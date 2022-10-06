ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anya Taylor-Joy’s Husband: Everything To Know About Malcolm McRae

By Kelby Vera
 4 days ago
Image Credit: Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Anya Taylor-Joy is one of the hottest stars in Hollywood right now. And the star of The Queen’s Gambit, 26, appears to have found her King with husband Malcolm McRae, 28.

The couple was first linked in 2021 and has kept their relationship fairly quiet since. After she was spotted rocking a ring on THAT hand in Jun. 2022, people began to wonder if Anya and Malcolm were getting hitched. A month later, it was reported that they already wed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wxKvx_0iP1MlVt00
Anya Taylor-Joy and Malcolm McRae looked like quite the couple at the premiere of ‘The Northman’ in London on Apr. 5, 2022. She grabbed his hand while he loomed behind her wearing a trench coat. (Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP/Shutterstock)

Though the couple has been more publicly lately, appearing on several red carpets together in 2022, Anya explained why she tends to be more reserved about her personal life in a 2018 interview with The Guardian. “There’s a beauty in being anonymous,” she said.

“There’s a reason why we’re actors… we’re playing other people, so I think the idea of someone being interested in me, I’m quite a private person, is a bit daunting, but I try not to think about it.”

Still, fans can’t help but want to know more about the beauty and her husband. Learn everything we know about Malcolm, and more, here.

He was first linked to Anya in May of 2021

Malcolm and Anya seemed to be hot and heavy from the moment they met. The pair were pictured smooching around New York City just ahead of her Saturday Night Live hosting gig in May 2021. Though they didn’t publicly confirm they were together, it didn’t take a genius to see they were smitten.

That same month Anya referred to her “partner” in an interview with Elle. Hinting at the fact he was a musician, she told the magazine, “My partner’s just come back from work, and he’s moving around all of his equipment.”

She admitted she wasn’t the type to enjoy casual dating before meeting her love. Opening up with British Vogue in Apr. 2022, Anya said, “I was not a good dater and I’m quite glad to not be. I hear stories from my friends and I’m like, ‘God, I would suck at that.'”

They wed in summer of 2022

Fans began thinking the pair may have gotten engaged after the star of The Witch starlet was spotted rocking a ring with a green stone while in Sydney, Australia in Jun. 2022. A month later it was confirmed the duo rushed past the engagement stage and were married in an “intimate courthouse wedding” sometime that summer, according to Page Six. The nuptials took place in the states before Anya went back to Australia to film the Mad Max: Fury Road prequel, Furiosa.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YVYY0_0iP1MlVt00
Anya Taylor-Joy embraced old Hollywood vamp during the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Mar. 27, 2022. She was joined by husband Malcolm McRae for the Beverly Hills event, which was their first red carpet together. (TNY/Capital Pictures/MEGA)

He’s mostly a musician

Malcolm has quite the range of talents, according to his IMDB bio. He was “discovered” by the Actors, Models & Talent for Christ competition at the age of 12, winning the Over All Young Actor honor in 2006. From there, he had roles in the short film Brotherly (2008) and the film How’dy! in 2020.

Music is McRae’s real focus though. His IMDB bio says he’s proficient in “guitar and piano” and can sing “pop, folk, rockabilly, rock and musical theatre.” His main project seems to be with his band more*, which he plays in with Kane Ritchotte, formerly of the band Portugal The Man.

Before signing a record deal with more*, he told American Songwriter he was working a day job as a paralegal. Malcolm has also dabbled in modeling, appearing on the cover of Odda magazine in Sep. 2022.

He’s originally from Alabama

According to his band more*’s Spotify bio, Malcolm moved to Los Angeles from the South after following a girl out west. The bio explained, “Malcolm had only recently fallen in love with a young woman and followed his foolish heart, dropping everything to move to Los Angeles. Well, his heart was mistaken. The relationship was a disaster. But the music that followed wasn’t. Within a week of meeting, the [bandmates] realized that the music they made together transcended what either was doing alone.”

She raves about him

Though the star of Thoroughbreds said she prefers to keep her personal life private, that hasn’t stopped her from lavishing her love in praise. Talking about her dedication to him with British Vogue in Apr. 2022, she revealed, “I said to my partner the other day that he was my hobby. I see reading as something that I have to do.”

“He loved it because he’s the same,” Anya went on. “I’ve finally found someone who will happily sit in silence with me reading. We’re basically 80 years old and 7 at the same time and it works really well.”

Still, the beauty said that the long-distance relationship can be “hard.” She splits her time between LA, her house in east London, and being on the road for work.

In her British Vogue interview, she admitted, “Yes, it is [hard], but it’s also kind of great because when you’re together you’re really valuing the time that you have. Everyday mundane activities are so full of joy. I love going to the petrol station with him and filling up the car and going to get breakfast.”

#Mad Max
