Petition filed to recall Grand Haven's mayor

Grand Haven resident Jim DeVries has filed a recall petition against the city’s mayor.

It took three attempts for DeVries to get his petition to have Catherine McNally recalled certified by the county.

Now, according to DeVries, he has 180 days to collect 1,400 signatures in order to get the recall on the ballot.

McNally is nearly one year into her two-year term that expires in November 2023. Last year, she beat out incumbent Mayor Bob Monetza, despite having not previously been involved in Grand Haven politics.

McNally’s attempt to remove Karen Lowe as member of the City Council is listed as the reason for DeVries’ recall drive.

This past June, McNally attempted to have Lowe removed from her position because she didn’t believe Lowe was a resident of the city. Lowe owns properties in both the city of Grand Haven and Grand Haven Township.

In less than a year, McNally and Lowe have sparred over the topic of recreational marijuana. McNally was a staunch opponent to its sale in the city, while Lowe was supportive.

Recreational marijuana is now legal and for sale in Grand Haven; however, some believed prior to voting McNally was trying to swing the city council’s vote by getting Lowe removed from the council.

“I voted for (McNally) for office, and I watched her, after she was elected mayor, that she went away from what she told me she was going to do,” DeVries told the Tribune. “That upset me.”

DeVries said that he spoke up during public comment time at a City Council meeting in March to voice his frustrations.

“Then she initiated a ballot change for marijuana that got thrown off the thing. That upset me,” he said, “because the people of the city voted to have recreational marijuana. The decision was already out of her hands.

“Then there was a Karen Lowe thing,” DeVries continued. “It was after two or three things that she upset me with that I decided I was going to recall her.”

Neither McNally or Lowe could be reached for comment.