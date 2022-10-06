Read full article on original website
Related
EW.com
20 gaming deals to have on your radar from Amazon's first-ever Prime Early Access Sale
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Gaming consoles and video games in general don't typically go on sale very often, but with Amazon's first-ever Prime Early Access Sale event happening this month, if you had a feeling a few things would be marked down, well, you were right.
CNET
Super Mario Bros. Movie Trailer Debuts: Hear Chris Pratt, Jack Black
It's-a him. Chris Pratt as Mario in the movie. OK, so co-producer Chris Meledandri confirmed in 2021 that Pratt wouldn't use the stereotyped voice of the video game plumber in the uanimated Mario film. But on Thursday, Nintendo dropped a teaser trailer for The Super Mario Bros. Movie, and Pratt revealed, kind of, the voice he did choose.
EW.com
'Men in Black 3' ending: Utter time travel nonsense
Men in Black 3 had a troubled production cycle. Filming shut down for several months. A rotating cast of screenwriters tried to fix a screenplay that was never quite finished. Will Smith started a minor war with Lower Manhattan, thanks to a trailer big enough to qualify as a sovereign state. All the bad press prepared you for a travesty: a mess like John Carter, or an overlong wreck like Waterworld, or an exercise in tonal incoherence like Jonah Hex. But for the most part, Men in Black 3 does not show any signs of being a runaway production. It's bright. It's colorful. Will Smith's riffs have a decent hit-to-miss ratio. Josh Brolin is brilliant as a younger, less morose Tommy Lee Jones. The jokes about the 1960s aren't new — Austin Powers got there over a decade ago. But Men in Black 3 was never an ambitious movie, unless you consider "Be better than Men in Black 2" a genuine ambition. This is a well-oiled studio concoction; whatever went wrong with the production has been sandpapered down by a million visual effects engineers.
EW.com
The Peripheral's Chloë Grace Moretz likes to think she's good at Call of Duty
As it turns out, Chloe Grace Moretz is just as good at gaming as her character Flynne Fisher in the upcoming Amazon Prime series The Peripheral. The actress, who leads the adaptation of William Gibson's 2014 novel, visited EW's New York Comic Con studio on Saturday with her Peripheral costars JJ Field, T'Nia Miller, and Gary Carr. When the conversation turned to video games, she was quick to flaunt her skills.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
EW.com
19 major headphone deals you can get during Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale, including Apple, Bose, and more
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Fall has been underway for a few weeks now, so that means it's a prime time to get started on all your holiday shopping, to get ahead of the rush. Luckily, if you're not sure where to start, Amazon is hosting its first-ever Prime Access Sale, featuring major deals on thousands of top-rated items in all different categories, including sought-after tech like headphones.
EW.com
The Boys season 4 first look reveals the new top-secret supes
The girls take center stage in the first look at The Boys season 4. Amazon unveiled official photos of two new additions to the cast: Susan Heyward (OWN's Delilah) and Valorie Curry (Peacock's The Lost Symbol). The actors were hired to play new supes on the show, Sister Sage and Firecracker, respectively.
EW.com
Emma D'Arcy says they'd never seen Game of Thrones before nabbing House of the Dragon role
Emma D'Arcy was not exactly what you'd call a fan of Game of Thrones before nabbing a role in its prequel, House of the Dragon. In fact, they hadn't seen its predecessor at all. "I hadn't seen it before I auditioned, which I honestly think is the only reason I'm...
GTA 5 gets massive San Andreas map expansion
Over nine years on from the release of Grand Theft Auto V, and fans are still hooked. Well, not that they’ve really got much other choice - the next game in the series is in development, as we all know, but chances are, it’s a long way off from actually coming out. We’ve still not got an actual trailer, although we now know a lot more about it thanks to the colossal leak which surfaced online last month.
RELATED PEOPLE
Digital Trends
The Best Prime Early Access iPad Deals for 2022
The Prime Early Access sale is a two-day event that officially starts in just a few hours. That means if you’re keen to buy yourself a new iPad, you’re in the right place. Thanks to previous Prime Day iPad deals being pretty special, we’re counting on the Prime Early Access sale to offer everything you could need at an excellent price.
EA's Origin is officially dead
The EA app is now out of open beta, and you'll soon be 'invited' to upgrade. (But it's good, so that's okay.)
Motley Fool
3 Companies That Could Be Worth $1 Trillion by 2030
Taiwan Semiconductor may be the most important company in the world today, and that's not changing anytime soon. Disney is a media giant, and it's well positioned for a streaming future. Adobe's acquisition of Figma may not have been cheered by Wall Street, but it may make the company much...
PlayStation offering free PS Store credit to users
The rollout of PlayStation Stars is almost complete, with users in Asia, North America, and South America all now having access. All that’s left is for Europe, Australia and New Zealand to join in on the fun on 13 October. In case you missed it, PlayStation Stars is a brand new loyalty scheme where players can earn PSN wallet funds, select PlayStation Store products, digital collectibles and improved customer service.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Engadget
The Morning After: Our verdict on the Apple Watch Ultra
Apple’s most expensive Watch yet (if we ignore the Hermes and ceramic distractions of yesteryear) has landed. The Apple Watch Ultra is surprisingly comfortable for its size, and costs less than expected. Not only does it offer many impressive specialized features for outdoor adventurers but it also lasts longer than other Apple Watches. People who don’t dive, hike, bike or run outside regularly might not need to spend the extra cash on the Ultra — the Series 8 is more than capable.
Amazon Prime Day 2 Amazon devices deals: Best Early Access Sale offers Echo dots, fire tablets and more
Calling all deal hunters, the Prime Early Access sale is here. After months of speculation, the online giant is officially hosting a second Prime Day shopping event for 2022.Kicking off today with deals dropping until Wednesday, the 48-hour event offers whopping discounts on big-ticket items spanning everything from air fryers, robot vacuums, mattresses and beauty to gaming consoles, laptops, and other big-name tech.Follow live: Read our Amazon Prime Day 2022 liveblogHowever, given that it’s an Amazon event, some of the most competitive deals are found on its own-brand devices. Prices have been slashed across all of Amazon’s gadgets, including Echo...
Popculture
'Mortal Kombat': Another New Movie Revealed
On Saturday, the Mortal Kombat franchise announced another new movie during a panel at New York Comic Con. Fans attending a panel about the upcoming Mortal Kombat Legends: Snow Blind were treated to the surprise announcement of Mortal Kombat Legends: Cage Match. According to a report by IGN, the movie will even include Joel McHale reprising his roel as the voice of Johnny Cage.
Comments / 0