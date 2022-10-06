ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Haven, MI

Petition filed to recall Grand Haven's mayor

By JARED LEATZOW Grand Haven Tribune
Grand Haven Tribune
Grand Haven Tribune
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hfNix_0iP1LsTx00

Grand Haven resident Jim DeVries has filed a recall petition against the city’s mayor.

It took three attempts for DeVries to get his petition to have Catherine McNally recalled certified by the county.

Now, according to DeVries, he has 180 days to collect 1,400 signatures in order to get the recall on the ballot.

McNally is nearly one year into her two-year term that expires in November 2023. Last year, she beat out incumbent Mayor Bob Monetza, despite having not previously been involved in Grand Haven politics.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2trt1e_0iP1LsTx00

McNally’s attempt to remove Karen Lowe as member of the City Council is listed as the reason for DeVries’ recall drive.

This past June, McNally attempted to have Lowe removed from her position because she didn’t believe Lowe was a resident of the city. Lowe owns properties in both the city of Grand Haven and Grand Haven Township.

In less than a year, McNally and Lowe have sparred over the topic of recreational marijuana. McNally was a staunch opponent to its sale in the city, while Lowe was supportive.

Recreational marijuana is now legal and for sale in Grand Haven; however, some believed prior to voting McNally was trying to swing the city council’s vote by getting Lowe removed from the council.

“I voted for (McNally) for office, and I watched her, after she was elected mayor, that she went away from what she told me she was going to do,” DeVries told the Tribune. “That upset me.”

DeVries said that he spoke up during public comment time at a City Council meeting in March to voice his frustrations.

“Then she initiated a ballot change for marijuana that got thrown off the thing. That upset me,” he said, “because the people of the city voted to have recreational marijuana. The decision was already out of her hands.

“Then there was a Karen Lowe thing,” DeVries continued. “It was after two or three things that she upset me with that I decided I was going to recall her.”

Neither McNally or Lowe could be reached for comment.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wdet.org

Gretchen Whitmer and Tudor Dixon face their first debate this week

Michigan’s major gubernatorial contenders head for their first face-to-face debate this week. Michigan Democratic Governor Gretchen Whitmer and Republican challenger Tudor Dixon square off in Grand Rapids on Thursday, Oct. 13. The candidates meet again Oct. 25 at Oakland University. Both candidates will take questions at the Detroit Economic...
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Grand Haven, MI
Government
Local
Michigan Government
City
Grand Haven, MI
1470 WFNT

What is the Longest River in Michigan?

The longest river in Michigan is the Grand River. It's the mother of all rivers in Michigan as it runs 252 miles from its source to the mouth. The Grand River flows north from Jackson and hooks west toward Grand Rapids and into its eventual destination, Lake Michigan. The Grand...
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mayor#Politics Local#The City Council
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Michigan

If you live in Michigan and you are looking for new places to discover, I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Michigan that you should definitely if you have never been to any of them before, because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food.
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Grand Haven Tribune

Grand Haven Tribune

Grand Haven, MI
2K+
Followers
140
Post
216K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Grand Haven Tribune

Comments / 0

Community Policy