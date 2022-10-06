ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, NC

Comments / 30

Kelly Eckard
4d ago

It needs to be removed. There’s nothing unifying about the sign, it only continues to divide. That was the argument that lead to the removal of statues and they were removed. You can’t have it both ways so the sign needs to go

Reply(7)
15
Rise and Shine
3d ago

It needs to be taken down and put on private property! Ain't that what we do now? Or just tear it down!

Reply
7
Linda Williams
3d ago

that sign does not relate to the whole community. remove it please. all lives matter relates to everyone period

Reply
5
