Michigan Man Charged with Numerous ‘Animal Crush’ Crimes Over Videos Depicting Dogs Being ‘Impaled’ and ‘Sexually Assaulted’

By Colin Kalmbacher
Law & Crime
 4 days ago
Marconius
4d ago

You sick, sorry, SOB.... That's OK people know your name they see your face and know where you're located.....⏳️

queen of sarcasm
3d ago

If I saw him doing this crap, I’d make sure he gets incapacitated so he’ll never do it again! I don’t care if I’m disabled and a senior citizen! I’d rather die than see him get away with doing that ever again! Trust me…..

Oopssaidit
4d ago

It's time for him to get the same treatment he gave those poor dogs!! Karma you scumb of the earth!! 🤬🔥👹

Law & Crime

‘It Was Horrible’: Michigan Mother Found Guilty of Starving ‘Emaciated’ Newborn Baby to Death

A 29-year-old mother of four in Michigan is facing decades behind bars after being convicted of starving her 7-week-old son to death two years ago. A Macomb County jury found Shantavia Hayden guilty on one count each of second-degree murder and second-degree child abuse in the death of young A’mir Griffin, court records reviewed by Law&Crime show.
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
People

Kansas Police Officer Allegedly Preyed on Black Women and Girls for Years: 'Terrorized a Community'

Prosecutors allege that Roger Golubski, who retired in 2010, brandished a gun during some of his alleged crimes Decades after his alleged crimes, a former Kansas City, Kan., policeman is facing federal charges and accusations he sexually harassed or assaulted at least seven Black women and girls while in uniform. A federal indictment obtained by PEOPLE confirms that Roger Golubski, 69, was charged last week with six counts of deprivation of civil rights stemming from alleged crimes committed during the late 1990s and early 2000s. Five of those...
KANSAS CITY, KS
Michigan State
Ohio State
Michigan Crime & Safety
TheDailyBeast

High Schooler Arrested for Body-Slamming Cop in Wild Video

A violent scene at an Orlando-area high school got truly weird on Thursday when an unidentified 15-year-old grabbed St. Cloud Police Officer Russell Ball and threw him to the ground. The fracas took place while the officer was attempting to separate a fight between two other students, according to a police news release. “What occurred to Officer Ball was despicable and should never have happened,” said St. Cloud Police Chief Douglas Goerke, who called the circulating video of the incident “extremely disturbing.” With the help of students and school officers, Ball regained control of the situation “using the least amount of force possible,” police said. The alleged provocateur, a minor, was charged with battery of a law enforcement officer and resisting an officer with violence. Read it at Fox Orlando
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Arizona man charged after girls found in enclosed trailer

A man from a community on the Arizona-Utah line that's long been home to a polygamous group pleaded not guilty Thursday to federal charges of tampering with evidence, weeks after being stopped on a highway with young girls in an enclosed trailer. Samuel Bateman was indicted earlier this month on three counts of destroying records and tampering with criminal proceedings. He pleaded not guilty in U.S. Magistrate Court in Flagstaff, a mountain city where he was arrested in late August by a state police agency after someone spotted small fingers in a gap of the trailer’s rear door. Authorities...
COLORADO CITY, AZ
The Independent

Public raises half a million dollars for girl, 17, who was ordered to pay $150,000 to family of suspected rapist

More than $500,000 has been raised to help a 17-year-old trafficking victim pay $150,000 to the family of one of her abusers, whom she stabbed to death in 2020. Two years ago, then-15-year-old Pieper Lewis ran away from an abusive household and ended up living in the streets of a dangerous apartment complex in Des Moines with a man who sold her for drugs, the Associated Press reported. She was swept into a trafficking ring and only escaped it — for another nightmare — after she was taken into custody for stabbing one of her suspected rapists, 37-year-old Zachary...
DES MOINES, IA
TheDailyBeast

