Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in Michigan
4 Great Steakhouses in Michigan
New restaurant for dogs opening soon in Michigan
3 Great Burger Places in Michigan
83 Year Old Michigan Woman Shot While Handing Out Pro-Life Pamphlets
Grand Valley Marine closing 28th Street location, holding auction
Grand Valley Sport & Marine has announced that after nearly 60 years in business, it is closing its original store on 28th Street.
Wondering What’s Going On in Downtown Otsego? New Business Celebrates Grand Opening
As I pass through downtown Otsego on my daily commute I'm often comforted by the local businesses that have been there since I was a kid: Judy's Restaurant, Ace Hardware, and Amish Oak Treasures and More, for example. However, making the daily trek from my hometown of Allegan to the...
Plans scrapped for 24-story tower in Grand Rapids
A developer is ditching plans to bring a 24-story tower containing apartments, office space and parking to “The Wedge” in downtown Grand Rapids.
Vegans Beware! These Are The 4 Best Steakhouses In Grand Rapids
If you like big, juicy, hunks of meat like Ron Swanson from Parks and Recreation then this article is going to make you very happy. However, if you think meat is murder and can't bear the thought of eating a poor innocent animal then you might want to stop reading now.
West Michigan’s last Golden Corral closes in Walker
After 12 years in business, West Michigan’s last Golden Corral Buffet & Grill has served up its last meal.
What is the Longest River in Michigan?
The longest river in Michigan is the Grand River. It's the mother of all rivers in Michigan as it runs 252 miles from its source to the mouth. The Grand River flows north from Jackson and hooks west toward Grand Rapids and into its eventual destination, Lake Michigan. The Grand...
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Market hung up on call centers
Call centers — with their massive, open spaces and room for hundreds of employees — are a thing of the past. While companies across the country are working to figure out the new normal of in-office arrangements, call centers are a dying real estate segment. In recent discussions...
West Michigan Ice Cream Shop Wins TripAdvisor’s ‘Travelers’ Choice’ Award
For the third year in a row, a West Michigan ice cream parlor has been ranked among the top ten percent of eateries!. Sherman's Dairy Bar in South Haven, Mich., announced it has been recognized by Tripadvisor as a 2022 Travelers’ Choice award winner. Each year, the Travelers' Choice...
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Red Geranium Café in Grand Rapids area offers no frills, but good food
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — If you’re looking for a breakfast spot with tons of gluten-free options and organic acai bowls, Red Geranium Café isn’t for you. But if you’re looking for good basic breakfast food with good service, the “Red G,” as regulars call it, is the perfect place.
A strong magnet, a rope and a mission: YouTuber fishes for metal objects in Grand River
GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- Joseph Alexander likes to fish and he’s good at it. Yet, it’s the items he catches and the “fishing tackle” he uses that make him a little unique.
Hastings man out $20k after contractor never finishes work
The contractor, Kyle Ziegler, has not responded to FOX17’s requests for an interview, but allegedly called the homeowner, Jeremy Teeple, after we reached out this week.
24 dogs arrive in West Michigan after being rescued from Hurricane Ian
A plane carrying pets rescued from hurricane-damaged areas landed in West Michigan Sunday afternoon.
63-Year-Old Killed In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Grand Rapids (Grand Rapids, MI)
The Grand Rapids Police are investigating a motor vehicle crash that claimed a life. According to the police, the victim was hit by a vehicle when he [..]. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
RIP: Grand Traverse Pie Co. in Kentwood Officially Closing After Crash
All good things come to an end. And sometimes that end is caused by a car crashing through the front windows of your business. That's the story of what happened earlier this year in April when a car crashed through the front of the Grand Traverse Pie Company location in Kentwood on 28th Street in Grand Rapids.
Officers put out garage fire in Kalamazoo
By the time Kalamazoo Public Safety officers arrived on scene, the fire had already spread to a neighboring garage.
Specialty Pizza Joint Opens in Former East Grand Rapids Restaurant
A former East Grand Rapids restaurant has gotten new life as a pizzeria!. Pera Pizza Opens at Site of Former Rose's Express in East Grand Rapids. There's a new spot to grab a slice in East Grand Rapids!. Pera Pizza has opened at 2224 Wealthy St. SE, where Rose's Express...
muskegonchannel.com
Test Drive at Betten Baker of Muskegon - Andrew Stewart - GMC AT4HD
Jump in! Power and luxury are being displayed in full force this week as Andrew Stewart and I jump in the cab of this INCREDIBLE powerhouse of a vehicle. We're taking you for a ride in the GMC AT4HD with a tried and true Duramax 6.6 Liter Diesel in it and going to show you all the bells and whistles in this truck where performance meets power, comfort and durability. Possibly 300K mile durability! It's a tremendously incredible vehicle.
There’s An Abandoned Bunker No One Can Explain in the Woods Near Grand Rapids
There are a whole bunch of strange things found in the Michigan woods. Last year someone made us aware that there was an abandoned motel the middle of the woods in Johannesburg, MI, near Gaylord, which is the remnants of the Echo Valley Resort. There's also a strange chimney located in the middle of the woods at the Wolf Lake State Fish Hatchery in Mattawan. It's always interesting to find out why these structures were once assembled in the woods.
Kalamazoo Woman Exposes Man For Posing As A Woman
Kalamazoo is always making a name for itself outside of the city and even the state. Of course, we're known for the Pfizer vaccine, guitars, many different medical materials, star athletes, and so much more, but not everything we're known for is good. Kalamazoo travels in numbers, impressive numbers at that, but your reputation means a lot, carries a lot of weight and can have serious implications.
