Read full article on original website
Related
‘House of the Dragon’ star Matt Smith improvised the touching moment between Daemon and Viserys in episode 8
Director Geeta Patel explained how Matt Smith improvised a scene between Viserys and Daemon in "House of the Dragon" episode eight.
50 Cent’s estranged son Marquise Jackson offers him $6,700 for 24 hours of his time
50 Cent’s eldest son Marquise Jackson offered his estranged father $6,700 for a day of his time. The rapper’s 25-year-old son rushed to Instagram this week to slam his father, saying the monthly sum of $6,700 the “In Da Club” hitmaker paid his mother Shaniqua Tompkins in child support was simply not enough. “Since y’all think $6,700 is sooo much money someone tell my pops I will pay him $6,700 for just 24hr of his time so we can do everything I ever wanted to do with him as a kid,” Marquise wrote. “Red Yellow Green whatever color he like.” The caption was...
Amazon Prime Early Access Sale TV deals: The best offers on Samsung, Panasonic, Hisense and more
After months of rumours, the Prime Early Access 2022 sale is here, with savings on everything from home appliances and household essentials to laptops and tech. Televisions are one of the most popular purchases on Amazon Prime Day and its sister sale is set to look the same, with the price of some of the best 4K and OLED TVs already falling to below £1,000.Follow live: Read our Amazon Prime Day 2022 liveblogIt can be difficult to weed out the rubbish deals from the good ones though, with 16-digit model numbers and discontinued sets making that search much more difficult....
Comments / 0