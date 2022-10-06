Union Street bridge to be lit up purple in honor of West Salem High teen

The Union Street Walking Bridge will be illuminated purple through Oct. 11 in honor of the West Salem High School teen who went missing Sept. 16 and was found dead Sept. 22.

Police detectives identified the teen as Zackary Brenneman, but some friends have said the teen identified as Serena.

Police said they found no evidence of criminality or foul play in the 16-year-old’s death. Brenneman was honored during a vigil earlier this month.

A bright light:Community gathers to remember teen

At the vigil, more than 100 community members, friends and classmates remembered the teen’s style, kindness and talent. Brenneman was a flute player who performed in advanced band and marching band and was remembered for mentoring younger students and dancing backstage with others before shows to calm their nerves.

Purple was Brenneman’s favorite color, according to friends and family.