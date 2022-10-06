ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Owner of Northeast Philly pharmacy, once largest purchaser of oxycodone in Pennsylvania, sentenced to prison

By Maggie Mancini
 4 days ago
Comments / 20

Linda Kaminski
4d ago

That's a really short prison sentence..wtf? did anyone die because of it? dealers not even in business this long get major prison sentence?? and than all the money he made with false insurance claims?? WOW...WHAT IS THAT TELLING THE PUBLIC??

Jebron's Lame
4d ago

The reason his sentence is so low is because big pharma lawyers represented him in exchange for his silence. He may have made a few million but it's nothing compared to what he made his corporate masters. 3.5 years equates to about a year and probably less than that.

