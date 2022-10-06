ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sevier County, TN

Sevier County reentry program gives ex-offenders a second chance

By Kristen Gallant
WATE
WATE
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Si6Df_0iP1KGH400

SEVIER COUNTY , Tenn. (WATE)– The Sevier County Sheriff’s Office has started a new program to help people successfully reenter society after serving time in prison.

The Sevier County Sheriff’s Office just started a reentry program for ex-offenders with money they received through a federal grant. This is the first time they have created a program like this.

Former Tennessee politician sentenced for using COVID-19 funds on Bitcoin

“Every other business is looking for return service. We’re not. We’re hoping they’ll become productive and that the tools we give them allows a business to have an employee that’s a productive employee,” Sheriff Michael Hodges said. “And that the services that they need to continue to be successful are provided to them. So that’s our hope.”

The Sevier County Sheriff’s Office is making sure all members of their community are getting the help they need, including those those who have previously been incarcerated.

The program will help find formerly incarcerated persons find housing, mental health and substance abuse treatments, employment, education opportunities and healthcare plans.

Biden to pardon all federal offenses of simple marijuana possession

“It’s difficult if you walk out cold with nothing and you got to kind of start all over because maybe you’ve been out of society a year, maybe it’s been 24 months, maybe it’s just been 90 days,” Hodges said. “Any timeframe you’re still a little bit behind the curve a little bit and we’re trying to slow that and reduce that curve and make it a smooth transition for them in hopes that we don’t see them again unless we just run into them in the public.”

This grant will last for three years. After that, the sheriff said they will be asking the county commission to put the funding into the county budget to be able to continue the program.

“Giving them somebody to walk them through it, giving them some guidance, giving them some tools and some training and some education goes a long way,” Hodges said. “It may be solving that issue and then at the end of the day, we have a productive member of society.”

Sheriff Hodges said they will be monitoring the success of the program. They are continuing to look for community partners. If you would like to help, you can find contact information on their website, here.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WATE 6 On Your Side.

Comments / 2

Related
wvlt.tv

How to get rent assistance in Knox County

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Do you need help paying for rent, utilities and internet? Knox Housing Assistance Program is distributing funds for renters adversely affected during the COVID-19 pandemic. The deadline to apply is Oct. 31. City of Knoxville officials are urging those interested to apply sooner rather than later...
KNOX COUNTY, TN
WATE

Medicare open enrollment fast-approaching

The Knoxville-Knox County Community Action Committee Office on Aging joined WATE 6 On Your Side News at Midday to discuss what people need to know ahead of the upcoming Medicare open enrollment period. WATE Midday News. Medicare open enrollment fast-approaching. The Knoxville-Knox County Community Action Committee Office on Aging joined...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Faith and Blue in Knoxville

Faith and Blue Night was hosted to help bridge two communities. Faith and Blue Night was hosted to help bridge two communities. Several people have been displaced and one cat is missing following a fire in South Knoxville. Couple remembers old business location after fire. A business couple spoke about...
KNOXVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sevierville, TN
State
Tennessee State
City
Gatlinburg, TN
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
Local
Tennessee Society
Sevier County, TN
Crime & Safety
Sevier County, TN
Society
County
Sevier County, TN
wvlt.tv

Woman overdoses with child in backseat, report says

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville woman was arrested on Saturday after police found her unconscious in her car, according to a police report. Officers responded to Maynardville Pike at around 4:46 p.m. to reports of an overdose when they found Zylie Lynn Rhoades, 35. Police started yelling at Rhoades,...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

The Goo Goo Cluster

Several people have been displaced and one cat is missing following a fire in South Knoxville. Faith and Blue Night was hosted to help bridge two communities. A business couple spoke about starting their first store in the heart of Gatlinburg after the 2016 fire. TDOT hosts rapid hiring event...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Children sleep in offices as Knoxville DCS struggles to find homes

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Tennessee’s Department of Children’s Services Commissioner Margie Quin described the state of the system as “traumatizing” for both children and her staff when speaking with state lawmakers.  It’s at least the second time Quin has brought up the problem in just more than a month on the job and it’s not the only […]
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Hand Up for Women provides new perspective

A Knoxville nonprofit is working to uplift women in the program in more ways than one. The nonprofit decided to uplift these women with a new makeover. A Knoxville nonprofit is working to uplift women in the program in more ways than one. The nonprofit decided to uplift these women with a new makeover.
KNOXVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Commission#Reentry#East Tennessee
wvlt.tv

Knoxville police locate missing woman, dog

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Police Department officials asked the Uber driver of a missing woman and her dog to come forward Monday. Now, that missing woman and dog have been found. Aireona Davis was last seen on Oct. 5 after she “became friendly” with a man while she was...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Partner remembers Union County deputy killed in crash

UNION COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — Loved ones are mourning the loss of a deputy killed in a crash while investigators work to determine what caused it. Union County Sheriff’s Deputy Matthew Kirrman was killed just after midnight Sunday morning when his patrol car left the road, smashed through a barbed wire fence and came to […]
UNION COUNTY, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Public Education
NewsBreak
Housing
WATE

House fire in West Knoxville

An attic was on fire causing damage to a home on Washburn Road, according to Knoxville Fire Department. There were reports of no working smoke alarms. An attic was on fire causing damage to a home on Washburn Road, according to Knoxville Fire Department. There were reports of no working smoke alarms.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Knoxville non-profit provides life-changing makeovers to uplift women

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) ― A Knoxville non-profit is working to uplift women in the program in more ways than one. The non-profit decided to uplift these women with a new makeover. Hand Up for Women is a life-management and career-works readiness ministry. “We know that they are beautiful as...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Crews trying to extinguish fire in Gatlinburg, 2-hour process

Gatlinburg Firefighters are actively working to extinguish flames at a downtown restaurant that has been burning for at least two hours. Crews trying to extinguish fire in Gatlinburg, 2-hour …. Gatlinburg Firefighters are actively working to extinguish flames at a downtown restaurant that has been burning for at least two...
GATLINBURG, TN
WATE

Several downtown Gatlinburg businesses a 'total loss' after downtown fire

Cleanup efforts are underway after several restaurants and gift shops were reported as total losses after a fire broke out in downtown Gatlinburg early Sunday morning. Good Morning Tennessee. Several downtown Gatlinburg businesses a ‘total loss’ …. Cleanup efforts are underway after several restaurants and gift shops were...
GATLINBURG, TN
WATE

Solar Power company out of business

After paying for solar panels to be installed, a Maryville homeowner says he cannot get in touch with the business despite the work not being completed. After paying for solar panels to be installed, a Maryville homeowner says he cannot get in touch with the business despite the work not being completed.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Crews still working on fire in downtown Gatlinburg

Crews still working on fire in downtown Gatlinburg. Several people have been displaced and one cat is missing following a fire in South Knoxville. Faith and Blue Night was hosted to help bridge two communities. Couple remembers old business location after fire. A business couple spoke about starting their first...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

WATE

32K+
Followers
13K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WATE 6 On Your Side provides the latest news, weather and sports coverage of Knoxville and East Tennessee.

 https://www.wate.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy