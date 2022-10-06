Listen To Scott Weiland's Previously Unreleased Cover Of 'Happy Xmas'

Photo: Getty Images North America

Scott Weiland 's estate has shared a previously unreleased cover of John Lennon and Yoko Ono 's anti-war anthem/holiday classic "Happy Xmas (War Is Over)." The late Stone Temple Pilots / Velvet Revolver singer's rendition of the song will be featured on a deluxe edition of his 2011 holiday album The Most Wonderful Time Of The Year . The re-release will also feature previously unreleased alternate versions of "White Christmas," "Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas" and "Winter Wonderland," and is notably the first posthumous music to be shared from the Weiland vault.

The Most Wonderful Time Of The Year: Deluxe Edition is slated for a November 4 release and is available for pre-order on festive red and green double vinyl. Listen to Weiland's cover of "Happy Xmas (War Is Over)" and see the full tracklist below.

Scott Weiland The Most Wonderful Time Of The Year: Deluxe Edition Tracklist

Side A

1. “Happy Xmas (War Is Over)” *

2. “The Christmas Song”

3. “I’ll Be Home For Christmas”

4. “White Christmas”

5. “Silent Night”

6. “It’s The Most Wonderful Time Of The Year”

7. “What Child Is This?”

Side B

1. “Winter Wonderland”

2. “Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas”

3. “Happy Christmas And Many More”

4. “O Holy Night”

5. “White Christmas” – Lavish Studio Rehearsal *

6. “Winter Wonderland” – Lavish Studio Rehearsal*

7. “Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas” – Lavish Studio Rehearsal *

* previously unreleased