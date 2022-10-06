ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Twitter Lights Up With Jokes Over Biden's Big Cannabis News

 4 days ago

President Joe Biden lit up social media on Thursday with the announcement that he will pardon all prior federal convictions for simple possession of marijuana .

Many people were enthusiastic about the decision, which officials said could clear about 6,500 people who were convicted on federal charges between 1992 and 2021, as well as thousands more who were convicted of possession in the District of Columbia.

Although the pardons could seriously affect thousands of Americans, they also inspired humorous responses from many Twitter users.

Some imagined possible headlines.

Others shouted out the people who would really appreciate the news.

Others considered the political ramifications.

Some smelled opportunity.

Some people wondered if Biden should’ve prioritized other things instead.

But one person had a problem with the timing of the announcement.

Billie Herrod
4d ago

That’s a good thing! But, we need some serious problems taken of—- like being energy independent!! Biden(?) needs to stop running to every communist country that produces oil, paying huge prices and humiliating America!

