Read full article on original website
Patriot Female
4d ago
Open the pipeline. Remove the extra regulations on drilling a lower the price of oil leases back to where they were. Yes it will take some time to produce but we must be oil independent! Again!
Reply(13)
23
top gunner
3d ago
The reason Biden looks so weak On oil is because trump should us what is possible if you put America first! Oil independence was the proof!! 👍🏻🇺🇸
Reply(11)
13
Outlander WOLFE
3d ago
This is what comes from trusting another country to supply petroleum products.Remember when Trump had the US energy sufficient. Also, Biden has now drained our Strategic Reserve. No backup in place!
Reply(3)
6
Related
Saudi Arabia lowers oil prices for Europe but raises them again for the US as White House says OPEC+ is siding with Russia
Saudi Arabia is raising oil prices for US buyers, following a similar move a month ago. Meanwhile, state-run Saudi Aramco lowered prices in Europe and left them largely unchanged for the Asian market. The price moves come after OPEC+ slashed production quotas, which the White House said aligns the oil...
Biden FINALLY takes action to boost domestic oil production by releasing 10 million oil barrels Strategic Petroleum Reserve, tells companies to help bring down prices at the pump and threatens export curbs after OPEC slash
President Joe Biden will order more oil released from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve as gas prices are on the rise and OPEC announced it was making its biggest cuts in production in more than two years. Biden will release another 10 million barrels this month and he will 'continue to...
The White House is reportedly weighing a controversial measure to lower gas prices ahead of midterm elections
The Biden administration has asked the Energy Department to look into whether a ban on gas exports would lower pump prices for American drivers, CNN reported.
Supply Chain Shortages: 15 Things to Buy Now Before Prices Rise
It’s a cliche to say hindsight is 20/20, but as shortages and supply chain issues continue, it definitely feels valid for shoppers. If only we could go back and tell our pre-pandemic selves to buy extra hand sanitizer and toilet paper. Certainly, some supply chain shortages and disruptions caused...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The USA is preparing revenge against Saudi Arabia and OPEC
Congressmen: This is a hostile act against the US and a clear signal that they have sided with Russia. A group of US congressmen has proposed withdrawing US troops from the UAE and Saudi Arabia in response to OPEC’s decision to cut oil production by two million barrels per day.
Biden tells gas stations to cut prices at the pump for American drivers: 'Do it now'
Global oil prices are falling, but that's not been reflected in US gas prices, President Joe Biden said Monday, as he criticized high profits.
How Much Will Gas Prices Go Up as OPEC Slashes Oil Production?
Gas prices that are already ticking back up again might increase another 10% or more following a move by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies to cut oil production by 2...
FOXBusiness
Biden hits oil and gas companies: 'Bring down prices you’re charging at the pump'
President Biden touted the worldwide drop in oil prices on Monday but urged energy companies to lower the price at the pump for consumers. "We haven’t seen the lower prices reflected at the pump though. Meanwhile, oil and gas companies are still making record profits, billions of dollars in profits," Biden said at a meeting with the White House Competition Council.
RELATED PEOPLE
Gas Prices Could Fall Back Below $3 by Late October
Gas prices could soon fall back below $3 a gallon in your neck of the woods — if they haven't already. Prices for regular gasoline are now below $3 at one in 10 gas stations around the country, according to a report by GasBuddy, an app that tracks real-time fuel prices. And forecasts indicate the nationwide average could reach $2.99 or lower this fall.
Unplug These Appliances That Hike Up Your Electricity Bill
Hold on to your wallet. Due to inflation and prices surging for natural gas, heating oil and other fuels, you will see a significant rise in your utility bills. So if you've opened your electric bill...
cryptoslate.com
US Treasury Department requiring US citizens to get a license for withdrawing assets from Tornado Cash
The U.S. Department of the Treasury wants people who had pending transactions before the Tornado Cash sanctions went into place to apply for a license to process the withdrawal of their assets. In an FAQ response on Sept. 13, the Treasury said the policy applies to transactions initiated before the...
CNBC
German minister criticizes U.S. over 'astronomical' natural gas prices
Germany's economy minister has accused the U.S. and other "friendly" gas supplier states of astronomical prices for their supplies. He suggested some gas suppliers were profiting from the fallout from the war in Ukraine which has sent global energy prices soaring. Germany's economy minister accused the U.S. and other "friendly"...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Nord Stream pipeline ‘damaged beyond repair crippling £35billion project FOREVER’ after huge blasts triggered earthquake
NORD STREAM is feared to have been damaged beyond repair and left crippled indefinitely after it was torn open by a series of explosions. German officials reportedly believe the project - estimated to be worth around £35billion - may never be fully operational again. It is feared the key...
Saudi Aramco says the world is totally misreading the oil market and too focused on 'short-term economics'
Saudi Aramco CEO Amin Nasser said Tuesday that the world is misreading the oil market. Current crude prices indicate that the market is focused "on short-term economics rather than supply fundamentals," he said. Nasser also reiterated warnings that a pick-up in economic activity would erase spare oil production capacity. The...
msn.com
Higgins to President Biden: ‘Your administration must end its predatory stance toward American oil and gas producers'
WASHINGTON, D.C. (KLFY) – Congressman Clay Higgins (R-LA) sent a letter to President Biden on Wednesday, urging action to increase American oil and gas production. In a press release from the Congressman, he writes to the President, "Your administration's energy policies have injured domestic oil and gas production and destroyed American energy independence. Gas prices and utility costs are again rising, and the United States is more susceptible than ever to global market disruptions."
gcaptain.com
Finland Blocks Helsinki Shipyard from Delivering Icebreaker to Russian Mining Company
The Finnish Government is blocking Helsinki Shipyard from delivering an icebreaker to Russian mining company Norilsk Nickel. The shipyard, which is known for its icebreaker construction, said Wednesday it had received a “negative decision” from Finland’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs on September 30th related to the export license of the vessel, confirming reports in Finnish press. The shipyard’s statement did not go into specifics.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The US is reportedly preparing to relax sanctions on Venezuela to let Chevron pump oil there, as hostilities with OPEC+ build
The US is looking at easing sanctions on Venezuela so that Chevron can pump more oil there, per the WSJ. The proposed deal comes after OPEC+ agreed to cut daily oil production by 2 million barrels a day. One analyst told Insider the deal could bring a "substantial" amount of...
FOXBusiness
Whom does the United States owe nearly $31 trillion in debt?
The U.S. has about $30.9 trillion in national debt, according to the latest data from Treasury Department, and that total will reach a record $31 trillion as early as later in the month. Roughly $24.3 trillion of America's total public debt outstanding consists of debt held by the public, and...
Food prices are all high, but these 5 grocery items are the hardest hit, data shows
(NEXSTAR) — While the U.S. has seen some relief at the gas pumps, and signs show the prices of goods for consumers could soon decline, there are a few grocery items that could be putting extra pressure on your wallet. The latest data from the Labor Department, released Wednesday,...
China is depleting its oil stockpiles in a potential sign Beijing is looking to boost the economy with a surge in fuel exports
Roughly 1 million barrels per day have left Chinese oil inventories in the last three weeks, according to Vortexa data cited by Bloomberg. Inventories hit 909 million barrels as of September 15, the lowest since May. Both oil refiners and traders in China have applied for an additional 15 million...
CBS News
560K+
Followers
68K+
Post
395M+
Views
ABOUT
Your source for original reporting and trusted news.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 109