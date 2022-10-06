Read full article on original website
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. – Ihmir Smith-Marsette had been craving the moment that arrived Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium. With the Bears trailing the Minnesota Vikings 29-22 late in the fourth quarter, Smith-Marsette had the chance to drive a dagger into the heart of the team that cut him before the season.
Davante Adams took his frustrations out on a cameraman. As the Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver walked off the field following a devastating 30-29 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday, what appeared to be a cameraman crossed in front of him while carrying a piece of equipment. Adams shoved him with both hands, sending him crashing to the ground.
The Bears will be without their top cornerback for the third-straight game. The Bears announced Jaylon Johnson will be inactive against the Vikings in Week 5 as he continues to recover from a quadriceps injury. Running back David Montgomery is active on Sunday. He was questionable after Friday’s practice as he recovers from knee and ankle injuries.
Velus Jones Jr. is big into previsualization. He likes to imagine himself in certain scenarios so that he can manifest his success. It was no different this week, as the Bears rookie saw himself finally making his debut on offense. “I feel like this was my best (week of) practice...
Eddie Jackson made it perfectly clear a there's a piece missing from the Bears' defense after the Bears' loss to the Minnesota Vikings. That piece is named Jaylon Johnson. But, Jackson alluded to the starting corner's potential return for Thursday night. "When a guy like Jaylon is out, it’s always...
Darnell Mooney hauled in a deep ball from Justin Fields with one hand to set the Bears up for a David Montgomery touchdown against the Minnesota Vikings. Mooney has been suboptimal this season. Coming into Sunday's game, he posted eight catches for 121 yards and zero touchdowns through four weeks. That equates to 30.3 yards per game.
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. – Velus Jones Jr.’s only opportunity to make an impact in Week 4 came on special teams. It was an opportunity he muffed away in the Bears’ 20-12 loss at MetLife Stadium. But the rookie receiver never doubted his moment would come on offense. The...
Somebody will start at power forward for the Chicago Bulls in the Oct. 19 regular-season opener in Miami. Just don’t tell Billy Donovan it’s a demotion for Patrick Williams if it isn’t the former fourth overall pick. And don’t tell the player on track to replace Williams that he’s in a battle for that status.
The NFL and NFL Players Association released a joint statement on Saturday regarding the investigation into the Miami Dolphins’ concussion protocol compliance following a Week 3 hit on quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, according to Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network. The statement said the two parties concluded that the “step-by-step...
LAKE FOREST, Ill. – The Bears' passing game has been a borderline disaster to start the 2022 NFL season. Chicago's offense ranks dead last in completions, completion percentage, passing yards, first downs, and quarterback rating. Not all of the blame can be hung on quarterback Justin Fields, though. Nor...
David Montgomery is set to return to the field just two weeks after hurting both his ankle and his knee. The Bears running back is officially active to play against the Vikings in Week 5. The team will be without their top cornerback for the third-straight game, however. Jaylon Johnson is officially inactive as he continues to recover from a quadriceps injury.
After a Bears touchdown on the opening drive of the second half – to close the gap on the Vikings to one score – Matt Eberflus decided to take a calculated risk. He chose to allow kicker Cairo Santos to attempt an onside kick. Spoiler alert – it...
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. – There seems to be at least one play a game where Justin Fields and Darnell Mooney should hook up for a big play, but the connection between the Bears’ quarterback and star receiver is just a touch off. In the Bears’ Week 4 loss to...
Wait ... that's not right. Who's David "MontOgomery?" The Chicago Bears screwed up their starting running back's jersey. They misspelled his last name "Montgomery," spelling it "Montogomery," on the back of his jersey. Oh well. At least the violent, workhorse halfback returned to the field on Sunday. Montgomery missed last...
Jed Hoyer and Theo Epstein finally did it. More accurately, Tom Ricketts and Rob Manfred did it. Along with the McCaskeys and the NFL. And most owners in every major professional league in America. They’ve finally closed the deal on the bill of goods they’ve been peddling to American sports...
It’s only been five weeks, but the Bears have already developed a troubling trend of starting games slowly. Whether it’s pre-snap issues on offense, or getting run over on defense, it’s been rough for the team in the first half. They’re averaging only 7.8 points over the first two quarters (tied for 26th in the NFL), while surrendering 16 points (tied for 30th). In the second half, the offense still isn’t great, but it’s better, averaging 9.4 points (tied for 19th). The big improvement is on the defensive side, where the team has limited opponents to 5.2 points (fifth-best in the NFL).
The Vikings' offense symbolizes what the Bears' offense would like to become as soon as possible. In the first quarter, Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson recorded a lightning-fast six catches from quarterback Kirk Cousins. Jefferson's six catches in the first quarter represent more than every Bears receiver, this season, except for Darnell Mooney.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper said he ran out of patience with Matt Rhule’s inability to get the franchis
The Buffalo Bills have waited nine months for a rematch with the Kansas City Chiefs. In Week 6, they finally get their chance. Kansas City ended Buffalo’s 2021 season in the AFC Divisional Round, pulling off a 42-36 overtime win after miraculously forcing the extra period. Patrick Mahomes and Co. marched 44 yards in the final 13 seconds of regulation to set up a game-tying field goal. The Chiefs got the ball to start overtime and quickly scored, never giving Josh Allen a chance.
