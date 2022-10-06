Read full article on original website
knopnews2.com
Japanese immigrants made Nebraska home; A granddaughter is ensuring we remember
LINCOLN, Neb. (Flatwater Free Press) -It is no small task to preserve a people’s legacy. It involves collecting even the smallest personal stories – a grandfather and his neighbors digging out a basement by hand, a couple’s hasty marriage at a seaport – and placing them within the broad scope of history. It involves years of research, collecting artifacts and building relationships. Most of all, it involves a sincere belief in the ability of the past to inform the present.
tsln.com
Up in Smoke: Fire destroys Nebraska 4-H camp facilities
The crown jewel of the Nebraska 4-H camp program is gone. When the Bovee Fire started at the Nebraska National Forest at Halsey, in west central Nebraska on Oct. 2, the camp buildings burned to the ground. Ten cabins, Eppley Lodge and the Scott Lookout Tower have been destroyed, with...
North Platte Telegraph
State permit application details Sustainable Beef’s odor control plans
Sustainable Beef LLC’s first major state permit application lays out the processes and machines to be used to control air quality at its intended North Platte beef processing plant. The basic workings of the plant’s onsite wastewater treatment system also are covered in the company’s Aug. 15 application for...
North Platte Telegraph
Youth tour planes with Civil Air Patrol at Lee Bird Field
The North Platte Civil Air Patrol group hosted an open house on Saturday at the North Platte Regional Airport. Aaron Parshall, cadet, was one of several club members guiding tours of planes used by the Patrol. “We have three civil air patrol planes, we have the helicopter from the hospital...
Kearney Hub
Public can learn about Central, Dawson power's merger
HOLDREGE — The public will have multiple opportunities to ask questions and learn about the proposed merger of Central Nebraska Public Power and Irrigation District and Dawson Public Power District, according to a CNPPID press release. Open houses will take place Oct. 12 in Holdrege, Oct. 13 in Lexington,...
Venue 304, others to be honored at North Platte Chamber annual meeting
The North Platte Area Chamber and Development Corp. will celebrate a historic year of community accomplishments and honor several deserving people at its annual meeting Thursday, Oct. 13 at Venue 304. Tony Goins, Executive Director of the Nebraska Department of Economic Development will be the keynote speaker. A social hour...
Sand Hills Express
Custer County District Court: October 6
BROKEN BOW – Custer County District Court heard 8 cases Thursday morning, all in the span of roughly an hour. Unless otherwise noted, all defendants are expected to appear again on November 17. Christina M. Page, 42 of Broken Bow, pled no contest via plea agreement to a single...
klkntv.com
Frost possible out west, but highs above normal Sunday into early next week
Saturday started with temperatures way below freezing with some spots recording lows in the mid 20s. Even in and around Lincoln, some areas were never as cool as what Lincoln Airport recorded with 25° this morning. Despite the cold start, temperatures were able to rebound into the 60s by mid-afternoon. Going forward, warmer weather is in the forecast as we continue to increase temperatures this weekend and into early next week.
News Channel Nebraska
One injured in North Platte shooting, one arrested
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. -- A 19-year-old man was taken to the hospital after being reportedly shot in North Platte. The North Platte Police Department said officers and the North Platte Fire Department were dispatched to the area of 4th St. and Eastman on Saturday around 11:30 p.m. for a reported shooting.
North Platte Telegraph
3 Bedroom Home in North Platte - $499,000
Ever wanted to live out in Indian Hills with over 4,000 livable sq feet? Then this is the house for you! Built in 2017, this 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 3,093 sq ft home features a primary suite on the south side of the home with the remaining 2 bedrooms and bathroom on the north side, all on the 2nd level. There is just over 1,000 sq ft, 35 x 28, just off the oversize 2 car garage on the main floor of the home that already includes an egress window and plumbing ready to be finished just how you would like. The 3rd level is a wide open loft featuring two dormer windows, the entire space can be utilized as it is now with wide open living spaces or potential to add additional bedrooms and bathrooms. The back patio has the perfect amount of shade to relax with a stone paved area ready for a pool for the summers and plenty of room for more and fully fenced in. Grass landscaping was just completed in the front and back of the home summer of 2022. This house is one of a kind and move in ready with potential of adding so much more! Come see this one before it is gone. OPEN HOUSE THIS SATURDAY, OCTOBER 1, from 1:30 - 3:00 PM!! Legal Description: Lot 5, Block 2, Indian Hills Estates, Lincoln County, Nebraska Taxes: $5,454 Address: 721 Otoe Trail, North Platte, NE 69101 County: Lincoln All square footage and lot size are taken from Lincoln County assessors card and are approximate and not guaranteed. Listing Agent hereby discloses that she is family-related to the Sellers.
doniphanherald.com
ATV that caught fire sparked wildfire that destroyed Nebraska State 4-H Camp, officials say
An all-terrain vehicle that caught fire on a recreational trail in the Nebraska National Forest on Sunday sparked the Bovee Fire that has burned nearly 19,000 acres near Halsey, officials said Thursday. The Nebraska National Forest & Grassland Service said the fire investigation continues. But officials at a community meeting...
Kearney Hub
Elwood Fire Department moves forward after wildfires, chief's death
ELWOOD — Dustin Clouse knew he would have big shoes to fill when he took on the role of Elwood Fire Chief. Clouse served as assistant fire chief in Elwood for 10 years before taking on the interim role of chief after the death of Fire Chief Darren Krull.
