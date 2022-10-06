ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, UT

Region 10 football: Crimson Cliffs with a chance to clinch the region against Dixie

By Sean Ellertson, St. George Spectrum & Daily News
The Spectrum
The Spectrum
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aToP4_0iP1McZM00

It’s the last week of Friday Night Lights in Region 10 during the regular season, and Friday could see the crowning of a region champion.

Crimson Cliffs goes to Dixie with a chance to win its first-ever Region 10 title. The Mustangs have rolled to the tune of a 4-0 record in-region and are the top team in 4A.

Dixie High is looking to get back in the win column after a drubbing at the hands of red-hot Snow Canyon.

The Warriors have won three in a row, dominating their opponents in the process of surging to a 4-1 Region 10 record.

Snow Canyon has a chance to continue the streak against Pine View.

Desert Hills hosts Cedar in what should be a close matchup with the Thunder’s top-flight offense taking on a tough Reds defense.

Hurricane plays out of region Cottonwood at home, looking to snap a four-game losing streak.

Crimson Cliffs (7-1, 4-0) at Dixie (4-3, 2-2), 7 p.m.

The Mustangs travel to Dixie with a chance to win the region on Friday night.

With a win, Crimson Cliffs will win their first region title, and also beat Dixie for the first time in program history.

Behind the arm of Steele Barben, the Mustangs have scored 40 or more in three straight games.

Barben is arguably the favorite for Region 10 Player of the Year, and very well could be in contention for 4A Player of the Year.

Barben had three touchdowns in a 40-14 win over Pine View last week. McCord Christiansen had 111 rushing yards on 15 carries.

A win for the Mustangs would also likely wrap up the #1 seed in the 4A State Tournament.

Dixie allowed 49 points in the first half last week in a loss to Snow Canyon.

Mason Kesterson was a bright spot with an 83-yard touchdown catch from Jalen Schultz.

The Flyers have been banged up all year long on both sides of the ball but hope to have Seth Takau and Jaxon Barben at a full go on Friday.

Even with Takau and Barben in tow, the Mustangs have proven they can beat anyone in the region and in 4A.

Prediction: Crimson Cliffs

Cedar (3-4, 2-2) at Desert Hills (5-3, 2-2), 7 p.m.

Desert Hills got back on track last week against Hurricane, erasing the memory of a 42-20 blowout loss to Snow Canyon the week prior.

Noah Fuailetolo had a bounce-back week, throwing two touchdowns and no interceptions in the 49-0 win over Hurricane.

Tyden Morris was held to a season-low 49 yards, snapping a four-game streak of hitting the 100-yard marker.

This week, Desert Hills will face a stingy Cedar defense that is well-rested coming off a bye week following a late loss to Dixie to close out September.

Junior quarterback Koden Lunt has taken strides forward, throwing three touchdowns in the loss to Dixie. All three touchdowns went to fellow junior Tredyn Elliott.

Cedar should be able to hang with Desert Hills, especially if they’re able to make Fuailetolo throw into coverage, much like Snow Canyon did two weeks ago.

Prediction: Desert Hills

Snow Canyon (5-3, 4-1) at Pine View (0-6, 0-4), 7 p.m.

The Warriors are rolling.

As the winner of three straight, Snow Canyon has outscored opponents 145-32 in that span to rise to the second-best team in Region 10.

Will Warner torched Dixie for three first-half touchdowns as part of a 56-12 rout. Hunter Johnson threw four touchdowns in that win and has 12 total touchdowns in the past three weeks.

Snow Canyon’s offense appears to have sorted out the struggles from earlier in the year.

Pine View enters winless on the season following last week’s loss to Crimson Cliffs.

Tyler Brown has earned the start at quarterback the last two weeks and has five touchdowns to just one interception in those two games.

Kaden Nelson has been productive on the defensive line with five sacks for the Panthers.

Prediction: Snow Canyon

Cottonwood (2-6) at Hurricane (1-7, 1-4), 7 p.m.

