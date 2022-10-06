ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WVNews

Mets stars shine, NY saves season with 7-3 win over Padres

NEW YORK (AP) — With their season on the brink, the biggest stars for the New York Mets shined bright. Pete Alonso launched a tiebreaking homer and Jacob deGrom pitched well enough to help save New York with a 7-3 victory over the San Diego Padres that evened their wild-card playoff series at one game apiece Saturday night.
QUEENS, NY
WVNews

Phillies hold off Cardinals 2-0 to sweep NL wild-card series

ST. LOUIS (AP) — The Phillies wasted no time taking their raucous celebration from the infield at Busch Stadium, where the Cardinals had trudged off to mourn the end of an era, into the visiting clubhouse, where the champagne flowed freely and Calum Scott's “Dancing On My Own” pounded through the speakers.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WVNews

Yankees without Chapman for ALDS; reliever missed workout

NEW YORK (AP) — New York Yankees reliever Aroldis Chapman was dropped from the team's American League Division Series roster because he missed Friday’s workout. Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Sunday that the former All-Star closer was in Miami rather than at Yankee Stadium and did not provide an acceptable excuse.
BRONX, NY
WVNews

Manoel scores in each half, Red Bulls top Charlotte 2-0

HARRISON, N.J. (AP) — Elias Manoel scored a goal in each half and the New York Red Bulls closed out the regular season with a 2-0 victory over FC Charlotte on Sunday. The Red Bulls (16-11-8), who snapped a two-game skid, entered the match having already qualified for the playoffs for a 13th straight season. New York matched Seattle's record streak. The Sounders' run ended this season.
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Sports
Local
Illinois Sports
WVNews

Brenner scores 3, Cincinnati in MLS playoffs for first time

WASHINGTON (AP) — Brenner scored three goals and surging Cincinnati wrapped up its first MLS playoff spot, defeating D.C. United 5-2 on Sunday. Cincinnati, 6-2-12 in its last 20 matches, will be the fifth seed in the playoffs and face No. 4 New York Red Bulls in the opening round.
CINCINNATI, OH
WVNews

Chargers hang on to beat Browns 30-28 after coach's gamble

CLEVELAND (AP) — Rookie Cade York missed a 54-yard field goal with 11 seconds left as Los Angeles held on for a 30-28 victory over the Cleveland Browns after Chargers coach Brandon Staley inexplicably gambled on a fourth down. York's kick sailed right and allowed the Chargers (3-2) to...
CLEVELAND, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy