Arroyo Grande, CA

San Luis Obispo Tribune

Top 10 most expensive homes sold in Santa Maria the week of Sep. 25

A house in Santa Maria that sold for $1.3 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Santa Maria in the past week. In total, 23 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the last week, with an average price of $593,413. The average price per square foot ended up at $367.
SANTA MARIA, CA
Arroyo Grande, CA
August, CA
Courtland, CA
Arroyo Grande, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

One Dead, Several Injured in Three-Vehicle Accident in Santa Ynez

[Update 4:45 p.m.] The Santa Barbara County Coroner’s Bureau has released the name of the man killed in Sunday morning’s fatal crash on Highway 154 west of Meadowvale Road near Buellton. The deceased driver is Joseph Anthony Nunez, 40, of Santa Maria. [Original Story] One man is dead...
SANTA YNEZ, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Sheriff's Office Identifies Suspect in Santa Ynez Homicide

Update by the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office. Request for Public Assistance - Homicide Suspect Identity and Possible Associated Vehicle Description. Sheriff’s detectives are investigating a homicide in the Santa Ynez area. On Saturday, October 8, 2022, at approximately 3:56 a.m., deputies responded to the 1000-block of Jason Way in Santa Ynez for an unknown type of emergency. When deputies arrived, they found an adult male victim. The suspect, who fled prior to deputies’ arrival, was identified and deputies began searching the area. Fire and medics responded to treat the victim who was beyond life saving measures and was declared deceased at the scene.
SANTA YNEZ, CA
A-Town Daily News

Atascadero arrest records for Sept. 26 to Oct. 2

On Sept. 26, Leticia Alexandra Flores, 31, of Paso Robles, was arrested in Atascadero for grand theft: money/labor/property and failure to appear after PTA and not posting bail. On Sept. 26, Christopher Riley Fields, 34, of Santa Margarita, was arrested at 9522 El Camino Real for failure to appear after...
ATASCADERO, CA
kclu.org

Man considered to be dangerous sought on Central Coast for murder

Authorities are looking for a man in connection with a murder on the Central Coast. Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s deputies were called to Jason Way in Santa Ynez at around 4 a.m. Saturday, by reports of a disturbance. They found a seriously injured man, who died at the scene. There’s no word on the cause of death. His name hasn’t been released.
SANTA YNEZ, CA
calcoastnews.com

Paso Robles officers follow trail of blood, find stabbing victim

Paso Robles police officers followed a trail of blood through the downtown area on Friday night in an attempt to find a stabbing victim. Shortly before midnight, a caller reported several people fighting in the 1300 block of Spring Street. The caller also reported an assailant stabbed another man. When officers arrived, several people fled the scene.
PASO ROBLES, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Homicide in Santa Ynez

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. Santa Ynez, Calif. – Sheriff’s detectives are investigating a homicide in the Santa Ynez area. On. Saturday, October 8, 2022, at approximately 3:56 a.m., deputies responded to the 1000-block of. Jason Way in Santa Ynez for an...
SANTA YNEZ, CA
calcoasttimes.com

One person killed in car fire in Nipomo

One person was killed by a fire at a Nipomo residence on Friday afternoon. Shortly before 2 p.m., a caller reported a fire at a residence on the 1300 block of Trail View Place. Firefighters arrived to find a car on fire in the garage at the residence. Firefighters were...
NIPOMO, CA

