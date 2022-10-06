On the heels of the release of his new single “Heyy,” Baby shares his 23-song tracklist for his anticipated album. His foes may be waiting for his reign to come to an end but Lil Baby isn’t ready to give up the crown. The Georgia hitmaker has been riding high for years now, and as he prepares for the release of his next album, Baby is hinting that no matter his age, he’s always been a GOAT.

CELEBRITIES ・ 15 HOURS AGO