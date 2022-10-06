ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WVNews

Bengals' mistakes lead to another loss by a field goal

CINCINNATI (AP) — After rolling to two straight victories, the Cincinnati Bengals stumbled again and lost to the Baltimore Ravens because of a late field goal. As in the two losses that started the season, the reigning AFC champs sputtered in the first half Sunday night, looked better in the second half, squandered opportunities and ended up losing 19-17 via a late field goal.
CINCINNATI, OH
WVNews

Questionable roughing the passer calls raise more questions

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Can’t touch this. Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett found out the hard way when he sacked Tom Brady and got flagged for roughing the passer in the fourth quarter of Atlanta’s 21-15 loss at Tampa Bay on Sunday.
NFL
WVNews

Philadelphia 113, Cleveland 97

PHILADELPHIA (113) Harris 3-10 4-5 12, Melton 3-8 1-2 7, Tucker 2-6 0-0 6, Harden 3-8 3-3 11, Maxey 6-14 4-4 19, Foster Jr. 1-3 0-0 3, Niang 2-6 0-0 5, Reed 2-5 0-0 4, Champagnie 1-2 0-0 2, Korkmaz 1-3 4-4 6, Milton 5-8 0-0 10, Thybulle 3-6 0-0 9, House Jr. 4-4 0-0 10, Brown Jr. 0-0 0-0 0, Joe 3-5 0-0 7, Springer 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 40-91 16-18 113.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Maryland Sports
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Sports
WVNews

Denver 107, Phoenix 105

PHOENIX (105) Bridges 5-10 1-1 14, Craig 1-4 0-0 3, Ayton 9-12 1-3 19, Booker 5-17 8-8 20, Paul 1-4 3-3 6, Wainright 1-3 0-0 2, Luwawu-Cabarrot 2-3 4-4 8, Landale 4-10 1-2 10, Jackson 0-0 0-0 0, Lee 3-5 2-3 10, Okogie 1-4 1-2 3, Washington Jr. 3-10 2-2 10. Totals 35-82 23-28 105.
NBA
WVNews

Chargers' Staley understands scrutiny of call on fourth down

Brandon Staley has deserved plenty of second-guessing for some of his decisions during his first two seasons as Los Angeles Chargers coach. The one thing he can't be faulted for though is being consistent in his strategy, especially when it concerns going for it on fourth down.
NFL
WVNews

Miami 118, Houston 110

HOUSTON (110) Martin Jr. 5-9 0-0 13, Tate 1-1 0-0 2, Sengun 1-5 0-0 2, Green 7-18 6-6 25, Porter Jr. 7-13 4-6 21, Eason 8-11 0-1 17, Garuba 2-2 0-1 4, Fernando 2-4 0-0 4, Marjanovic 0-0 0-0 0, Christopher 4-11 0-0 10, Hudgins 0-1 0-0 0, Mathews 3-11 0-0 8, Washington Jr. 1-5 2-3 4. Totals 41-91 12-17 110.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy