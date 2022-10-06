ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Streetsboro, OH

Ohio Turnpike ramps in Streetsboro to close this weekend for resurfacing; detours provided

 4 days ago

Two Ohio Turnpike ramps will be closed for pavement resurfacing in Streetsboro from 9 p.m. on Friday to 6 a.m. Monday, the Ohio Turnpike and Infrastructure Commission announced Thursday.

More: Ohio Turnpike revamping toll plazas as part of $232 million modernization plan

The closures include the ramp from the Ohio Turnpike to State Route 14 eastbound and the ramp from Interstate 480 eastbound to the Ohio Turnpike.

The detours for eastbound traffic on Interstate 480/State Route 14 include:

Traffic exiting the Ohio Turnpike to Interstate 480/State Route 14 eastbound will be directed to the Frost Road interchange and then directed back around through the interchange to Interstate 480/State Route 14 eastbound.

Traffic entering the Ohio Turnpike from Interstate 480/State Route 14 eastbound will be directed to State Route 303. At State Route 303, motorists who want to access the Ohio Turnpike eastbound will be directed to travel eastbound on State Route 303 to Ravenna Road, then to exit 193 (Ravenna) on the Ohio Turnpike.

At State Route 303, motorists who want to access the Ohio Turnpike westbound will be directed to travel westbound on State Route 303 to State Route 8, then north on State Route 8 to exit 180 (Akron) on the Ohio Turnpike.

If the pavement resurfacing work is completed ahead of schedule, the Ohio Turnpike will re-open the Interstate 480 and State Route 14 eastbound ramps and remove the detours.

For ongoing updates, motorists are encouraged to follow the Ohio Turnpike on Twitter: @OhioTurnpike.

This article originally appeared on Record-Courier: Ohio Turnpike ramps in Streetsboro to close this weekend for resurfacing; detours provided

