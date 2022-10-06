Read full article on original website
hotnewhiphop.com
No I.D. Claims J. Cole Passed On Beats For Rick Ross, Nas & Big Sean
According to No I.D., J. Cole is very selective. No I.D. is as prolific as he is successful. Saba claimed that the legendary producer sent him one hundred and twenty beats to choose from for Something to Come. In all, No I.D. has over two hundred and seventy three songs to his name, an impressive catalogue which he sold to Hipgnosis Sounds for quite a price.
Juvenile Responds To NBA YoungBoy’s Re-Do Of “400 Degreez” Cover Art
Juvenile was honored by YoungBoy’s homage. NBA YoungBoy’s on a hot streak right now. The rapper has been jaw-droppingly prolific recently, having dropped a grand total of five— yes, five— albums so far this year. He kicked off the run in January with Colors, and followed the project up with Better Than You, a collab album with DaBaby. He then released The Last Slimeto, which boasted a grand total of thirty songs, and a month later dropped Realer 2.
Young Thug Tweets Message To Lil Baby About His Upcoming Album
The incarcerated star is also featured on Lil Baby’s latest project. Young Thug may be behind bars, but that hasn’t stopped him from getting his messages across. After Lil Baby reveled the track list for his upcoming album It’s Only Me, the incarcerated YSL rapper took to Twitter with a message for the 4PF star.
Michael Rapaport Responds To Kanye West’s Antisemitic Remarks In Heated Video
Michael Rapaport had some choice words for Ye. The list of people Kanye West has angered with his recent bigoted rants is long, and seems to be growing by the minute. Meek Mill called Ye’s actions “crazy and lame,” Justin Bieber has distanced himself from the rapper, and Yung Miami labeled him a “lunatic.” Disavowals continue to pour in.
Lil Baby Reveals “It’s Only Me” Tracklist Ft. Young Thug, Future, Pooh Shiesty & More
On the heels of the release of his new single “Heyy,” Baby shares his 23-song tracklist for his anticipated album. His foes may be waiting for his reign to come to an end but Lil Baby isn’t ready to give up the crown. The Georgia hitmaker has been riding high for years now, and as he prepares for the release of his next album, Baby is hinting that no matter his age, he’s always been a GOAT.
50 Cent’s Oldest Son Marquise Vents About Struggles With $81K/Year Child Support From His Dad
$6,700 a month isn’t enough to sustain a life in New York City, Fif’s son told Choke No Joke during a recent Instagram Live session. 50 Cent officially finished his child support payments for his oldest son, Marquise Jackson, back in 2017, but that doesn’t mean the 25-year-old is done talking about his financial relationship with his estranged father just yet.
Akon Believes Canada Is Dominating Hip Hop: “Don’t Get It Twisted”
The Konvict Muzik founder also praised Atlanta for its influence on the culture. Akon is not one to hold back his thoughts and options on the state of hip hop. The chart-topping star and business man has taken some time away from the music scene to build his personal and global success — but that hasn’t stopped him from keeping a finger on the pulse of the culture.
Boosie’s Son Burns Yeezy Slides
Boosie’s son stood up for him during his back-and-forth with Ye. Yesterday (October 7) was rather eventful for rapper Kanye West. While his antics on social media are nothing new, his recent actions garnered responses from more celebrities than usual. Days ago, when the father of four wore a...
Eddie Murphy Agrees To Pay Mel B $35,000 Per Month In Child Support
This is $10,000 more than what Murphy used to pay. Eddie Murphy is not just a prominent actor and comedian; the 61-year-old is also a father– of ten, to be exact. So, while he’s known to many for starring in some iconic films, he’s a reliant parent to others.
Kanye West Steps Out With Mystery Woman Amid What Sources Call A “Mental Break”
Insiders revealed to Page Six that the 45-year-old recording artist is “barely sleeping.”. After watching him be banned from platforms like Instagram and Twitter for sharing content that violates both platform’s policies, friends of Kanye West have begun speaking out about their concern for the rapper, most recently turning to Page Six to dish on their thoughts on the father of four’s most recent antics.
Mach-Hommy & Tha God Fahim Share New Album, “Duck CZN: Tiger Style”
Kicking the week off right for hip-hop lovers is Mach-Hommy, who, alongside Tha God Fahim, dropped off their 11-track Duck CZN: Tiger Style album featuring appearances from Juju Gotti and Your Old Droog. “Tiger Style is not an escape, but a relocation, a space where more can be done about...
Willie D Suggests Kanye’s Mother Donda Committed Suicide, Responds To Backlash
Willie D says he blocked Kanye fans that commented under his post. It’s been almost 15 years since Kanye West’s mother, Donda West, passed away in 2007. It was reported that her cause of death was due to coronary artery disease along with several post-operative factors stemming from cosmetic surgery.
50 Cent’s Son Marquise Continues To Apply Pressure Over Child Support
Marquise says he will pay his father $6,700 for 24 hours of his time. For the past few weeks, 50 Cent’s oldest son, Marquise Jackson, has been slamming him over his child support payments. During an interview with Choke No Joke, Marquise explained that the funds provided weren’t nearly enough for his lifestyle.
Justin Bieber Reportedly Ends Friendship With Kanye West After His Hailey Bieber Remarks
Ye’s newest antics are making enemies left and right. Kanye’s been on a social media rampage once again. His antics this time around have angered many, especially after he designed and wore a “White Lives Matter” shirt for his Yeezy Season 9 collection. High profile figures like Meek Mill, Diddy, and Hailey Bieber all criticized the rapper/fashion mogul.
Post Malone Gets Fresh Face Ink Honoring Newly Born Daughter
The 27-year-old hasn’t shared his little girl’s name yet, although his latest ink may be giving us a clue. Post Malone, real name Austin Richard Post, just added some fresh ink to his face to show his love for his newborn daughter. The 27-year-old rapper recently got the letters “DDP” tattooed across his upper forehead, filling the open spot above his “Stay Away” piece.
Nick Cannon Baby Mamas Show Him Love On His Birthday
The father of ten received plenty of well wishes on his birthday. If there’s one thing you know about Nick Cannon, it’s probably that he has a lot of kids. The TV host is constantly getting clowned on for his plethora of offspring, but the teasing has yet to slow down his reproduction rate.
Pop Smoke Fans Angered As Pics Of Accused Killer Eating Pizza Hut In Jail Surface
The 17-year-old accused of killing the “Dior” artist was photographed in his cell with a phone and several pizza boxes. Pop Smoke has been gone for over two and a half years now, but his fans are doing all that they can to defend the late rapper’s legacy.
Adult Film Star Adriana Chechik Breaks Her Back In TwitchCon Foam Pit
There were plenty of shenanigans that went down at this weekend’s TwitchCon. TwitchCon 2022 went down in San Diego this past weekend, and it was one for the books with a twerking session from Megan Thee Stallion herself alongside Halo‘s Master Chief, as well as a broken back from a foam pit dive gone wrong for adult film star Adriana Chechik.
