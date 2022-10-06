Michigan Man Charged with Numerous ‘Animal Crush’ Crimes Over Videos Depicting Dogs Being ‘Impaled’ and ‘Sexually Assaulted’

You sick, sorry, SOB.... That's OK people know your name they see your face and know where you're located.....⏳️
If I saw him doing this crap, I’d make sure he gets incapacitated so he’ll never do it again! I don’t care if I’m disabled and a senior citizen! I’d rather die than see him get away with doing that ever again! Trust me…..
It's time for him to get the same treatment he gave those poor dogs!! Karma you scumb of the earth!! 🤬🔥👹
Related
Couple Face More Than 600 Child Abuse-Related Charges For Alleged Serial Torture Of Two Kids
‘It Was Horrible’: Michigan Mother Found Guilty of Starving ‘Emaciated’ Newborn Baby to Death
Kansas Police Officer Allegedly Preyed on Black Women and Girls for Years: 'Terrorized a Community'
Shooter Receives Maximum Prison Sentence for Jealousy-Fueled Murder After Pleading Guilty But Mentally Ill
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
High Schooler Arrested for Body-Slamming Cop in Wild Video
Arizona man charged after girls found in enclosed trailer
Ship captain allegedly drugged two students at sea, raped one of them
Public raises half a million dollars for girl, 17, who was ordered to pay $150,000 to family of suspected rapist
IN THIS ARTICLE
Florida Cop Accused of Raping Girl, 13, Twice While on Duty
Former Navy Petty Officer Who Did ‘Willfully Torture’ and Starve 5-Year-Old Daughter to Death Learns Her Fate
Texas Man Broke into Hospital Nursery, Said ‘Die’ as He Strangled and Shook Newborn Babies Until They Turned Blue: Police
After Lori Vallow Smiles in Court, Judge Bans Television Cameras Due to ‘Detrimental Impact on Selecting an Impartial Jury’
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Female prison officer smuggled phone and womens underwear for inmate
11-Year-Old Caught Florida Airport Worker Taking Picture of Him from Phone Held Under Restroom Stall Door: Deputies
School bus driver is charged with battery and fired after shocking video revealed him shoving black brother and sister aged six and ten and ordering them to the back of the coach
Alec Baldwin Facing Criminal Charges, Prison Time For Rust Shooting
Charges dropped against son of Lori Vallow, the Idaho mom accused of killing 2 of her children
U.S. pair arrested while boarding ship they thought was headed to join fight for ISIS plead guilty to trying to help terror group
Pa. man convicted of raping 1-year-old
Judge Sentences Woman to More Than a Century Behind Bars for Poisoning a Man’s Oatmeal and Strangling Him with His Favorite Tie
Law & Crime
LawandCrime.com is the only site and OTT Network that covers live court video, high-profile criminal trials, crazy crime, celebrity justice, and smart legal analysis. Created by TV’s top legal commentator and attorney, Dan Abrams, Law & Crime brings common sense written and video analysis to the often confusing and always intriguing world of the law. The site’s team of journalists and lawyers provide real-time news updates along with live courtroom coverage of the most fascinating trials and legal stories.https://lawandcrime.com/
Comments / 25