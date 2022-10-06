More than 20 people are without a home and one person is seriously injured after a fire at an apartment complex in Maryland, authorities say. Prince George's County Fire and EMS said they were called to a fire at The Gates Cipriano apartment complex in the 8500 block of Greenbelt Road at about 4:30 a.m. on Sunday. When firefighters arrived, they found smoke coming from a fire on the second floor of a building.

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO