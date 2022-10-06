Read full article on original website
Related
floridapolitics.com
D-SNAP benefits available in parts of Florida impacted by Hurricane Ian
Families dealing with income limits and expense because of the storm could qualify for SNAP benefits. Low-income families in Florida impacted by Hurricane Ian may now seek federal assistance for temporary food assistance. The U.S. Department of Agriculture approved an application from the state Department of Children and Families to...
floridapolitics.com
Ron DeSantis, Charlie Crist debate rescheduled
Gov. Ron DeSantis and Charlie Crist will square off Oct. 24, preserving Florida’s one gubernatorial debate after Hurricane Ian led the candidates to postpone the original contest. WPEC CBS 12 will host the debate in Fort Pierce at 7 p.m. that day, barely two weeks before Election Day. Local...
floridapolitics.com
Here’s Brunch, a pop-up, weekend email during the 2022 General Election — 10.9.22
Your Sunday buffet of Florida politics, food, culture & more. Good Sunday morning and welcome back to “Brunch,” a pop-up newsletter that is supposed to about the 2022 campaign cycle in Florida, but this week is mostly focused on the incredible response to the devastation wrought by Hurricane Ian.
NBC 2
Prominent Naples family committed to helping SWFL rebuild after Hurricane Ian
As Southwest Florida continues to rebuild, they’ll need a lot of help to get back to the way things were, and they have the full support of one of Naples’ most prominent families. As Hurricane Ian roared through Naples, the Hoffmann family, like everyone else in the area,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
floridapolitics.com
All the state’s students will be back to the books by Oct. 17
But it might not be at the school attended before the storm. A key milestone in Hurricane Ian recovery now has a date: All of the state’s students will be back hitting the books by Oct. 17 — although it might not be in the school they attended before the storm hit.
floridapolitics.com
Casey DeSantis invokes her cancer fight to explain ‘who Ron DeSantis is’
'He was there to pick me off of the ground when I literally could not stand.'. A new ad supporting the re-election campaign of Ron DeSantis features narration from the person who knows him best. In an emotion-filled new spot released Monday by the Republican Party of Florida, Florida’s First...
floridapolitics.com
Florida sheriff arrests Texas roofer for attempting to work on homes damaged by Hurricane Ian
Duque thought he was in the right by showing up to repair hurricane-damaged roofs. Florida sheriff deputies have arrested a roofer from Texas who was attempting to repair houses in an area hit hard by Hurricane Ian. According to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO), the owner of Duque Roofing,...
floridapolitics.com
About 30,000 LCEC customers remain without power 12 days after Hurricane Ian
Those relying on the Lee County-based utility remain the only ones with no electricity. Almost 30,000 remain without power statewide 12 days after Hurricane Ian made landfall. All subscribe to Lee County Electric Cooperative (LCEC), and the vast majority live in Lee County, where washed-out bridges still leave utility vehicles unable to reach some areas.
IN THIS ARTICLE
floridapolitics.com
All FPL users have power after Hurricane Ian, but 46K LCEC users still in the dark
A report from the Florida Public Service Commission showed full service for Florida’s largest energy provider for the first time since Hurricane Ian made landfall on Sept. 28. But more than 46,000 electric customers remain without power, with the majority on Lee County Electric Cooperative service. Ian made landfall...
Pre-registration for disaster SNAP benefits begins Monday for counties hardest hit by Ian
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — As relief and recovery efforts continue in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, the Florida Department of Children & Families (DCF) announced people hardest hit by the storm will soon be able to receive benefits through the Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (D-SNAP). According to DCF,...
floridapolitics.com
Sanibel residents return to hurricane-ravaged island by boat, await bridge repair
'We love Sanibel,' said one island resident. 'We still don’t want to move.'. Utility trucks kicked up freshly settled dust while dodging pedestrians and bicyclists who trekked through Sanibel’s streets to visit their damaged homes over the weekend, their first time on the island since Hurricane Ian. The...
floridapolitics.com
Tervis launches special Florida tumbler to raise funds for Hurricane Ian relief
First Lady Casey DeSantis spearheaded the partnership. First Lady Casey DeSantis is announcing a partnership with iconic Florida drinkware maker Tervis to raise money for Hurricane Ian relief. Tervis, which locally manufactures the double-walled plastic tumblers with logos of just about every variety, is creating a new design with Florida...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
D-SNAP food benefits enrollment begins Monday for Ian-affected residents
D-SNAP provides food assistance for individuals and families impacted by Hurricane Ian and who are not receiving food assistance benefits through the regular Supplemental Nutrition Program.
floridapolitics.com
Twitter flags anti-vaccine guidance from Joseph Ladapo as misinformation
Florida's Surgeon General recommended against mRNA vaccines for those under 40. Twitter temporarily took down a post by Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo on guidance against COVID-19 vaccines for those under 40. The move comes as medical experts and scientists criticize the Florida Department of Health recommendations for being based on weak data that never saw peer review.
floridapolitics.com
First ‘Blue Roof’ installed in Fort Myers after Hurricane Ian
The repair is being offered free in Charlotte, Collier, DeSoto, Lee and Sarasota counties. The Army Corps of Engineers has completed its first ‘Blue Roof’ installation in Fort Myers after Hurricane Ian. The effort is part of Operation Blue Roof, which allows those with up to half their...
floridapolitics.com
Hurricane Ian leaves emotional toll behind
With her home gone and all her belongings trashed by Hurricane Ian, Alice Pujols wept as she picked through soggy clothes, toys and overturned furniture piled head-high outside a stranger’s house, looking to salvage something — anything — for her four children and herself. “I’m trying to...
floridapolitics.com
Last Call for 10.10.22 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics
A digest of the day's politics and policy while the bartender refreshes your drink. Last Call — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics. Ballard Partners is out with four new podcast episodes breaking down today’s most pressing topics with four Florida greats. The...
floridapolitics.com
Documents show Florida migrant transport planning began in July
Documents indicate a program on 'voluntary relocation of Unauthorized Aliens who are found in Florida.'. Florida officials began planning to transport migrants to other states in July and told potential contractors their task would be to relocate them on a voluntary basis, according to state documents. The documents released Friday...
FEMA approves $150 million in disaster relief for Florida households, here’s how to apply
ORLANDO, Fla. — It has only been 10 days since a major disaster declaration was made for Florida due to Hurricane Ian. The Federal Emergency Management Agency has now approved $150 million in grants to help over 100,000 households in Florida. Read: How can Central Florida residents apply for...
Florida woman’s stop at gas station wins her $1 million
A Florida woman won a $1 million prize from the Florida Lottery after purchasing a winning scratch-off ticket from a gas station.
Comments / 0