What are Workers Checking for at Washington Costco Exits?
It has been happening to me for all the years we have been shopping at Costco and I never even thought about it. What are employees checking for when they scan your receipt when you leave a Washington State Costco?. Costco, What is a Costco?. Maybe you have lived under...
102.7 KORD
These World-Famous Companies Were Started in Washington
If you've ever wanted to work for a big company, you don't even need to look outside of Washington. The Evergreen State is home to several companies that, despite their humble beginnings, evolved into the most recognizable brands in the country, and in some cases, the world. As I was...
The 9 Strangest Street Names That Exist in Washington State
Here Are Some Of The Weirdest Street Names In Washington State. Driving down the street, you see all sorts of different street names. Most of them are named after things like presidents, important landmarks, or local figures. But every now and then, you'll see a street name that makes you do a double-take.
Do You Know What Washington’s Strangest Law Is?
There are many strange and stupid laws out there. Some will make you scratch your head, others will make you laugh out loud. One I've remembered since childhood is that "in Vermont, it's illegal to whistle underwater." The absurdity of that "law" always tickled me. Examples of U.S. Laws That...
Washington State Has Fewest Acres Burned In Decade
(Olympia, WA) -- Washington's wildfire season was the lightest in a decade. Just over 140-thousand acres burned. However, 2020 and 2021 were the second and third-worst fire seasons in the state's history. Washington Commissioner of Public Lands Hillary Franz says a combination of DNR equipment, aerial firefighting assets, personnel along with a wet and rainy spring helped keep the number of acres burned to a ten-year low.
Who is the Richest Person in Washington State?
Some of the richest people in the world call Washington State home. Which person that lives here actually has the most dough?
3 of the Most Unusual Attractions Are in Washington State
Explore 3 Of Washington State's Most Unusual Attractions. Washington State is home to some of the most unique and unusual attractions in the country. What Do Ghosts, Apes, And Nutcrackers Have To Do With Each Other In Washington?. From giant concrete sculptures to underground lakes, there is something to catch...
You’ll Never Believe Which Tri-City is Washington’s Most Affordable?
I never in a million years would have guessed that my city is one of Washington's most affordable. Just for giggles, I Googled Washington's most affordable cities and I was truly surprised to see that one Tri-Cities was listed at #2. When I first moved to Tri-Cities, I found a...
What Happens in Washington State if You Flee a Hit-and-Run Accident?
Here's What Could Happen If You Run Away From An Accident In Washington State. If you're involved in a hit-and-run accident in Washington State, the consequences can be significant. Depending on the severity of the accident, you could be facing anything from a misdemeanor to a felony charge—and that's not...
‘The Devil’s Toy Box’ Is A Freaky Shack Lost In Louisiana
Louisiana is an incredible haunted state. From the gulf coast, to New Orleans, Alexandria, to Shreveport, there are stories of hauntings all over the state. Some are very well documented, while others feel like the rough draft of an urban legend. Insert The Devil's Toy Box tale. The origins of...
Guess Which Tri-Cities Bridge Is 117 Years Old
There are lots of bridges in the Tri-Cities area, but can you name the bridge that is 117 years old? We drive or walk over them every day and all of them have an interesting history. How Many Bridges Are In the Tri-Cities Area?. There are 7 bridges in the...
This Rage Room May Be the Most Cathartic Place in Tri-Cities
I had one of the most action-packed weekends of my life here in the Tri-Cities. On Saturday, I went with my family to the Tri-Cities Pirate Festival and met Isaac Singleton Jr., an actor. He has appeared in The Mandalorian but is possibly best remembered for his work on the original Pirates of the Caribbean movie. That was just a warm-up for my wife's birthday weekend. Yes, I said birthday weekend so buckle up.
What Does Tin Foil on the Door Knob Mean in Washington State?
Does Having Tin Foil On Your Door Knob Keep You Safe?. Have you seen that video about putting tin foil on your door knob when you are home alone?. We've Got The Answer If Tin Foil On A Doorknob Will Keep You Safe At Night. I saw the video and...
Watch Momma Bear and Cub Reunited After Save From Washington State DOT [VIDEO]
Washington DOT Worker Helps Reunite Mama Bear And Her Cub. A Washington State Department Of Transportation employee jumped into action to save a stranded mama bear and her cub. Mama Bear And Her Cub Were Separated By The Highway, DOT Steps In. Washington DOT managed to get a video of...
The Creepy Dolls Left at Baby Head Cemetery in Central Texas
I've always enjoyed learning the history of Texas, and with Texas Historical Markers throughout the state there's no shortage of learning that can take place. I've also found myself looking out for these historic sites when taking road trips. This past weekend I had a chance to visit Fredericksburg, Texas,...
“The Shining” Movie Hotel Is Actually in Oregon and You Can Stay There
You Can Stay At The Original "Shining" Hotel In Oregon State. One of the scariest movies of the 1970s was Stephen King's The Shining. It's a classic psychological horror movie and if you didn't know it, the hotel which was the backdrop of the Overlook Hotel is just a few hours from Tri-Cities Washington.
See Robot Fall On Ice & Stun Crowd In Tri-Cities Hockey Arena
It was supposed to be a proud moment for "Max the Robot" this Saturday night at the Toyota Arena in Kennewick before the Tri-City Americans Hockey game. He was being introduced to all of Tri-Cities and in his big moment he falls flat on his back to the shock of everyone in the crowd. Watch the video below.
Forget Crabs, Hand Grenades Wash Ashore on Oregon Beach
The Newport Beach, OR Police Department has dealt with some strange things, like many departments. But probably never this before. 3 simulator hand grenades wash up on Oregon beaches. On October 4th, Tuesday of this week, the NBPD received 3 calls from citizens who each reported finding these explosive devices,...
