ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Comments / 35

Candice Fernandez
4d ago

That's 1 year per person! He should've have at least got 20 years per person or worse. I hope they can find some peace and recover from the trauma.

Reply(2)
21
Melissa Jackson
4d ago

Also the government shouldn't get to keep any of his gains. They should divide the money equally amongst the victims to give them a new start and counseling.

Reply(1)
19
gil cortez
4d ago

the mutha still gets to live the rest of his life on hard earned taxpayer money....just ain't right!

Reply(2)
21
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KLTV

Police: 4 killed in drug related shooting in Fort Worth

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) - Fort Worth police continue searching for the individual responsible for what is being described by authorities as a drug related shooting that killed four people. Officers responded to the shooting in south Fort Worth at around 7 p.m. on Friday. At the scene, police found...
FORT WORTH, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Dallas, TX
Society
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Texas Society
Dallas, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
fox4news.com

Surveillance video shows shootout that killed 4 in Fort Worth

FORT WORTH, Texas - Surveillance video from a nearby home captured a shootout in Fort Worth that killed four people on Friday. The shooting happened just after 7 p.m. on East Jessamine Street. Fort Worth police say a gray Dodge Challenger was parked on the street just before 7 when...
FORT WORTH, TX
CBS DFW

Stolen car chase throughout Fort Worth ends with 2 people in jail

FORT WORTH (CBSFDW.COM) - A stolen car chase throughout Fort Worth ended with two people in jail Sunday night. At 11:55 p.m. South Division officers saw the stolen car traveling on East Berry Street near the intersection of Mitchell Boulevard. They turned on their red and blue emergency lights in attempt to stop the driver. But he fled. Thus, officers then  activated their emergency siren and pursued the car.  The pursuit came to a stop after entering Benbrook where the driver, an adult male, abandoned the car and took off on foot.  He was taken into custody on Winward Road without incident. But a woman stayed in the car once it came to a stop and was arrested on outstanding local warrants. The pursuit lasted for about 26 minutes and involved officers from patrol, the Department's K9 Unit and Air Support Unit. 
FORT WORTH, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ada Brown
CBS DFW

Man killed in Dallas after apparently getting into verbal argument

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — A man was shot and killed in Dallas on Saturday night, police believe, after he got into a verbal argument with two other men.On Oct. 8, 2022 just after 11:00 p.m., Dallas police responded to calls about a shooting in the 1900 block of Main Street near St. Paul. When officers arrived, they found Dyawn Thomas, 38, lying on the ground with several gunshot wounds. Police began CPR and he was taken to the hospital by Dallas Fire Rescue, but did not survive his injuries.Detectives believe Thomas got into a verbal fight with two other men, one white and the other Black, Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Tonya McDaniel at (214) 671-4236 or via email.The investigation is ongoing.
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sentencing#Dallas Police#Sex Trafficking#Violent Crime#Rolex
calcasieu.info

Louisiana Felon Sentenced to Prison Again After Being Found in Possession of an AR-15 During a Traffic Stop

Louisiana Felon Sentenced to Prison Again After Being Found in Possession of an AR-15 During a Traffic Stop. Louisiana – On October 7, 2022, United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown announced that Orlando Rishawn Walter, 33, of Cedar Hill, Texas, was sentenced in a federal court in Louisiana. United States District Judge Elizabeth E. Foote sentenced Walter to 49 months (4 years, 1 month) in prison, followed by 3 years of supervised release, for illegally possessing a firearm.
CEDAR HILL, TX
blackchronicle.com

Fort Worth police arrest two men found with 25,000 fentanyl pills

FORT WORTH, Texas — Fort Worth police arrested two men Thursday who had been trying to promote about 25,000 pills of fentanyl. A prison grievance states the two suspects, Melvin Ladrelle Kellough and Atomic Dianthony Greene, had been charged with conspiracy to own a managed substance with intent to distribute.
FORT WORTH, TX
dpdbeat.com

Arrest Made in Homicide on Roseville Drive

On October 7, 2022, at approximately 5:00 pm, Dallas Police responded to a shooting call in the 5900 block of Roseville Drive. The preliminary investigation determined when officers arrived, they found Kamal Alberty, 33, on the sidewalk with a gunshot wound. Dallas Fire and Rescue took the victim to a local hospital, where he died.
DALLAS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Human Trafficking
dpdbeat.com

Information Needed In Homicide on Main Street

On October 8, 2022, at around 11:10 pm, Dallas Police responded to a shooting in the 1900 block of Main Street near St. Paul. The preliminary investigation determined when officers arrived they found the Dyawn Thomas, 38, lying in the park with multiple gunshot wounds. Officers immediately started CPR and Dallas Fire and Rescue arrived and took the victim to a local hospital where he died.
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

WFAA

Dallas, TX
48K+
Followers
342
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Dallas local news

 https://www.wfaa.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy