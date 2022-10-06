ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salem, OR

Union Street bridge to be lit up purple in honor of West Salem High teen

By Dianne Lugo, Salem Statesman Journal
 4 days ago
The Union Street Walking Bridge will be illuminated purple through Oct. 11 in honor of the West Salem High School teen who went missing Sept. 16 and was found dead Sept. 22.

Police detectives identified the teen as Zackary Brenneman, but some friends have said the teen identified as Serena.

Police said they found no evidence of criminality or foul play in the 16-year-old’s death. Brenneman was honored during a vigil earlier this month.

Community gathers to remember teen

At the vigil, more than 100 community members, friends and classmates remembered the teen’s style, kindness and talent. Brenneman was a flute player who performed in advanced band and marching band and was remembered for mentoring younger students and dancing backstage with others before shows to calm their nerves.

Purple was Brenneman’s favorite color, according to friends and family.

Eye Demand!
4d ago

Terrible loss for the family and they have my sympathies but what for exactly is he being honored.

Tammi Cline
4d ago

This is so awesome...its pretty rare that Salem would allow these things to be done for the memory of a loved one but im so glad they are for Serena. What a very beautiful thought in honor of her memory and its going to be so beautiful and heartwarming to see.

