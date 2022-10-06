ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 3

Related
CBS 8

California offers to reduce imports of Colorado River water

CALIFORNIA, USA — This story was originally published by CalMatters. Facing demands from the federal government, California water agencies offered today to cut back the amount of water they import from the Colorado River starting in 2023. After months of negotiations, water agencies wrote to federal agencies today offering...
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
City
Sacramento, CA
Local
California Society
Local
California Health
Local
California Government
CBS 8

Metro offers Free Rides for California Clean Air Day

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Metro offered free rides on all trains and buses Wednesday for the fifth annual California Clean Air Day. The Metropolitan Transit System (MTS) and North County Transit District (NCTD) will be hosting rider appreciation events at six transit centers throughout the region. Riders will be given freebies and have the chances to win prizes to celebrate Free Ride Day, while supplies last.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
CBS 8

What’s next for Fiona Ma as California treasurer?

CALIFORNIA, USA — This story was originally published by CalMatters. Fiona Ma has a few factors working in her favor to win a second term as state treasurer. She’s an incumbent and a Democrat in a majority-blue state. She has vastly outraised her opponent, Republican Jack Guerrero, $2 million to $20,000. And thanks to soaring state tax revenues fueled by stock gains by some of the richest Californians, plus billions in federal relief during the COVID pandemic, the state has had record budget surpluses the last two years while she’s been the state’s top banker, responsible for managing its assets and investments.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS 8

Supervisor Desmond calls on state to release records regarding placement of SVP's in SD County

SAN DIEGO — Supervisor Jim Desmond is once again fighting back against the placement of sexually violent predators in the county. On Thursday, he submitted a California Public Records Act request to the State of California asking for all records regarding Sexually Violent Predators with Liberty Healthcare. Desmond said, “It is time for the San Diegans to know details regarding the placement of Sexually Violent Predators. Understanding how SVPs are handled will help us to protect our neighborhoods from these unwanted criminals.”
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gavin Newsom
IN THIS ARTICLE
#California Housing#Affordable Housing#Transitional Housing#Homeless Shelter#Calmatters#Californians#Latino
CBS 8

North County woman stopped by fake deputy speaks out

OCEANSIDE, Calif. — A North County woman is speaking out after a man who was impersonating a deputy tried to stop her at night in Oceanside. Alicia Engel has a warning for other drivers: don't pull over if you feel unsafe. “I was driving to work – I work...
OCEANSIDE, CA
CBS 8

CBS 8

San Diego, CA
19K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

San Diego local news

 https://www.cbs8.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy