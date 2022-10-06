Read full article on original website
Washingtonian.com
11 Hot New Restaurants to Try Around DC
Fall restaurant opening season is in full swing. Here are 11 new hotspots to try now that have opened in the last month. Famed Chinese chef Peter Chang just launched his first-ever DC restaurant near Dupont Circle. The two-in-one-concept is split between a Szechuan takeout/delivery (now open) and an upscale, modern-Chinese dining room (open Thursday, October 20). There’s no cross-over between the two, so if you’re craving the classics (ma po tofu, sweet-and-sour ribs) hit up “Chang-Out.” Meanwhile “Chang-In” will dish up whole duck dinners, weekday bento lunches, and a creative Chinese-American weekend brunch.
Washingtonian.com
Best Things to Do in the DC Area 10/10-10/16: International City Food Festival, The Wharf’s Birthday Party, and Georgetown Harvest Market
Whether you are beginning the week with a day off in commemoration of the holiday, or you are in full work mode starting today, be sure to take some time this week to experience all the exciting things to do around DC. There’s a huge birthday party happening at the Wharf and worldwide food fun coming to town.
