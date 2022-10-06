ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Louisiana's voters are being asked to ban slavery in the constitution — or are they?

In an odd twist, the sponsor of one of eight constitutional amendments voters will decide Nov. 8 has disavowed his own plan and hopes the measure is defeated. Rep. Edmond Jordan, D-Baton Rouge, sponsored a proposal aimed at clarifying language in the state Constitution that bans slavery and limits "involuntary servitude" to lawful punishment meted out to prisoners.
This Louisiana native founded a school in Haiti. She still helps run it from Lafayette.

At 24 years old, Megan Boudreaux Anderson founded Respire Haiti, a nonprofit created to fight for the freedom of Haiti’s estimated 300,000 child slaves. After moving to Haiti in 2011, Anderson started a feeding program and transformed a barren hillside into a refuge including a school for 500 children, a medical clinic that includes mental health therapy, physical and occupational therapy as well as tennis and soccer programs.
LAFAYETTE, LA
East and West Feliciana Council on Aging activities for Oct. 12, 2022

The schedules for West and East Feliciana Council on Aging facilities are as follows:. 12292 Jackson Road, St. Francisville, (225) 635-6719. Start time for all activities is 10 a.m. First and third Monday: Line dance. Fourth Monday: Religious service. Tuesdays: Nutrition education. Wednesdays: Exercise/yoga. Thursdays: Bible study. Fridays: Bingo/movie/excursion. All...
WEST FELICIANA PARISH, LA
Around the Felicianas for Oct. 12, 2022

The St. Francisville and the East Feliciana Watchman are celebrating the start of its ninth year publishing under ownership of The Advocate. Since acquiring the two Feliciana publications, we've worked with so many great people to expand our coverage and give our readers the local news they want. We couldn't...
SAINT FRANCISVILLE, LA

