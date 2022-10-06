ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lexington, MI
Local
Michigan Real Estate
Local
Michigan Business
Grand Rapids, MI
Real Estate
City
Grand Rapids, MI
City
Saginaw, MI
City
Allegan, MI
Grand Rapids, MI
Business
US 103.1

What is the Longest River in Michigan?

The longest river in Michigan is the Grand River. It's the mother of all rivers in Michigan as it runs 252 miles from its source to the mouth. The Grand River flows north from Jackson and hooks west toward Grand Rapids and into its eventual destination, Lake Michigan. The Grand...
MICHIGAN STATE
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Market hung up on call centers

Call centers — with their massive, open spaces and room for hundreds of employees — are a thing of the past. While companies across the country are working to figure out the new normal of in-office arrangements, call centers are a dying real estate segment. In recent discussions...
KALAMAZOO, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Realestate#Downtown Grand#Firehouse#Stained Glass#West Side#Upper Deck#Business Industry#Linus Business#Housing List
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
muskegonchannel.com

Test Drive at Betten Baker of Muskegon - Andrew Stewart - GMC AT4HD

Jump in! Power and luxury are being displayed in full force this week as Andrew Stewart and I jump in the cab of this INCREDIBLE powerhouse of a vehicle. We're taking you for a ride in the GMC AT4HD with a tried and true Duramax 6.6 Liter Diesel in it and going to show you all the bells and whistles in this truck where performance meets power, comfort and durability. Possibly 300K mile durability! It's a tremendously incredible vehicle.
MUSKEGON, MI
94.3 Lite FM

There’s An Abandoned Bunker No One Can Explain in the Woods Near Grand Rapids

There are a whole bunch of strange things found in the Michigan woods. Last year someone made us aware that there was an abandoned motel the middle of the woods in Johannesburg, MI, near Gaylord, which is the remnants of the Echo Valley Resort. There's also a strange chimney located in the middle of the woods at the Wolf Lake State Fish Hatchery in Mattawan. It's always interesting to find out why these structures were once assembled in the woods.
GREENVILLE, MI
97.9 WGRD

Kalamazoo Woman Exposes Man For Posing As A Woman

Kalamazoo is always making a name for itself outside of the city and even the state. Of course, we're known for the Pfizer vaccine, guitars, many different medical materials, star athletes, and so much more, but not everything we're known for is good. Kalamazoo travels in numbers, impressive numbers at that, but your reputation means a lot, carries a lot of weight and can have serious implications.
KALAMAZOO, MI
97.9 WGRD

97.9 WGRD

Grand Rapids, MI
9K+
Followers
17K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WGRD 97.9 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Rapids, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy