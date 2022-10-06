Ohio school worker resigns, accused of ‘inappropriate relationship’

PARMA , Ohio (WJW) — A Normandy High School employee has resigned after being accused of having an “inappropriate relationship” with a student.

The person, who has not been identified, was not a teacher — rather, an extracurricular supervisor at the high school, Principal Rachel Urban said in a statement to FOX 8. That person is no longer permitted on Parma City Schools grounds, she said.

Students reported the potentially inappropriate relationship to administrators Monday, Urban said. Administrators then informed Parma Police Department , which also began investigating.

FOX 8 has reached out to Parma police for more information.

