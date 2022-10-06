ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch again: Memorial service for OKC police Sgt. Meagan Burke

By Addison Kliewer and Jana Hayes, Oklahoman
 4 days ago

A funeral service honoring Sgt. Meagan Burke, an Oklahoma City police officer killed in a car accident last week, is planned for Thursday afternoon.

Burke was involved in an off-duty crash while driving north on Interstate 44 near SW 44. She was struck head-on by a southbound vehicle that had swerved left and gone over the center guardrail, according to a police statement.

Burke, 31, had served with the department since May 2016.

The service will be held at Southern Hills Baptist Church, 8601 S Pennsylvania Ave, in Oklahoma City. It is scheduled to begin at 4 p.m.