Hurricane has lost four games in a row, while Cottonwood has won two of their last three for their only two wins on the year.

The Tiger offense has been shutout in three of their last four games, including a 49-0 loss to Desert Hills last week.

On defense, the Tigers have struggled just as much, allowing 35 or more points in four straight games.

Despite the offensive struggles, RJ Wright ranks among the top of the region with 717 yards and five touchdowns.

Cottonwood, a freelance team, has a pair of wins over 5A competition this year and seems to be trending upward toward the end of the year.

Prediction: Cottonwood

Sean Ellertson is a sports reporter for the St. George Spectrum & Daily News. To continue to support his work, please subscribe to The Spectrum. Follow Sean on Twitter @SeanEllertson.

Comments / 0

Related
890kdxu.com

Two Vehicles Damaged In Rock Slide in Iron County

(Cedar City, UT) -- At least two vehicles are damaged after a rockfall in Cedar Canyon. It happened on Saturday afternoon on state Route 14 between mile markers eight and nine near Cedar City. Utah Highway Patrol said Highway 14 was closed until about 5 p.m. No one was seriously injured in the rockfall.
IRON COUNTY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Community input needed for new Cedar City sports complex

CEDAR CITY, Utah — Leaders in Cedar City are seeking public input regarding a new sports complex that will be coming to the area. The city received a donation of 30 acres of land from the Burgess family, on which the complex will be built. The site is located at 4700 W. 100 South in Cedar City.
CEDAR CITY, UT
midutahradio.com

Gov Cox Says Water Issues Impact St. George

(St. George, UT) — Utah Governor Spencer J. Cox says water conservancy is a St. George issue. Speaking at Utah Tech University yesterday, he said St. George is not on an island of its own. He said his cabinet is committed to working with the city to solve the problem. He also issued his support for the Lake Powell pipeline.
SAINT GEORGE, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hurricane, UT
Sports
Hurricane, UT
Education
Saint George, UT
Football
City
Washington, UT
Local
Utah Sports
City
Hurricane, UT
Local
Utah Football
Local
Saint George, UT Education
Local
Saint George, UT Sports
City
Saint George, UT
City
St. George, UT
Local
Utah Education
KSLTV

Traffic stop leads to $2 million drug bust in southern Utah

WAsHINGTON COUNTY, Utah — A traffic stop in southern Utah led to a drug bust with a street value of over $2 million, according to law enforcement officials. Washington County SHeriff’s Office said late Wednesday night a deputy stopped a while Chevy Impala for undisclosed traffic violations. The stop was near mile-marker 11 on Interstate 15, in the vicinity of Washington City, at approximately 11:40 p.m.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, UT
890kdxu.com

Seven-Year-Old Dead After Car Accident in Kane County

(St George, UT) -- A seven-year-old boy is dead after an accident in Kane County. Authorities say it happened near Duck Creek Village on Friday night. Three people were injured in the three-car crash, one fatally, while the others were transported in stable condition. An investigation into the incident continues.
KANE COUNTY, UT
ABC4

Police request community assistance investigating body found in Washington Co.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Police are requesting the community’s assistance in investigating a possible homicide that occurred recently somewhere at or around a construction site in Washington County. Officers with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) report that they were dispatched at 6:41 a.m. on Monday on reports of a suspected burglary at a […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Flyers#Reds#American Football#Highschoolsports#Crimson Cliffs
Gephardt Daily

Police: Woman jailed after ramming husband’s car in Parowan

PAROWAN, Utah, Oct. 8, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A 58-year-old woman was arrested after Parowan City police say she rammed the back of her husband’s car after they had been arguing about cheating. Parowan City police were flagged down by “a citizen whose wife crashed into his vehicle...
PAROWAN, UT
The Spectrum

The Spectrum

1K+
Followers
939
Post
118K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in St George, UT from The Spectrum.

 http://thespectrum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy