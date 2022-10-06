Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Washington
Prince William Registrar Retiring After Election, Says Officials Are Under Attack
Prince William County's top election official surprised the community when he suddenly announced plans to retire after the election in November less than a year after he took the job. Prince William County Registrar Eric Olsen said election officials are under attack for trying to do the right thing. He...
NBC Washington
DC Area Sees Several Deadly Crashes Over Weekend
Several people have died in car crashes that occurred across the D.C. area over the weekend. Authorities reported fatal crashes in Fairfax and Arlington, Virginia, as well as in Laurel and Clinton, Maryland. The five victims of the crashes include three pedestrians, a driver and a passenger. A pedestrian died...
NBC Washington
7 Teens & Bystander Injured in DC Shootings Since Sunday
Seven teens and a man who was an innocent bystander have been injured in a string of shootings in Washington, D.C., over the past two days, police say. Two teens were shot in the 900 block of Otis Place NW about 11:15 a.m., D.C. police said. One of the victims,...
NBC Washington
Nonprofit Helps Women in Need Get Mammograms
A local nonprofit is removing some of the barriers to breast cancer screenings – not only paying for mammograms for women in need but also providing free transportation to get them to their appointments. Belsi Juarez, 29, felt a lump in her breast during a self-exam last year and...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NBC Washington
3 Men Shot Outside Kennedy Recreation Center in DC
Three men recovered in the hospital Sunday after being shot outside of a D.C. recreation center. Shots were fired just before 6 p.m. near the intersection of O Street and 7th Street NW, outside the Kennedy Recreation Center. D.C. police said the victims are expected to be OK, but details...
NBC Washington
Police Shoot, Chase Suspect Who Drove Toward Officers in Bladensburg: Officials
Police shot and injured a suspect who allegedly tried to run down officers in Bladensburg, Maryland, before leading authorities on a chase to D.C., police said. Officers responded to a report of two males tampering with motor vehicles while wearing full ski masks at about 11:50 p.m. Sunday in the 5100 block of 57th Avenue in Bladensburg. At the scene, police saw two men wearing ski masks and attempted to speak with them, the Bladensburg police said in a statement.
NBC Washington
21 Displaced, 1 Injured in Prince George's County Fire
More than 20 people are without a home and one person is seriously injured after a fire at an apartment complex in Maryland, authorities say. Prince George's County Fire and EMS said they were called to a fire at The Gates Cipriano apartment complex in the 8500 block of Greenbelt Road at about 4:30 a.m. on Sunday. When firefighters arrived, they found smoke coming from a fire on the second floor of a building.
NBC Washington
Prince George's Fatal Pedestrian Crash Investigated as Homicide
A fatal crash that killed one pedestrian in Prince George’s County is being investigated as a homicide, authorities say. Officers responded to a pedestrian being hit by a car at about 11:15 p.m. on Sunday to the 5300 block of Sheriff Road in Capitol Heights. At the scene, officers found an unresponsive adult male victim on the ground, the Prince George’s County Police Department said in a statement.
Comments / 0