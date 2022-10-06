Read full article on original website
ncwlife.com
Fire guts motorhome in Olds Station
A motorhome was destroyed in a fire early Monday morning in Wenatchee’s Olds Station. Wenatchee Valley Fire Department spokeswoman Kay McKellar said the fire on Technology Center Way near Chester Kim Road was reported just before 6 a.m. She said there were explosions reported from the motorhome and a...
KIMA TV
Tri-Cities homicide count up for 2022; loved ones still healing
TRI-CITIES, Wash. — Authorities say they are seeing an uptick in criminal activity locally and statewide. The total number of homicides in Tri-Cities for 2022 is already at a record high compared to recent years past, according to the Coroner's Office. Melrae Smith, the friend of a recent homicide...
Yakima teenager crashed pickup into tree trying to evade cops
YAKIMA, Wash. — Life isn’t quite like an action movie. Decisions have consequences and sometimes, they backfire on you. That was the tough lesson learned by a teenager who thought they could avoid the police earlier this week. According to a social media post from the Yakima Police...
ncwlife.com
Gunshot just misses man in his East Wenatchee bedroom
A gunshot apparently fired from a vehicle narrowly missed a man inside his East Wenatchee bedroom late Sunday night. East Wenatchee police said about 9:45 p.m. they received multiple reports of gunfire in the area of 3rd Street Northeast and North James Avenue, with one caller saying their house with five occupants inside had been hit.
KIMA TV
Officer sent to ER after exposure to suspected fentanyl
Officers responded to Yakima Memorial Hospital today after receiving a call around 10 AM of someone smoking an unknown substance in one of the hospital rooms. Police say six nurses were exposed to the substance potentially breathing in the smoke. One of those nurses was Greg McDonald's daughter. "She was...
ifiberone.com
Body found in Columbia River at Rock Island Dam identified as missing Wenatchee man
ROCK ISLAND — A body found Saturday in the Columbia River at Rock Island Dam has been identified as a missing Wenatchee man. Chelan County Coroner Wayne Harris identified the man has 32-year-old David M. Williams. Williams was a resident of Christopher House in Wenatchee. At about 9:15 a.m....
KIMA TV
Downtown Yakima Farmers Market had triple more attendance this year compared to last
YAKIMA - The Downtown Yakima Farmers Market ended on a successful note this year with three times as many people than the previous year. Live music filled the street as hundreds of people stopped by the farmers market in Yakima for the last time this year. Vendors lined up and...
KIMA TV
YPD officer, nurses recovering after suspected Fentanyl exposure at Memorial Hospital
YAKIMA -- Firefighters and Yakima Police officers have responded to reports of a HAZMAT incident at Yakima Memorial Hospital. Memorial staff confirming the situation has been resolved. Police say shortly before 10am Monday morning officers were sent to Yakima Memorial to reports of nurses who'd found someone on the third...
KIMA TV
Teenager falls to his death while hiking Denny Creek Trail
KING COUNTY, Wash. — A teenage hiker slipped and fell to his death while hiking on Keekwulee Falls along the Denny Creek Trailhead. According to officials, the teenager slipped and fell during the hike and unfortunately succumbed to his injuries while still at the scene. There is no evidence...
KIMA TV
Several assualts against nurses in Yakima this weekend
YAKIMA – Nurses, doctors and health professionals in our area are too often facing violence. Just this weekend several people were arrested for assaulting nurses at the hospital. Sunday, police said a man hit by a car ended up attacking a nurse. They say the 50-year-old man had been...
KIMA TV
Driver in serious condition after Yakima police say he blew through red light
YAKIMA -- A driver was sent to the hospital after speeding through a red light in Yakima on Monday, Oct. 10. Yakima Police responded to a two-vehicle crash at 40th Ave. and Summitview Ave. around 3 a.m. They say a Honda Civic was speeding westbound on Summitview and failed to...
Yakima Memorial on Lockdown After Dangerous Exposure
Local authorities are working with officials from Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital after Yakima Police were called to a room at the hospital where someone was smoking an unknown substance. Police say nurses in the room started to feel the impact of what they thought could have been fentanyl. An officer...
ncwlife.com
Deceased man found in Columbia River at Rock Island Dam
A man’s body was pulled from the Columbia River Saturday at Rock Island Dam. The Chelan County Sheriff’s Office said after receiving a report of the body in the water, detectives were dispatched to recover the deceased man. The body has been turned over to the Chelan County...
‘It looks like a massive garbage dump’: Yakima Co. removes riverside encampments
YAKIMA, Wash. — Yakima County staff have taken apart a half-dozen abandoned encampments and collected more than nine tons of debris along the way, finding plain garbage, hazardous waste, electronics and even a whole bedframe. “In terms of what you see out there, it’s everything,” Yakima County Public Services...
FOX 11 and 41
“I would be mad, I’d really be mad,” said one downtown Yakima employee as pay-to-park is in the works
YAKIMA, Wash. — Many small business employees downtown said they fear losing customers and paying for parking themselves. Parking lots and on-street parking may require payment around downtown Yakima. City council members are hosting a public discussion at next week’s meeting. “I would be mad, I’d really be...
KIMA TV
Man arrested for allegedly shooting out of car window in front of Sheriff's Deputy
YAKIMA, Wash. — A Yakima man was arrested early Sunday morning for allegedly firing a gun out of a car window in front of a Yakima County Sheriff's Deputy. Officials said at around 2:15 a.m. Sunday, a deputy was driving south on S. 1st St, just south of Nob Hill Blvd in Yakima, when he heard gunshots being fired in the area. The deputy then saw a vehicle leave a nearby parking lot.
Wapato Parents Sue School After Attacked Disabled Son Almost Dies
Parents of a former middle school student of Wapato filed a lawsuit after their son almost died from an attack at the school. The family's story is complicated and sad, here is what happened. What Happened at Wapato Middle School?. Drake Martin, the student in the attack, suffers from multiple...
kpq.com
Car Hits Power Pole, Resulting in 100 Acre Fire Near Rocky Reach Dam
A car hit a power line, resulting in a 100-acre fire south of the Rocky Reach Dam Saturday morning. During the early morning, a driver lost control of their vehicle and hit a power line. The collision erupted in flames, with the fire quickly spreading into nearby dry brush. Two...
nbcrightnow.com
Body found in river near Cable Bridge identified
KENNEWICK, Wash.- The body found in the Columbia River on September, 27, has been identified. According to the Benton County Sheriff's Office, the remains are those of 34 year old Brandy E. Ebanez. Her last known address was in Kennewick. The Benton County Sheriff's Office and the Benton County Coroner...
nbcrightnow.com
Series of crashes blocks traffic on I-82 for several hours
BENTON CITY, Wash. - UPDATE: 8:24 p.m. Traffic is back to normal on I-82, according to Trooper Clasen. Several crashes occurred on I-82 the evening of October 5. No serious injuries were reported, according to Trooper Chris Thorson with WSP. The worst of it, an injured hand. An original crash...