Florida Cop Accused of Raping Girl, 13, Twice While on Duty

A Florida police officer is accused of raping a 13-year-old girl twice while on duty after contacting her online, state authorities say. Sheridon Archer, 23, went to the girl’s home on two occasions between Aug. 1 and Aug. 20 during shifts at the Palm Bay Police Department, an arrest warrant from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement alleges. A statement from Archer’s own department says its officers responded to reports that a police officer was “involved in an inappropriate relationship with a minor.” Officials arrested Archer on Sept. 21 after he allegedly used the apps MeetMe and Snapchat to communicate with the alleged victim. Archer has been charged with two counts of lewd or lascivious battery on a victim 12-16 years of age, sheriff’s office records show.Read it at Miami Herald
PALM BAY, FL
Law & Crime

After Lori Vallow Smiles in Court, Judge Bans Television Cameras Due to ‘Detrimental Impact on Selecting an Impartial Jury’

An Idaho judge on Friday banned television and still cameras from court proceedings involving a so-called doomsday cult mother accused of murdering two of her children. In an eight-page memorandum decision and order, Idaho District Court Judge Steven W. Boyce ruled that Lori Vallow Daybell’s Sixth Amendment rights were in jeopardy due to the highly saturated coverage of the case.
IDAHO STATE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
msn.com

Female prison officer smuggled phone and womens underwear for inmate

Slide 1 of 6: A female prison officer embarked on a romantic relationship with an inmate and smuggled designer clothes and ladies underwear to him, a court heard on Wednesday. Rachel Martin (pictured), 25, had an 'emotional and intimate' fling with Raymond Abraham at HMP Guys Marsh near Shaftesbury, Dorset. She also sent him a parcel with high value clothes, gave him a phone, and smuggled in women's underwear, it is alleged.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Law & Crime

11-Year-Old Caught Florida Airport Worker Taking Picture of Him from Phone Held Under Restroom Stall Door: Deputies

An airport worker allegedly took pictures of two people using restroom stalls, but deputies say he had well over a hundred such images on his phone. Michel Fernandez Fuentes, 46, was arrested for video voyeurism and a separate count of video voyeurism of a victim less than 16, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office in Florida.
CLEARWATER, FL
Daily Mail

School bus driver is charged with battery and fired after shocking video revealed him shoving black brother and sister aged six and ten and ordering them to the back of the coach

A white bus driver has been fired and charged with battery after mobile phone footage emerged of him pushing two young black siblings to the back of the bus. James O'Neil, a bus driver for the Morgan Country Charter School System in Georgia, was arrested and charged with two counts of simple battery Friday, September 16.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Hollywood Gossip

Alec Baldwin Facing Criminal Charges, Prison Time For Rust Shooting

It’s been nearly one year since Halyna Hutchins lost her life on the set of the movie Rust. Hutchins’ death occurred when a prop gun held by Alec Baldwin discharged and struck a fatal blow to the cinematographer. The shooting appears to have been a freak accident, but...
PUBLIC SAFETY
PennLive.com

Pa. man convicted of raping 1-year-old

A State College man was convicted Tuesday of raping a 1-year-old girl in 2019, according to a story from WJAC. Jackson Baker, 54, was found guilty on all the charges he faced, including rape of a child and unlawful contact with a minor, the news station said. Baker was arrested...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Law & Crime

Judge Sentences Woman to More Than a Century Behind Bars for Poisoning a Man’s Oatmeal and Strangling Him with His Favorite Tie

An Indiana woman convicted of poisoning a man’s oatmeal and strangling him to death with his favorite tie was sentenced to spend more than a century in prison. Judge Michael A. Casati sentenced Heidi Marie Littlefield, 42, to 115 years total in state prison on Friday morning in Hamilton County. Court records reviewed by Law&Crime show that Littlefield was sentenced to 60 years for murder, 35 years for conspiracy to commit murder resulting in death, and 20 years for conspiracy to commit murder but not resulting in death for the attempted poisonings.
HAMILTON COUNTY, IN
Law & Crime

