Darius Rucker To Join Reba McEntire On 'Big Sky' As Guest Star

By Kelly Fisher
 4 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Darius Rucker and Lyle Lovett are set to join fellow country artist Reba McEntire on the set of Big Sky: Deadly Trails as they guest star on the ABC drama this season. Rucker is set to play a character named Possum, and Lyle will play Tex, according to an announcement from Rucker’s record label. A synopsis describes Rucker’s character as “a hired gun who works at night like his nocturnal namesake.”

McEntire joined the cast in the show’s latest season, which premiered last month. She plays the role of Sunny Barnes opposite her real-life boyfriend, Rex Linn , who plays McEntire’s husband on the show, Buck Barnes. Her record label notes that the pair run the glamping business “Sunny Day Excursions,” and they fall into the middle of a “missing persons-murder-mystery.”  Speaking about Big Sky ’s Executive Producer and Showrunner, Elwood Reid , McEntire previously said in a statement :

“When Elwood Reid first pitched his idea for me becoming a member of the Big Sky family, I fell in love with it. I absolutely loved it. Yeah, I play a devious, conniving, scheming woman on one side and on the other, I’m a really nice gal. I get to play on the screen with Rex Linn — he plays my husband – and a cast of wonderful characters. I love the crew (and) everything about filming Big Sky . I can’t wait for y’all to watch it.”

Big Sky: Deadly Trails focuses on “a private detective (who) teams up with an ex-cop to solve a kidnapping case in Montana,” its synopsis reads. Big Sky , which is available to stream on Hulu, airs on Thursdays at 9pm CT/10pm ET on ABC.

IN THIS ARTICLE
CELEBRITIES
