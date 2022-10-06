Read full article on original website
WRAL
Large police presence at Raleigh townhome complex
Police officers on Monday surrounded a Raleigh townhome complex. Police officers on Monday surrounded a Raleigh townhome complex. Reporter: Lora LavignePhotographer: Mark OlexikWeb Editor: Jessica Patrick.
Man told 911 dispatch that woman attacked him before shooting in North Carolina
RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — New details have emerged after a shooting on Saturday that injured a woman in Randolph County. Calls to 911 reveal that the man who investigators say pulled the trigger said that a woman attacked him in his car before he allegedly shot her. He said multiple times that he did […]
cbs17
Durham brothers accused of killing young woman remain in jail with no bond
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Two brothers charged with the murder of a woman at a Durham gas station Friday night will remain in jail as the judge waits for more information from police on the shooting. Jaquez Reddick, 23, and Tracy Crawford, 18, both of Durham were arrested and...
Police investigating Raleigh townhome complex
RALEIGH, N.C. — Police officers on Monday surrounded a Raleigh townhome complex. Investigators responded to the Park Glen Townhomes on Park Glen Drive near North Raleigh Boulevard, before 4:30 a.m. Crime scene tape was up, and officers were searching cars and speaking with neighbors. There was a large police presence.
Young person shot at Raleigh townhome complex
RALEIGH, N.C. — Police officers on Monday surrounded a Raleigh townhome complex where a young person was shot. Around 1:30 a.m., officers with the Raleigh Police Department responded to the Park Glen Townhomes on Park Glen Drive. Crime scene tape was up, and officers were searching cars and speaking with neighbors. There was a large police presence.
Shaw University president says students racially profiled, searched during school trip in SC
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. — Shaw University president Paulette Dillard expressed outrage Monday after she said students were wrongfully stopped and searched during a trip to Atlanta, Georgia. While the president believes the students were racially profiled with this search using drug-sniffing dogs, a legal expert said this case revolves...
cbs17
Raleigh man arrested on 40 charges, Garner police thank license plate reader cameras
GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) — The Garner Police Department is celebrating the use of license plate reader cameras that helped locate a wanted Raleigh man. “We got an alert for a stolen license plate in that case, and officers kind of flooded the scene,” Garner Police Capt. Chris Adams said.
South Carolina murder suspect turns himself in
LANCASTER, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Lancaster murder suspect has turned himself in following a deadly shooting last week, Lancaster Police said Sunday. Officers responded to calls regarding the incident last Thursday around 9 p.m. at a home on Cedar Street. 55-year-old David Lunn was found suffering from gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead […]
Victim identified in homicide on East Florida Street in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — One person has been killed due to a shooting early Sunday morning, according to the Greensboro Police Department. At 4:20 a.m. on Sunday, police came to East Florida Street on the bridge over South O’Henry Boulevard/US-29 after getting a report of shots fired. At the scene, officers found a gunshot victim. […]
1 man shot at Raleigh apartment complex
Raleigh police say a shooting call came in around 1:19 a.m.
Durham residents to vote on $550.2 million bond next month
Durham residents will vote on whether to increase property taxes to fund various projects, through a bond referendum next month. If all three are approved, property taxes could go up by $25 dollars a year, for every $100,000 of a home’s worth. The three bond referendum questions coming before...
borderbelt.org
NC sheriff who made racist remarks has history of controversy. Can he outlast this one?
Sitting behind a mahogany desk, surrounded by certificates of achievement and piles of paperwork, Columbus County Sheriff Jody Greene complained about the red tape he had to deal with every day. When Greene beat the incumbent by 37 votes in 2018 to become the first Republican sheriff of this southeastern...
Man charged with over a dozen crimes led Raleigh police on chase
A man accused of over a dozen crimes, including slamming into police cars then leading officers on a chase from Garner to Raleigh, is expected to be in court Monday. Police said 27-year-old Joshua Bibey was arrested Friday. The Garner Police Department said officers responded to an automated license plate...
Raleigh News & Observer
Rev. William Barber: Stop excluding Black people in NC from death penalty juries
One of the chief authors of North Carolina’s modern constitution and therefore its court system was J.W. Hood, a Black man and AME Zion pastor who spent the first decades of his life fighting for the abolition of slavery. Today, he’s exactly the kind of person who’s most likely to be denied the right to serve on a jury.
WRAL
Case of mistaken identity led to code red lockdown at two Fayetteville schools
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — Cumberland County Sheriff Ennis Wright told WRAL News that a student's report of a suspicious person on campus at Seventy-First High School and fears of an active shooter turned out to be unfounded Friday morning. The student saw someone in a hoodie and reported her concerns...
'Our whole porch was on fire': 10 people forced out of north Raleigh apartments
RALEIGH, N.C. — Raleigh firefighters put out an apartment fire on Sunday morning in north Raleigh. The Raleigh Fire Department said no one was hurt, six units had significant damage and 10 people had to leave their homes after several units responded around 5 a.m. Sunday to the complex on Shanda Drive near Spring Forest Road.
2 women found guilty in woman’s 2019 death at North Carolina gas station
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Two women were found guilty on Friday on 11 of 16 charges in connection with the death of a woman at a Greensboro gas station in 2019. Meranda Chantel Watlington, 28, and Fana Anquette Felton, 27, were arrested in October 2019 and charged with first-degree murder and attempted murder after police […]
Wake DA: No charges for Raleigh officers who shot and killed man throwing Molotov cocktails
RALEIGH, N.C. — The four Raleigh police officers who shot and killed a man throwing Molotov cocktails outside a precinct in May will not face criminal charges. The Wake County District Attorney's Office released the results of an investigation into the officers' use of force Monday, saying "the fatal use of force was not unlawful and that therefore, there is no legal basis for pursuing a criminal prosecution."
Armed felon kidnaps, assaults woman in North Carolina
The incident happened Wednesday at a home in the 600 block of Ray Street in Selma, according to a news release from Selma police.
North Carolina suspect threw backpack of oxycodone out the window, search warrant reveals
A search warrant revealed that a Durham suspect threw a backpack filled with oxycodone out of a residential window.
