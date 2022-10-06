ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Prescribed burns scheduled along Myakka River

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Southwest Florida Water Management District will be conducting prescribed burns through December at Myakka River-Deer Prairie Creek Preserve and the Schewe Tract in Sarasota County, it was announced Monday. Setting prescribed fires in controlled settings can reduce the risk of wildfires burning out of control.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
Port Charlotte hospital hit hard by Ian partially reopens

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. (WWSB) - HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital in Port Charlotte, which was heavily damaged during Hurricane Ian, has re-opened its emergency services department Monday. The remaining hospital services will open in the coming weeks, hospital officials said. “Supporting our communities with disaster preparedness, response and recovery is vital,”...
PORT CHARLOTTE, FL
North Port Salvation Army Social Service Center is destroyed

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - As Hurricane Ian has destroyed structures across the Suncoast, the Salvation Army is dealing with its social service center in North Port being torn down. The building was recently renovated and helped hundred of residents get back on their feet with food, clothes, and finding financial responsibility.
NORTH PORT, FL
FEMA set up in Charlotte County for disaster assistance

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. (WWSB) - Charlotte County residents in need after Hurricane Ian can apply for FEMA disaster assistance in person or online. Residents can apply in-person at the Town Center Mall, 1441 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte. or at the Disaster Recovery Center at Englewood Home Depot, 12621 S. McCall Road. The sites are open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL
Local church fulfilling the needs of their community after Ian

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - People in Eastern Manatee County are still working to rebuild after Hurricane Ian. Now, the Myakka Family Worship Center is working around the clock to make sure their community is taken care of. Pastor Lynn Howell and his congregation have become the area hub for various...
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
City of North Port asking residents to complete self-damage assessments

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - City of North Port officials said 1,000 residents have completed damage assessments on their property showing structural damage. The self-assessments are helping city officials locate the specific areas within the city that were especially affected by Hurricane Ian. “The survey we are asking people to...
NORTH PORT, FL
The first Suncoast rains of October this week!

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - After several dry days with low humidity, we have changes this week. The humidity is higher with dew points pushing back into the low 70s most of the week. With the higher moisture in the air, a few isolated thunderstorms will pop up Monday afternoon. Rain chances drop Tuesday, then a small storm moves in off the Gulf of Mexico Wednesday and Thursday bringing more widespread rain. Rain amounts of a quarter inch to half inch look to be the average right now by late Thursday. A cold front will drop south across Florida by Friday. After the front moves through the Suncoast temperatures and dew point will drop again, so the cooler Fall weather returns.
FLORIDA STATE
Deadly motorcycle crash in Lee County

LEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Highway Patrol reported a motorcycle crash on northbound Interstate 75 at mile marker 132, Lee County. The motorcyclist was pronounced deceased on the scene according to the FHP. This is an ongoing story; more information will be added.
LEE COUNTY, FL
Voter registration deadline is Tuesday

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Florida residents who have not yet registered to vote in the Nov. 8 general election only have one more day to register. If you do not register to vote before the Tuesday, Oct. 11 deadline, you will not be able to vote in the November general election.
FLORIDA STATE
FEMA offers aid in North Port

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - FEMA has opened a disaster recovery center at the Shannon Staub Library in North Port. The center is open every day of the week from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. The Florida DEO is at the center helping residents apply for unemployment and a mobile bus is available for those who need to get new IDs. The Salvation Army is also handing out meals, snacks, and water as residents are still in desperate need.
NORTH PORT, FL
Storm Debris drop-off locations

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota county solid waste contractors have collected over 450 loads of vegetative storm debris from the roads since Hurricane Ian according to Sarasota County leaders. Thanks to solid waste contractors, over 24,000 cubic yards of storm debris have been disposed of. Opportunities still exist to get...
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
Local gas station helps fuel relief efforts

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - From snapped trees to intense flooding, Hurricane Ian has had a negative impact across the state of Florida and beyond. On the Suncoast, crews have come from all over the country to offer aid to those in need. However, clean-up crews need fuel. Luckily, J+J Strong...
SARASOTA, FL
A dry Tuesday, but more widespread rain Wednesday and Thursday!

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Monday thunderstorms were widely scattered, giving only 0.02″ to SRQ, 0.06″ in south Sarasota. But Lakewood Ranch came in with 1.15″ on the east side, 2.44″ on the west side. We get a break from rain Tuesday, with more of a summertime feel as dew points stay in the 70s. The higher humidity stays with us through Thursday as a cold front approaches. More moisture moves in from the Gulf Wednesday, bringing some afternoon showers. Rain continues off and on Wednesday night and Thursday. We’re calling Thursday a First Alert Weather Day with the potential for enough rain to complicate the morning and afternoon commutes, but no severe storms are expected at this time. After the front drops farther south Friday, cooler and drier air returns for an Autumn feel to the weather.
SARASOTA, FL
Hoarder house goes up for sale in California

GRANADA HILLS, Calif. (KCAL/KCBS) – A California home that made national headlines for the amount of trash filling the yard for years has been put up for sale. “We’re all kind of in disbelief now that we may not have to have this in our neighborhood anymore,” said James Eric, who lives nearby.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Dry through the weekend - But a change is coming!

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Several changes are coming for the second week of October. Saturday is our last day with very low humidity and dew points in the low 60s. By Monday dew points are back near 70° for a more humid feel. We’re also tracking a small storm in the upper atmosphere that will bring back the rain. Rain chances increase Wednesday with our best chances on Thursday and Friday. Temps will get back to the upper 80s for a few days, then back to the low 80s as the clouds and rain chances go up. Rain totals of a half inch to an inch are possible in many areas by late Friday, possibly more in some areas.
FLORIDA STATE
Dry Sunday, then rain returns for the coming workweek

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sunday is our last dry day with dew points in the 60s. More humidity is coming back, taking dew points back to the 70s. We’re also tracking a few isolated showers and storms for Monday afternoon. As a cold front pushes into Florida our best chances for rain are Wednesday and Thursday. The front drops down to southern Florida by Friday, clearing out skies and bringing back the lower humidity again.
FLORIDA STATE
Volunteers gather in Englewood to help

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - The Missouri Baptist Church Disaster Relief site is set up in front of the First Baptist Church in Venice. The site has showers and laundry for residents across the Suncoast to come and use. Through a partnership with the Salvation Army, the site cooks food out of their kitchen bus that Salvation Army volunteers pick up and distribute to areas in need. One of those areas is in Englewood at the Alameda mobile home park.
ENGLEWOOD, FL

