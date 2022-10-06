ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lee County, FL

Comments / 0

Related
floridapolitics.com

D-SNAP benefits available in parts of Florida impacted by Hurricane Ian

Families dealing with income limits and expense because of the storm could qualify for SNAP benefits. Low-income families in Florida impacted by Hurricane Ian may now seek federal assistance for temporary food assistance. The U.S. Department of Agriculture approved an application from the state Department of Children and Families to...
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Ron DeSantis, Charlie Crist debate rescheduled

Gov. Ron DeSantis and Charlie Crist will square off Oct. 24, preserving Florida’s one gubernatorial debate after Hurricane Ian led the candidates to postpone the original contest. WPEC CBS 12 will host the debate in Fort Pierce at 7 p.m. that day, barely two weeks before Election Day. Local...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lee County, FL
Society
Local
Florida Society
State
Florida State
County
Lee County, FL
floridapolitics.com

All the state’s students will be back to the books by Oct. 17

But it might not be at the school attended before the storm. A key milestone in Hurricane Ian recovery now has a date: All of the state’s students will be back hitting the books by Oct. 17 — although it might not be in the school they attended before the storm hit.
LEE COUNTY, FL
floridapolitics.com

About 30,000 LCEC customers remain without power 12 days after Hurricane Ian

Those relying on the Lee County-based utility remain the only ones with no electricity. Almost 30,000 remain without power statewide 12 days after Hurricane Ian made landfall. All subscribe to Lee County Electric Cooperative (LCEC), and the vast majority live in Lee County, where washed-out bridges still leave utility vehicles unable to reach some areas.
LEE COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suncoast Credit Union#Hurricanes#Volunteers#State Of Florida#Emergency Fund#Charity#Hurricane Ian#Foundation#Lee County Public Schools#Floridians#Emergency Management
floridapolitics.com

Tervis launches special Florida tumbler to raise funds for Hurricane Ian relief

First Lady Casey DeSantis spearheaded the partnership. First Lady Casey DeSantis is announcing a partnership with iconic Florida drinkware maker Tervis to raise money for Hurricane Ian relief. Tervis, which locally manufactures the double-walled plastic tumblers with logos of just about every variety, is creating a new design with Florida...
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
floridapolitics.com

Twitter flags anti-vaccine guidance from Joseph Ladapo as misinformation

Florida's Surgeon General recommended against mRNA vaccines for those under 40. Twitter temporarily took down a post by Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo on guidance against COVID-19 vaccines for those under 40. The move comes as medical experts and scientists criticize the Florida Department of Health recommendations for being based on weak data that never saw peer review.
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

First ‘Blue Roof’ installed in Fort Myers after Hurricane Ian

The repair is being offered free in Charlotte, Collier, DeSoto, Lee and Sarasota counties. The Army Corps of Engineers has completed its first ‘Blue Roof’ installation in Fort Myers after Hurricane Ian. The effort is part of Operation Blue Roof, which allows those with up to half their...
FORT MYERS, FL
floridapolitics.com

Hurricane Ian leaves emotional toll behind

With her home gone and all her belongings trashed by Hurricane Ian, Alice Pujols wept as she picked through soggy clothes, toys and overturned furniture piled head-high outside a stranger’s house, looking to salvage something — anything — for her four children and herself. “I’m trying to...
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Documents show Florida migrant transport planning began in July

Documents indicate a program on 'voluntary relocation of Unauthorized Aliens who are found in Florida.'. Florida officials began planning to transport migrants to other states in July and told potential contractors their task would be to relocate them on a voluntary basis, according to state documents. The documents released Friday...
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy