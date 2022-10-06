ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Comments / 0

Related
dotesports.com

Team gap: Gen.G on the board at Worlds 2022 after slippery start in Group D battle

This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics. Be gamble aware!. Gen.G have grabbed their first victory at the 2022 League of Legends World Championship, confidently storming...
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rogue#Koi#Lec#Strategic Alliance#Video Game#European Regional League
dotesports.com

Semmler says ESL should mimic the setup VALORANT offers to coaches

Auguste “Semmler” Massonnat, a professional commentator and host who is most well known for his work in CS:GO esports, has come up with an interesting suggestion regarding the coaching issues that happened during the Regional Major Ranking (RMR) tournaments for the IEM Rio Major. Coaches can’t interact the...
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
League of Legends
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Esports
dotesports.com

Imperial edges out Complexity in a nailbiting finish and qualifies for IEM Rio Major

The last matchup of the Americas RMR saw two favorite Counter-Strike teams from the region battle it out to make their way into the IEM Rio Major 2022 Challengers Stage. Imperial took the first map, Inferno (16-13), off the American squad. The incredibly close first map featured a stellar performance from IGL Gabriel “FalleN” Toledo, with the Brazilian AWPer bringing back hints of his former self to take down Complexity with ease.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

T1 disappoint with slow start in Dota 2’s The International 2022 LCQ

The TI11 Last Chance qualifiers kicked off today, and 12 runner-up teams from their respective regions gave it their all to claim one of the remaining two spots in the International 2022. Though there were favorites coming into the qualifiers, fans also expected Cinderella stories, mostly from T1 featuring Topson and ana.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

How to watch the OpTic Gaming Black Ops 2 $25,000 throwback LAN tournament

Every year in October, there’s a period of downtime between Call of Duty releases where it’s time to throw it back to past titles. That time is here again, and again, it’s OpTic Hitch and the rest of the Green Wall who are taking the lead and bringing a classic CoD to the forefront. As part of the team’s “The Off-Season” event at the Esports Stadium in Arlington, Texas, a Black Ops 2 event will bring together legends of CoD.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Vitality, OG, and Heroic punch their tickets to Rio Major

After a stunning day of results yesterday that saw both G2 and Astralis fall short of qualifying for the IEM Rio Major, three more teams loaded with talent, including the reigning ESL Pro League champions, have secured spots at the upcoming Major via Road to Rio Europe RMR B. Team...
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

CS:GO world reacts to Imperial qualifying for the Major

The Brazilian legends managed to pull it off in the Americas RMR with a win over Complexity yesterday in the final decider. Emotions ran high and the biggest names in Counter-Strike celebrated the fact that FalleN and co. won’t miss out on the Rio Major as the Last Dance continues on home soil.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Jankos speaks on why G2 is so good at beating Evil Geniuses, and if Group B is the ‘Group of Death’ at Worlds 2022

This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics. Be gamble aware!. A professional League of Legends team rarely wins seven straight games against a single opponent—especially throughout...
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Where to find Meow Skulls in Fortnite Chapter 3, season 4

Fortnite patches keep the new content flowing into the game. In addition to large-scale ones that introduce new seasons and events, some patches can fly under the radar, like v22.10. Minor Fortnite patches generally add new challenges or NPCs to the game. Patch v22.10 came bundled with Meow Skulls, the...
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy