Support Unit.

FORT WORTH, TX ・ 23 HOURS AGO