Read full article on original website
Related
San Luis Obispo Tribune
How much did the 10 most expensive homes sell for in South SLO County the week of Oct. 2?
A house in Arroyo Grande that sold for $2.7 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in South SLO County in the last week. In total, 18 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past week, with an average price of $1.2 million. The average price per square foot was $518.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
See how much real estate prices increased in South SLO County the week of Oct. 2
The median price per square foot for a home in South SLO County increased in the last week to $508. Prior to this, the median price per square foot of a home sold in South SLO County was $493. The most expensive community in San Luis Obispo County is Morro...
Longtime commercial center sold in Cambria. What are the plans for the property?
“We want to keep it like it is, but make it nicer … more aesthetically appealing but keep that funky vibe that Cambria has and that we love,” one of owners said.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Top 10 most expensive homes sold in Santa Maria the week of Sep. 25
A house in Santa Maria that sold for $1.3 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Santa Maria in the past week. In total, 23 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the last week, with an average price of $593,413. The average price per square foot ended up at $367.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
calcoastnews.com
SLO County gas prices down slightly, find the lowest prices
While gas prices are rising nationally, the average price of gas in California and San Luis Obispo County have declined slightly. At $6.54 a gallon, the average price of gas in SLO County is two cents less than last week’s prices. The average price of gas in California fell...
Vehicle stolen from SLO car repair shop involved in crash, police say
The car thief crashed the stolen vehicle just a few blocks away from the scene of the crime, the SLO Police Department said.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
See the decrease in real estate prices in Santa Maria the week of Sep. 25
The median price per square foot for a home in Santa Maria decreased in the last week to $361. That’s $118 less than the Santa Barbara County median. Prior to this, the median price per square foot of a home sold in Santa Maria was $379. In the past...
Santa Barbara Independent
One Dead, Several Injured in Three-Vehicle Accident in Santa Ynez
[Update 4:45 p.m.] The Santa Barbara County Coroner’s Bureau has released the name of the man killed in Sunday morning’s fatal crash on Highway 154 west of Meadowvale Road near Buellton. The deceased driver is Joseph Anthony Nunez, 40, of Santa Maria. [Original Story] One man is dead...
IN THIS ARTICLE
More than 2,000 SLO County customers without power. When will electricity be restored?
The outage began around 7 a.m., according to PG&E.
34-year-old from Oregon arrested for car theft in San Luis Obispo Monday morning
SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif.– A 34-year-old man from Portland, Oregon was arrested for commercial burglary and vehicle theft in the 1100 block of California, Monday morning. The post 34-year-old from Oregon arrested for car theft in San Luis Obispo Monday morning appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Sheriff's Office Identifies Suspect in Santa Ynez Homicide
Update by the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office. Request for Public Assistance - Homicide Suspect Identity and Possible Associated Vehicle Description. Sheriff’s detectives are investigating a homicide in the Santa Ynez area. On Saturday, October 8, 2022, at approximately 3:56 a.m., deputies responded to the 1000-block of Jason Way in Santa Ynez for an unknown type of emergency. When deputies arrived, they found an adult male victim. The suspect, who fled prior to deputies’ arrival, was identified and deputies began searching the area. Fire and medics responded to treat the victim who was beyond life saving measures and was declared deceased at the scene.
Authorities identify victim from weekend homicide in Santa Ynez
The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office on Monday released the identity of the man who was killed in Santa Ynez early Saturday morning. The post Authorities identify victim from weekend homicide in Santa Ynez appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Atascadero arrest records for Sept. 26 to Oct. 2
On Sept. 26, Leticia Alexandra Flores, 31, of Paso Robles, was arrested in Atascadero for grand theft: money/labor/property and failure to appear after PTA and not posting bail. On Sept. 26, Christopher Riley Fields, 34, of Santa Margarita, was arrested at 9522 El Camino Real for failure to appear after...
Paso Robles wine resort is among the best in Southern California, magazine says
Condé Nast Traveler is recognizing the SLO County resort for the sixth consecutive year.
pacbiztimes.com
Region’s breweries take home barrel of medals from Great American Beer Festival
The tri-county region’s breweries came home from the 2022 Great American Beer Festival in Denver with gold medals in five different categories and a handful of silver and bronze medals, too. The Great American Beer Festival is one of the world’s top beer competitions, and the 2022 edition ended...
kclu.org
Man considered to be dangerous sought on Central Coast for murder
Authorities are looking for a man in connection with a murder on the Central Coast. Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s deputies were called to Jason Way in Santa Ynez at around 4 a.m. Saturday, by reports of a disturbance. They found a seriously injured man, who died at the scene. There’s no word on the cause of death. His name hasn’t been released.
Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s release identity of 26-year-old suspect in Santa Ynez homicide
Santa Barbara Sheriff's have identified 26-year-old Rylen Quinn Svane-Morris as the main suspect in a homicide that killed one in Santa Ynez Saturday. The post Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s release identity of 26-year-old suspect in Santa Ynez homicide appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
calcoastnews.com
Paso Robles officers follow trail of blood, find stabbing victim
Paso Robles police officers followed a trail of blood through the downtown area on Friday night in an attempt to find a stabbing victim. Shortly before midnight, a caller reported several people fighting in the 1300 block of Spring Street. The caller also reported an assailant stabbed another man. When officers arrived, several people fled the scene.
Santa Barbara Independent
Homicide in Santa Ynez
Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. Santa Ynez, Calif. – Sheriff’s detectives are investigating a homicide in the Santa Ynez area. On. Saturday, October 8, 2022, at approximately 3:56 a.m., deputies responded to the 1000-block of. Jason Way in Santa Ynez for an...
calcoasttimes.com
One person killed in car fire in Nipomo
One person was killed by a fire at a Nipomo residence on Friday afternoon. Shortly before 2 p.m., a caller reported a fire at a residence on the 1300 block of Trail View Place. Firefighters arrived to find a car on fire in the garage at the residence. Firefighters were...
Comments / 0