Gas prices could soon fall back below $3 a gallon in your neck of the woods — if they haven't already. Prices for regular gasoline are now below $3 at one in 10 gas stations around the country, according to a report by GasBuddy, an app that tracks real-time fuel prices. And forecasts indicate the nationwide average could reach $2.99 or lower this fall.

TRAFFIC ・ 27 DAYS AGO