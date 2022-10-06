Read full article on original website
Louisiana's voters are being asked to ban slavery in the constitution — or are they?
In an odd twist, the sponsor of one of eight constitutional amendments voters will decide Nov. 8 has disavowed his own plan and hopes the measure is defeated. Rep. Edmond Jordan, D-Baton Rouge, sponsored a proposal aimed at clarifying language in the state Constitution that bans slavery and limits "involuntary servitude" to lawful punishment meted out to prisoners.
How many bridges can you fix with $270 million? The state is going to find out.
Louisiana's locally-owned bridges will get an injection of more than a quarter billion dollars over the next five years from the federal infrastructure bill passed earlier this year, Gov. John Bel Edwards said last week. The money is part of the approximately $1 billion that the state will get as...
Losing people, losing jobs: Forecast projects rural Louisiana's 'funk' to worsen
Population declines will continue to drive a years-long economic slide in Louisiana's rural areas, and the 29 parishes outside the state's nine metropolitan areas could lose nearly 3,000 non-farm jobs by 2025, according to a new forecast from economist Loren Scott. The job loss — 1,000 in 2023 and another...
As thousands flock to Louisiana's insurer of last resort, its rates are set to skyrocket
Rates for the 100,000-plus homeowners who have home insurance policies with Louisiana Citizens Property Insurance Corp., will increase by 63% under an agency request approved by the Louisiana Department of Insurance on Monday. The change takes effect Jan. 1, but the increase doesn’t kick in until a policyholder renews. That...
Meet the man overseeing construction of one of Louisiana's largest marsh-rebuilding projects
Many of Louisiana’s efforts to rebuild portions of its rapidly eroding coastline are being overseen by Rudy Simoneanux, the chief engineer for the state Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority. A graduate of LSU, Simoneaux has been working for the authority for nearly 20 years, helping design and oversee numerous...
This Louisiana native founded a school in Haiti. She still helps run it from Lafayette.
At 24 years old, Megan Boudreaux Anderson founded Respire Haiti, a nonprofit created to fight for the freedom of Haiti’s estimated 300,000 child slaves. After moving to Haiti in 2011, Anderson started a feeding program and transformed a barren hillside into a refuge including a school for 500 children, a medical clinic that includes mental health therapy, physical and occupational therapy as well as tennis and soccer programs.
East and West Feliciana Council on Aging activities for Oct. 12, 2022
The schedules for West and East Feliciana Council on Aging facilities are as follows:. 12292 Jackson Road, St. Francisville, (225) 635-6719. Start time for all activities is 10 a.m. First and third Monday: Line dance. Fourth Monday: Religious service. Tuesdays: Nutrition education. Wednesdays: Exercise/yoga. Thursdays: Bible study. Fridays: Bingo/movie/excursion. All...
Around the Felicianas for Oct. 12, 2022
The St. Francisville and the East Feliciana Watchman are celebrating the start of its ninth year publishing under ownership of The Advocate. Since acquiring the two Feliciana publications, we've worked with so many great people to expand our coverage and give our readers the local news they want. We couldn't...
