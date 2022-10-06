ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Sports Chicago

Raiders' Davante Adams shoves cameraman to ground after loss

Davante Adams took his frustrations out on a cameraman. As the Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver walked off the field following a devastating 30-29 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday, what appeared to be a cameraman crossed in front of him while carrying a piece of equipment. Adams shoved him with both hands, sending him crashing to the ground.
NFL
NBC Sports Chicago

Jaylon Johnson inactive for Vikings game

The Bears will be without their top cornerback for the third-straight game. The Bears announced Jaylon Johnson will be inactive against the Vikings in Week 5 as he continues to recover from a quadriceps injury. Running back David Montgomery is active on Sunday. He was questionable after Friday’s practice as he recovers from knee and ankle injuries.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Football
Chicago, IL
Football
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Sports
Local
Illinois Sports
NBC Sports Chicago

Eddie Jackson alludes to Jaylon Johnson's return

Eddie Jackson made it perfectly clear a there's a piece missing from the Bears' defense after the Bears' loss to the Minnesota Vikings. That piece is named Jaylon Johnson. But, Jackson alluded to the starting corner's potential return for Thursday night. "When a guy like Jaylon is out, it’s always...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

WATCH: Mooney delivers potential catch of the year

Darnell Mooney hauled in a deep ball from Justin Fields with one hand to set the Bears up for a David Montgomery touchdown against the Minnesota Vikings. Mooney has been suboptimal this season. Coming into Sunday's game, he posted eight catches for 121 yards and zero touchdowns through four weeks. That equates to 30.3 yards per game.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Javonte Green doesn’t view starting at PF as competition

Somebody will start at power forward for the Chicago Bulls in the Oct. 19 regular-season opener in Miami. Just don’t tell Billy Donovan it’s a demotion for Patrick Williams if it isn’t the former fourth overall pick. And don’t tell the player on track to replace Williams that he’s in a battle for that status.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bears#American Football#Vikings
NBC Sports Chicago

NFL, NFLPA release statement, announce changes to concussion protocol

The NFL and NFL Players Association released a joint statement on Saturday regarding the investigation into the Miami Dolphins’ concussion protocol compliance following a Week 3 hit on quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, according to Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network. The statement said the two parties concluded that the “step-by-step...
NFL
NBC Sports Chicago

David Montgomery active for Vikings game

David Montgomery is set to return to the field just two weeks after hurting both his ankle and his knee. The Bears running back is officially active to play against the Vikings in Week 5. The team will be without their top cornerback for the third-straight game, however. Jaylon Johnson is officially inactive as he continues to recover from a quadriceps injury.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC Sports Chicago

Bears misspell David Montgomery's last name on jersey

Wait ... that's not right. Who's David "MontOgomery?" The Chicago Bears screwed up their starting running back's jersey. They misspelled his last name "Montgomery," spelling it "Montogomery," on the back of his jersey. Oh well. At least the violent, workhorse halfback returned to the field on Sunday. Montgomery missed last...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Eberflus changing Bears practice to kick start team

It’s only been five weeks, but the Bears have already developed a troubling trend of starting games slowly. Whether it’s pre-snap issues on offense, or getting run over on defense, it’s been rough for the team in the first half. They’re averaging only 7.8 points over the first two quarters (tied for 26th in the NFL), while surrendering 16 points (tied for 30th). In the second half, the offense still isn’t great, but it’s better, averaging 9.4 points (tied for 19th). The big improvement is on the defensive side, where the team has limited opponents to 5.2 points (fifth-best in the NFL).
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Vikings first-quarter stats highlight lowly Bears

The Vikings' offense symbolizes what the Bears' offense would like to become as soon as possible. In the first quarter, Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson recorded a lightning-fast six catches from quarterback Kirk Cousins. Jefferson's six catches in the first quarter represent more than every Bears receiver, this season, except for Darnell Mooney.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

How to watch Bills vs. Chiefs: TV channel, start time, odds

The Buffalo Bills have waited nine months for a rematch with the Kansas City Chiefs. In Week 6, they finally get their chance. Kansas City ended Buffalo’s 2021 season in the AFC Divisional Round, pulling off a 42-36 overtime win after miraculously forcing the extra period. Patrick Mahomes and Co. marched 44 yards in the final 13 seconds of regulation to set up a game-tying field goal. The Chiefs got the ball to start overtime and quickly scored, never giving Josh Allen a chance.
KANSAS CITY, MO
NBC Sports Chicago

NBC Sports Chicago

Chicago, IL
15K+
Followers
15K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Get Bears, Blackhawks, Bulls, Cubs and White Sox breaking news, scores, updates, interviews and more 24 hours a day about your favorite Chicago teams.

 https://www.nbcsports.com/chicago/

Comments / 0

Community Policy