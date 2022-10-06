Read full article on original website
New law allows nurse practitioners to perform abortions without supervision of a doctor
SAN DIEGO — Nurse practitioners will soon be allowed to perform first trimester abortions in California without the supervision of a doctor. SB 1375, authored by Senate President pro Tempore Toni Atkins, was recently signed by Governor Gavin Newsom. It takes effect in January 2023. "This law will increase...
A breakdown of the taxes and fees in California gas prices
SAN DIEGO — Governor Gavin Newsom announced a special session this December to impose a windfall profits tax on oil companies. This comes as the gap between California's gas prices and the rest of the United States has never been larger. The gap. That gap between the national average...
California offers to reduce imports of Colorado River water
CALIFORNIA, USA — This story was originally published by CalMatters. Facing demands from the federal government, California water agencies offered today to cut back the amount of water they import from the Colorado River starting in 2023. After months of negotiations, water agencies wrote to federal agencies today offering...
California's Middle Class Tax Refund | Who gets the relief checks and when?
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Millions of Californians will see a boost in their bank accounts starting October 7 and lasting through the 25th, as the State's Franchise Tax Board begins doling out 8 million direct deposit payments into taxpayer bank accounts. The Middle-Class Tax Refund is a one-time...
Metro offers Free Rides for California Clean Air Day
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Metro offered free rides on all trains and buses Wednesday for the fifth annual California Clean Air Day. The Metropolitan Transit System (MTS) and North County Transit District (NCTD) will be hosting rider appreciation events at six transit centers throughout the region. Riders will be given freebies and have the chances to win prizes to celebrate Free Ride Day, while supplies last.
What’s next for Fiona Ma as California treasurer?
CALIFORNIA, USA — This story was originally published by CalMatters. Fiona Ma has a few factors working in her favor to win a second term as state treasurer. She’s an incumbent and a Democrat in a majority-blue state. She has vastly outraised her opponent, Republican Jack Guerrero, $2 million to $20,000. And thanks to soaring state tax revenues fueled by stock gains by some of the richest Californians, plus billions in federal relief during the COVID pandemic, the state has had record budget surpluses the last two years while she’s been the state’s top banker, responsible for managing its assets and investments.
Supervisor Desmond calls on state to release records regarding placement of SVP's in SD County
SAN DIEGO — Supervisor Jim Desmond is once again fighting back against the placement of sexually violent predators in the county. On Thursday, he submitted a California Public Records Act request to the State of California asking for all records regarding Sexually Violent Predators with Liberty Healthcare. Desmond said, “It is time for the San Diegans to know details regarding the placement of Sexually Violent Predators. Understanding how SVPs are handled will help us to protect our neighborhoods from these unwanted criminals.”
New California law makes it easier to find out what others earn
SAN DIEGO — Women in California earn about 88 cents for every dollar a man makes. People of color earn even less. To try and level the playing field, Governor Gavin Newsom just signed a new wage transparency bill into law. It requires companies to include a salary in...
Prop. 30: Would tax wealthiest Californians to support electric vehicles, wildfire prevention
SAN DIEGO — If passed, Prop. 30 would raise taxes for high earners, while paying for efforts to reduce air pollution and fight wildfires. The measure would create up to $5 billion annually with the largest chunk of money going to electric vehicle rebates and charging stations. Another portion will help hire and train more firefighters.
Jaywalking to soon be decriminalized in California | What you need to know
SAN DIEGO — It's clear that the current law, and threat of fines, did not hinder pedestrians from jaywalking, but starting January 1, 2023 jaywalking will be decriminalized now that Governor Gavin Newsom signed the Freedom to Walk Act. It's an unfortunate time for anyone who gets stopped by...
Didn’t we just vote on that? | Prop 29 is on the November ballot once again
SAN DIEGO — For the third time in six years, California’s voters are asked to put new rules in place for kidney dialysis clinics across our state. Voters rejected similar propositions in 2018 and 2020, and that has many people wondering, “Why are we being asked to vote on it again?”
Amtrak suspends part of Southern California route due to coastal erosion
SAN DIEGO — Amtrak suspended part of its Southern California route due to emergency repairs needed to fix unstable, shifting ground. The Pacific Surfliner isn't operating between Oceanside and Irvine. Amtrak made the announcement Friday. The closure will stay in effect until further notice. "It's a wonderful service when...
North County woman stopped by fake deputy speaks out
OCEANSIDE, Calif. — A North County woman is speaking out after a man who was impersonating a deputy tried to stop her at night in Oceanside. Alicia Engel has a warning for other drivers: don't pull over if you feel unsafe. “I was driving to work – I work...
