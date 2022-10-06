Read full article on original website
Related
ELON University
Performing Arts presents ghost story “Concord Floral” through Tuesday
The Department of Performing Arts is presenting “Concord Floral” by contemporary playwright Jordan Tannahill Oct. 7-11 in Roberts Studio Theater. This ghost story explores how the past animates our behaviors in the present. Can the teenagers who hang out at the abandoned Concord Floral greenhouse survive suburbia, high school, and a plague of their own making?
Comments / 0