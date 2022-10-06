Region 10 football: Crimson Cliffs with a chance to clinch the region against Dixie

It’s the last week of Friday Night Lights in Region 10 during the regular season, and Friday could see the crowning of a region champion.

Crimson Cliffs goes to Dixie with a chance to win its first-ever Region 10 title. The Mustangs have rolled to the tune of a 4-0 record in-region and are the top team in 4A.

Dixie High is looking to get back in the win column after a drubbing at the hands of red-hot Snow Canyon.

The Warriors have won three in a row, dominating their opponents in the process of surging to a 4-1 Region 10 record.

Snow Canyon has a chance to continue the streak against Pine View.

Desert Hills hosts Cedar in what should be a close matchup with the Thunder’s top-flight offense taking on a tough Reds defense.

Hurricane plays out of region Cottonwood at home, looking to snap a four-game losing streak.

Crimson Cliffs (7-1, 4-0) at Dixie (4-3, 2-2), 7 p.m.

The Mustangs travel to Dixie with a chance to win the region on Friday night.

With a win, Crimson Cliffs will win their first region title, and also beat Dixie for the first time in program history.

Behind the arm of Steele Barben, the Mustangs have scored 40 or more in three straight games.

Barben is arguably the favorite for Region 10 Player of the Year, and very well could be in contention for 4A Player of the Year.

Barben had three touchdowns in a 40-14 win over Pine View last week. McCord Christiansen had 111 rushing yards on 15 carries.

A win for the Mustangs would also likely wrap up the #1 seed in the 4A State Tournament.

Dixie allowed 49 points in the first half last week in a loss to Snow Canyon.

Mason Kesterson was a bright spot with an 83-yard touchdown catch from Jalen Schultz.

The Flyers have been banged up all year long on both sides of the ball but hope to have Seth Takau and Jaxon Barben at a full go on Friday.

Even with Takau and Barben in tow, the Mustangs have proven they can beat anyone in the region and in 4A.

Prediction: Crimson Cliffs

Cedar (3-4, 2-2) at Desert Hills (5-3, 2-2), 7 p.m.

Desert Hills got back on track last week against Hurricane, erasing the memory of a 42-20 blowout loss to Snow Canyon the week prior.

Noah Fuailetolo had a bounce-back week, throwing two touchdowns and no interceptions in the 49-0 win over Hurricane.

Tyden Morris was held to a season-low 49 yards, snapping a four-game streak of hitting the 100-yard marker.

This week, Desert Hills will face a stingy Cedar defense that is well-rested coming off a bye week following a late loss to Dixie to close out September.

Junior quarterback Koden Lunt has taken strides forward, throwing three touchdowns in the loss to Dixie. All three touchdowns went to fellow junior Tredyn Elliott.

Cedar should be able to hang with Desert Hills, especially if they’re able to make Fuailetolo throw into coverage, much like Snow Canyon did two weeks ago.

Prediction: Desert Hills

Snow Canyon (5-3, 4-1) at Pine View (0-6, 0-4), 7 p.m.

The Warriors are rolling.

As the winner of three straight, Snow Canyon has outscored opponents 145-32 in that span to rise to the second-best team in Region 10.

Will Warner torched Dixie for three first-half touchdowns as part of a 56-12 rout. Hunter Johnson threw four touchdowns in that win and has 12 total touchdowns in the past three weeks.

Snow Canyon’s offense appears to have sorted out the struggles from earlier in the year.

Pine View enters winless on the season following last week’s loss to Crimson Cliffs.

Tyler Brown has earned the start at quarterback the last two weeks and has five touchdowns to just one interception in those two games.

Kaden Nelson has been productive on the defensive line with five sacks for the Panthers.

Prediction: Snow Canyon

Cottonwood (2-6) at Hurricane (1-7, 1-4), 7 p.m.

Hurricane has lost four games in a row, while Cottonwood has won two of their last three for their only two wins on the year.

The Tiger offense has been shutout in three of their last four games, including a 49-0 loss to Desert Hills last week.

On defense, the Tigers have struggled just as much, allowing 35 or more points in four straight games.

Despite the offensive struggles, RJ Wright ranks among the top of the region with 717 yards and five touchdowns.

Cottonwood, a freelance team, has a pair of wins over 5A competition this year and seems to be trending upward toward the end of the year.

Prediction: Cottonwood

Sean Ellertson is a sports reporter for the St. George Spectrum & Daily News.