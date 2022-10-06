ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

Comments / 109

Patriot Female
4d ago

Open the pipeline. Remove the extra regulations on drilling a lower the price of oil leases back to where they were. Yes it will take some time to produce but we must be oil independent! Again!

Reply(13)
23
top gunner
3d ago

The reason Biden looks so weak On oil is because trump should us what is possible if you put America first! Oil independence was the proof!! 👍🏻🇺🇸

Reply(11)
13
Outlander WOLFE
3d ago

This is what comes from trusting another country to supply petroleum products.Remember when Trump had the US energy sufficient. Also, Biden has now drained our Strategic Reserve. No backup in place!

Reply(3)
6
Related
Daily Mail

Biden FINALLY takes action to boost domestic oil production by releasing 10 million oil barrels Strategic Petroleum Reserve, tells companies to help bring down prices at the pump and threatens export curbs after OPEC slash

President Joe Biden will order more oil released from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve as gas prices are on the rise and OPEC announced it was making its biggest cuts in production in more than two years. Biden will release another 10 million barrels this month and he will 'continue to...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
California State
Discover Politics

The USA is preparing revenge against Saudi Arabia and OPEC

Congressmen: This is a hostile act against the US and a clear signal that they have sided with Russia. A group of US congressmen has proposed withdrawing US troops from the UAE and Saudi Arabia in response to OPEC’s decision to cut oil production by two million barrels per day.
FOXBusiness

Biden hits oil and gas companies: 'Bring down prices you’re charging at the pump'

President Biden touted the worldwide drop in oil prices on Monday but urged energy companies to lower the price at the pump for consumers. "We haven’t seen the lower prices reflected at the pump though. Meanwhile, oil and gas companies are still making record profits, billions of dollars in profits," Biden said at a meeting with the White House Competition Council.
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gavin Newsom
Money

Gas Prices Could Fall Back Below $3 by Late October

Gas prices could soon fall back below $3 a gallon in your neck of the woods — if they haven't already. Prices for regular gasoline are now below $3 at one in 10 gas stations around the country, according to a report by GasBuddy, an app that tracks real-time fuel prices. And forecasts indicate the nationwide average could reach $2.99 or lower this fall.
TRAFFIC
CNBC

German minister criticizes U.S. over 'astronomical' natural gas prices

Germany's economy minister has accused the U.S. and other "friendly" gas supplier states of astronomical prices for their supplies. He suggested some gas suppliers were profiting from the fallout from the war in Ukraine which has sent global energy prices soaring. Germany's economy minister accused the U.S. and other "friendly"...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Traffic#Gas Prices#Peak Oil#Saudi
msn.com

Higgins to President Biden: ‘Your administration must end its predatory stance toward American oil and gas producers'

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KLFY) – Congressman Clay Higgins (R-LA) sent a letter to President Biden on Wednesday, urging action to increase American oil and gas production. In a press release from the Congressman, he writes to the President, "Your administration's energy policies have injured domestic oil and gas production and destroyed American energy independence. Gas prices and utility costs are again rising, and the United States is more susceptible than ever to global market disruptions."
POTUS
gcaptain.com

Finland Blocks Helsinki Shipyard from Delivering Icebreaker to Russian Mining Company

The Finnish Government is blocking Helsinki Shipyard from delivering an icebreaker to Russian mining company Norilsk Nickel. The shipyard, which is known for its icebreaker construction, said Wednesday it had received a “negative decision” from Finland’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs on September 30th related to the export license of the vessel, confirming reports in Finnish press. The shipyard’s statement did not go into specifics.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
OPEC
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Oil Production
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
FOXBusiness

Whom does the United States owe nearly $31 trillion in debt?

The U.S. has about $30.9 trillion in national debt, according to the latest data from Treasury Department, and that total will reach a record $31 trillion as early as later in the month. Roughly $24.3 trillion of America's total public debt outstanding consists of debt held by the public, and...
U.S. POLITICS
CBS News

CBS News

560K+
Followers
68K+
Post
395M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for original reporting and trusted news.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy