Yakima, WA

ncwlife.com

Fire guts motorhome in Olds Station

A motorhome was destroyed in a fire early Monday morning in Wenatchee’s Olds Station. Wenatchee Valley Fire Department spokeswoman Kay McKellar said the fire on Technology Center Way near Chester Kim Road was reported just before 6 a.m. She said there were explosions reported from the motorhome and a...
WENATCHEE, WA
KIMA TV

Tri-Cities homicide count up for 2022; loved ones still healing

TRI-CITIES, Wash. — Authorities say they are seeing an uptick in criminal activity locally and statewide. The total number of homicides in Tri-Cities for 2022 is already at a record high compared to recent years past, according to the Coroner's Office. Melrae Smith, the friend of a recent homicide...
TRI-CITIES, WA
ncwlife.com

Gunshot just misses man in his East Wenatchee bedroom

A gunshot apparently fired from a vehicle narrowly missed a man inside his East Wenatchee bedroom late Sunday night. East Wenatchee police said about 9:45 p.m. they received multiple reports of gunfire in the area of 3rd Street Northeast and North James Avenue, with one caller saying their house with five occupants inside had been hit.
EAST WENATCHEE, WA
KIMA TV

Officer sent to ER after exposure to suspected fentanyl

Officers responded to Yakima Memorial Hospital today after receiving a call around 10 AM of someone smoking an unknown substance in one of the hospital rooms. Police say six nurses were exposed to the substance potentially breathing in the smoke. One of those nurses was Greg McDonald's daughter. "She was...
YAKIMA, WA
KIMA TV

Teenager falls to his death while hiking Denny Creek Trail

KING COUNTY, Wash. — A teenage hiker slipped and fell to his death while hiking on Keekwulee Falls along the Denny Creek Trailhead. According to officials, the teenager slipped and fell during the hike and unfortunately succumbed to his injuries while still at the scene. There is no evidence...
KING COUNTY, WA
KIMA TV

Several assualts against nurses in Yakima this weekend

YAKIMA – Nurses, doctors and health professionals in our area are too often facing violence. Just this weekend several people were arrested for assaulting nurses at the hospital. Sunday, police said a man hit by a car ended up attacking a nurse. They say the 50-year-old man had been...
YAKIMA, WA
News Talk KIT

Yakima Memorial on Lockdown After Dangerous Exposure

Local authorities are working with officials from Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital after Yakima Police were called to a room at the hospital where someone was smoking an unknown substance. Police say nurses in the room started to feel the impact of what they thought could have been fentanyl. An officer...
YAKIMA, WA
ncwlife.com

Deceased man found in Columbia River at Rock Island Dam

A man’s body was pulled from the Columbia River Saturday at Rock Island Dam. The Chelan County Sheriff’s Office said after receiving a report of the body in the water, detectives were dispatched to recover the deceased man. The body has been turned over to the Chelan County...
CHELAN COUNTY, WA
KIMA TV

Man arrested for allegedly shooting out of car window in front of Sheriff's Deputy

YAKIMA, Wash. — A Yakima man was arrested early Sunday morning for allegedly firing a gun out of a car window in front of a Yakima County Sheriff's Deputy. Officials said at around 2:15 a.m. Sunday, a deputy was driving south on S. 1st St, just south of Nob Hill Blvd in Yakima, when he heard gunshots being fired in the area. The deputy then saw a vehicle leave a nearby parking lot.
YAKIMA, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Body found in river near Cable Bridge identified

KENNEWICK, Wash.- The body found in the Columbia River on September, 27, has been identified. According to the Benton County Sheriff's Office, the remains are those of 34 year old Brandy E. Ebanez. Her last known address was in Kennewick. The Benton County Sheriff's Office and the Benton County Coroner...
KENNEWICK, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Series of crashes blocks traffic on I-82 for several hours

BENTON CITY, Wash. - UPDATE: 8:24 p.m. Traffic is back to normal on I-82, according to Trooper Clasen. Several crashes occurred on I-82 the evening of October 5. No serious injuries were reported, according to Trooper Chris Thorson with WSP. The worst of it, an injured hand. An original crash...
BENTON CITY, WA

