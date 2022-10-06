Five charged in connection to COVID fraud

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A federal grand jury in Springfield indicted five people on Tuesday with wire fraud in connection to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The grand jury indicted the five people with two counts each of wire fraud in Sangamon County:

Sean Jackson, 32

Richard Lawuary, 31

Charles Walker III, 31

Shawntelle Lyn, 31,

Randi Lewis, 34

The five are accused of fraudulently taking money from the Paycheck Protection Program between April and June of 2021. That money was supposed to be used to help businesses survive the COVID-19 pandemic.

Each have been issued a notice to appear in federal court for arraignment. If convicted, each faces up to 20 years in prison, three years of parole and a restitution payment.

People who suspect another person of fraudulently obtaining or misusing COVID-19 relief money can report their suspicions to the National Center for Disaster Fraud by calling their hotline: 1-866-720-5721. The NCDF is a national agency within the U.S. Department of Justice’s Criminal Division dedicated to preventing, dedicating, investigating and prosecuting criminal conduct related to natural and artificial disasters, including the pandemic.

