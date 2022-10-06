ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, NC

WRAL News

Police investigating Raleigh townhome complex

RALEIGH, N.C. — Police officers on Monday surrounded a Raleigh townhome complex. Investigators responded to the Park Glen Townhomes on Park Glen Drive near North Raleigh Boulevard, before 4:30 a.m. Crime scene tape was up, and officers were searching cars and speaking with neighbors. There was a large police presence.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

Young person shot at Raleigh townhome complex

RALEIGH, N.C. — Police officers on Monday surrounded a Raleigh townhome complex where a young person was shot. Around 1:30 a.m., officers with the Raleigh Police Department responded to the Park Glen Townhomes on Park Glen Drive. Crime scene tape was up, and officers were searching cars and speaking with neighbors. There was a large police presence.
RALEIGH, NC
FOX8 News

South Carolina murder suspect turns himself in

LANCASTER, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Lancaster murder suspect has turned himself in following a deadly shooting last week, Lancaster Police said Sunday. Officers responded to calls regarding the incident last Thursday around 9 p.m. at a home on Cedar Street. 55-year-old David Lunn was found suffering from gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead […]
LANCASTER, SC
FOX8 News

Victim identified in homicide on East Florida Street in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — One person has been killed due to a shooting early Sunday morning, according to the Greensboro Police Department. At 4:20 a.m. on Sunday, police came to East Florida Street on the bridge over South O’Henry Boulevard/US-29 after getting a report of shots fired. At the scene, officers found a gunshot victim. […]
GREENSBORO, NC
WRAL News

Durham residents to vote on $550.2 million bond next month

Durham residents will vote on whether to increase property taxes to fund various projects, through a bond referendum next month. If all three are approved, property taxes could go up by $25 dollars a year, for every $100,000 of a home’s worth. The three bond referendum questions coming before...
DURHAM, NC
WRAL News

Wake DA: No charges for Raleigh officers who shot and killed man throwing Molotov cocktails

RALEIGH, N.C. — The four Raleigh police officers who shot and killed a man throwing Molotov cocktails outside a precinct in May will not face criminal charges. The Wake County District Attorney's Office released the results of an investigation into the officers' use of force Monday, saying "the fatal use of force was not unlawful and that therefore, there is no legal basis for pursuing a criminal prosecution."
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

