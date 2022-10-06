ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
I’m a haircare pro – 5 mistakes you’re making which could be the reason it’s falling out

By H. J. Hayes
 4 days ago

DURING seasonal transitions, it's common for people with long locks to experience hair loss – but what if it doesn't stop?

If your hair is falling out, experts say you could be making one of five common mistakes, and there are easy ways to fix them.

Stylist and hair expert Audrey Victoria shared tips for battling hair fall Credit: TikTok / audreyvictoria_

Hair mastermind Audrey Victoria is a stylist with over 2.4million followers on TikTok, where she posts reviews, tutorials, and answers to viewers' biggest hair questions.

In a recent video, she addressed one of the main concerns many of her followers worry about: hair loss.

"There’s so many things that can contribute to hair fall," Audrey wrote in the video description.

Your shampoo schedule is one of them. Washing your hair too much can cause damage at the root or simply pull strands out of your scalp.

"Make sure you aren't washing your hair too often. A lot of hair can fall out while you're washing it," Audrey warned.

Then again, if you overcorrect and rely on dry shampoo, your hair can still see lots of fallout.

"Also make sure you're not going too long in between washes," Audrey said. Buildup on the scalp leads to hair fall.

To combat this, she said, "use a clarifying shampoo every few weeks to remove product buildup."

Changing how you style your hair is another great way to protect it. "Use velvet or silk scrunchies instead of regular hair ties," Audrey recommended.

This will alleviate stress on your follicles and keep your hair from being stretched or pulled by the ties. Similarly, Audrey said, don't brush your hair too much.

Audrey recommended against shampooing your hair too much – or too little Credit: TikTok / audreyvictoria_
Audrey warned that high, tight buns are sure to cause breakage and hair loss Credit: TikTok / audreyvictoria_

It's good to massage the scalp or work gently with a wide-tooth comb, but never brush your hair so much that you tear or rip at it.

Finally, Audrey demonstrated a hairstyle that anyone who's trying to grow their hair out should avoid.

"Do NOT put it up like this," she said, showing her hair in a high, tight bun. "This hairstyle is a huge no-no if your hair is falling out."

If you do experience hair fall, Audrey recommended two strategies for limiting breakage and strengthening strands.

"Try applying castor oil on your roots before shampoo," she suggested. The oil will strengthen hair at the scalp and reduce risk of fallout.

"Give rice water a try," Audrey added, speaking to her own personal experience. "It saved my hair."

