Could Upcoming Deadline Delay Construction On Bills’ New Stadium

Part of the negotiation on the Bills' new stadium included a deadline to agree on a Community Benefits Agreement. What happens if they don't meet it?. Right now, Western New York is pretty excited about the Bills. They're at the top of the AFC East and are currently still Super Bowl favorites. They look like they could be pretty good for years to come. and they have a brand new stadium coming soon.
