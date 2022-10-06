Read full article on original website
WDBJ7.com
Here @ Home previews “Say Goodnight to Hunger” event
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - On Here @ Home Monday, Natalie & Kate found out about a partnership between the Omni Homestead Resort and Feeding America. Lynn Swann from the Omni Homestead Resort stopped by to explain how they distribute food to the food bank and how you can donate.
WDBJ7.com
Kitty’s Closet will use RV to take clothes to those in need in Danville
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Danville local Jennifer Miller started Kitty’s Closet in August as a free clothing closet for those in need. While working in behavioral health for 25 years, she noticed a large, underserved population in the area. “While there are some locations that do have free clothing...
WDBJ7.com
LewisGale launches program to reduce stroke
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - LewisGale Medical Center has launched a program designed to reduce stroke. Dr. B. John Hynes sat down with Natalie & Kate on Here @ Home to discuss AFib and a newly-launched procedure that aims to eliminate stroke risk. We found out how this procedure can change...
WDBJ7.com
7@four previews Blues, Brews and Stews
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The annual Blues, Brews and Stews event is set for October 14 in Martinsville. This event brings live music, craft beer and Brunswick stew to the Gravely-Lester Art Garden. Gates open at 6 p.m. Watch the video to see organizer Lauren Ellis chat about it on...
WDBJ7.com
Local Colors Festival shines light on Hispanic Heritage Month in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Residents of the Star City joined together Saturday to learn about Hispanic traditions at the Local Colors Festival. The 3rd annual Hispanic Heritage Month celebration took place in downtown Roanoke. The event featured a variety of Latin American food, art and business vendors. Groups performed, including...
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke shooting death of boy believed to be accidental
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The shooting death of a boy along Hoover Street NW on Saturday morning appears to have been an accident, according to a Roanoke Police update regarding the preliminary investigation. Everyone involved is cooperating with detectives. Police were alerted about a person who had been shot on...
WDBJ7.com
Members of Pulaski Police Department dye hair for domestic violence awareness
PULASKI, Va. (WDBJ) - Members of the Pulaski Police Department have some new flair in their hair, but they say it’s all for a good cause. In honor of domestic violence awareness month, members of the police force are dyeing parts of their hair purple. The department says the...
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke man pleads no contest to involuntary manslaughter
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Roanoke man charged with murder has pleaded no contest, according to the Roanoke City Commonwealth’s Attorney. Abdul Fluellen was sentenced to 10 years in prison. Fluellen was arrested in September of 2021 in connection with the death of 27-year-old Malik Sims.
WDBJ7.com
‘Fire won’t wait. Plan your escape.’ National Fire Prevention Week is Oct. 9-15
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Fire departments across the nation are celebrating the 100th year of National Fire Prevention Week by working to educate their communities on fire prevention and safety. Blacksburg’s Volunteer Fire Department was one of the many departments working to educate people about the important actions they can...
WDBJ7.com
Boy shot dead in NW Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A shooting in the 2700 block of Hoover Street NW Saturday morning left one boy dead. Roanoke Police say they were alerted about a person who had been shot on the property. The caller reported taking the boy to LewisGale Medical Center for treatment of a critical gunshot wound.
WDBJ7.com
Blue Ridge Brawl crowns robotics champion at Roanoke College
SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - High School students across Virginia and Tennessee came together for an off-season contest on Saturday and put their moves on display. It was a day that ten high school robotics teams have been tirelessly preparing for. Roanoke College and Spartan Robotics co-hosted the Blue Ridge Brawl...
WDBJ7.com
Man hospitalized after being found with gunshot wound in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A man has been hospitalized after being found with a gunshot wound in NW Roanoke Monday morning, according to the Roanoke Police Department. Police say they responded at 9:30 a.m. to the 1600 block of Grayson Ave NW for reports of a person who had been shot.
WDBJ7.com
Automotive manufacturer in Botetourt County achieves “Zero Waste” status
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - An automotive manufacturer in Botetourt County is working to reduce its carbon footprint and be more conscious of the environment. Metalsa is now the second company in the Roanoke Valley to have a “Zero Waste” pledge. The pledge means all the extra scrap metal and trash is recycled into something else, or its converted into energy.
WDBJ7.com
Goodview woman killed in Roanoke County crash
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A 20-year-old Goodview woman was killed in a crash early Monday in Roanoke County. Joanie Scott has been identified as the victim of the single-vehicle crash. County police were called about 1:16 a.m. October 10, to the 2600 block of East Ruritan Road, where they...
WDBJ7.com
Man charged after three stabbed in Bedford County
BEDFORD Co., Va. (WDBJ) - Andrew Karnes, 32 of Bedford, was taken into custody Friday after a stabbing along Vistarama Lane that resulted in three victims, all of whom are related to Karnes. The Bedford Co. Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a possible stabbing and found all three...
WDBJ7.com
Kroger, Blue Ridge Area Food Bank peanut butter drive wraps up Tuesday
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Kroger’s annual peanut butter drive runs through Tuesday, and you still have time to help. The peanut butter drive is part of a partnership between the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank and Kroger. The food bank says people like single mothers are most helped by...
WDBJ7.com
Person charged after Bedford Co. shooting Monday afternoon
BEDFORD Co., Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: The male was shot in the head and flown to Roanoke Memorial Hospital. Danelle Brown, 38 of Monroe, is charged with “Aggravated Malicious wound and possession of a firearm in commission of a felony.” She is being held without bond in the Blue Ridge Regional Jail.
WDBJ7.com
Virginia State Police investigate officer-involved shooting in SW Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: Virginia State Police say the man was taken to the hospital with what is believed to be non-critical injuries. EARLIER: Virginia State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened late Saturday night. Roanoke City Police confirm they were notified about shots being fired in...
WDBJ7.com
Facility updates going on in Floyd County Public Schools
FLOYD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - “We went from coal to liquid propane and we now have air conditioning in all our rooms and we also have bipolar ionization in all our schools,” said Dr. John Wheeler, superintendent of Floyd County Public Schools. Upgrading their HVAC systems for classrooms...
WDBJ7.com
Smokestack Theatre’s Ghosts and Gravestones already sold out
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Smokestack Theatre in Danville has already sold out for its Halloween production. Ghosts and Gravestones is a historical tour that takes guests on a spooky walk throughout Danville on October 20-22. Tickets sold out quicker this year than in previous years. The walk begins in...
