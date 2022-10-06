ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens, NY

2 more men plead guilty to sex trafficking teenage girls from Jamaica, Queens hotel: DA

By Jonathan Rizk
PIX11
PIX11
QUEENS, N.Y. (PIX11) — Two men have pleaded guilty to the sex trafficking of minors at a hotel in Jamaica, Queens.

After an escape attempt by one of the trafficking victims in June 2020, the defendants’ ongoing criminal activities were revealed, according to Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz. The two men, Tyrone “Angel” Miles, 32, and Bryant “Dollaz” Lowery, 24, will now face prison time, according to the DA.

“Holding accountable those who choose to torment and degrade their victims for profit
is why our Human Trafficking Bureau is so important,” Katz said. “In pleading guilty, these two defendants have accepted responsibility for forcing underage victims to perform sexual acts to line their own pockets. I commend the young complainants for their bravery, and both defendants will now face prison time as punishment for their criminal actions.”

Between June 5, 2020, and June 12, 2020, Miles and Lowery held two victims, ages 16 and 17, at the JFK Inn Hotel in Jamaica, Queens, threatening them with physical violence unless they participated in sexual acts in exchange for money, according to court documents.

Miles threatened the 16-year-old with death if she did not obey and told her to tell customers she was an adult. The men kept the girls in separate rooms at the motel to meet paying customers for sex. They kept an eye on the victims in the motel room to keep them from leaving and taking all of the money. When Miles left her alone for a short time, the 16-year-old was able to run to a commercial building and get in touch with her family, according to the DA’s office.

Lowery again held another victim, 19, against her will with Khalil Fryer, who had already pleaded guilty to sex trafficking in April 2021. Officials said they held the 19-year-old at the same hotel on June 19, 2020. The victim asked for help from a customer and was able to escape her hotel room. Fryer tracked the victim, forced her into a car, and then beat her in retaliation. One of the victims got a police officer’s help the next day.

Miles pleaded guilty to two counts of child sex trafficking before Supreme Court Justice Peter Vallone, Jr. Lowery also pleaded guilty before Justice Vallone to one count of child sex trafficking and one count of sex trafficking.

The judge indicated that he would order Miles to serve seven years in prison followed by 10 years post-release supervision and Lowery to serve six years in jail followed by 10 years post-release supervision. The men will also have to register as sexual offenders.

Fryer pleaded guilty to kidnapping and sex trafficking in 2021 and now serves a five-year prison sentence. He will also be required to register as a sex offender.

Lowery and Miles will have sentencing on Nov. 16.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

