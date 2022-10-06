Read full article on original website
What we learned as Bears' comeback comes up short vs. Vikings
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. – The Bears were dead and buried after 18 minutes at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minnesota on Sunday. The Vikings had bulldozed them on three straight possessions to open the game, taking a 21-3 lead midway through the second quarter. The Bears looked cooked. The Vikings were...
Smith-Marsette explains what happened on costly fumble vs. Vikings
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. – Ihmir Smith-Marsette had been craving the moment that arrived Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium. With the Bears trailing the Minnesota Vikings 29-22 late in the fourth quarter, Smith-Marsette had the chance to drive a dagger into the heart of the team that cut him before the season.
Midges swarm Browns in Cleveland ahead of Guardians-Yankees series
FirstEnergy Stadium is bugging out. Midges have swarmed the building ahead of Sunday’s contest between the Cleveland Browns and Los Angeles Chargers. It’s not just one spot, either, as players, press and fans are experiencing the invasion. While they may seem like a nuisance, midges have helped Cleveland...
Raiders' Davante Adams shoves cameraman to ground after loss
Davante Adams took his frustrations out on a cameraman. As the Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver walked off the field following a devastating 30-29 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday, what appeared to be a cameraman crossed in front of him while carrying a piece of equipment. Adams shoved him with both hands, sending him crashing to the ground.
NFL
Jaylon Johnson inactive for Vikings game
The Bears will be without their top cornerback for the third-straight game. The Bears announced Jaylon Johnson will be inactive against the Vikings in Week 5 as he continues to recover from a quadriceps injury. Running back David Montgomery is active on Sunday. He was questionable after Friday’s practice as he recovers from knee and ankle injuries.
How Bears' mentality, morale keeps them charging ahead
When the Bears dropped to 21-3 in the second quarter of Sunday’s game against the Vikings, they could’ve quit. They could’ve started playing the blame game and looking for excuses to explain why they were getting embarrassed by a division rival. That’s what many other teams would’ve done.
Who is Chicago Bears No. 17 Ihmir Smith-Marsette?
Ihmir Smith-Marsette (No. 17) caught a sideline pass from Justin Fields on the Bears' final drive of the game but was stripped by Cam Dantzler to end the team's chances of coming back against the Minnesota Vikings. Who is Smith-Marsette?. Here's a quick bio of the Bears receiver, number 17.
WATCH: Mooney delivers potential catch of the year
Darnell Mooney hauled in a deep ball from Justin Fields with one hand to set the Bears up for a David Montgomery touchdown against the Minnesota Vikings. Mooney has been suboptimal this season. Coming into Sunday's game, he posted eight catches for 121 yards and zero touchdowns through four weeks. That equates to 30.3 yards per game.
Eddie Jackson alludes to Jaylon Johnson's return
Eddie Jackson made it perfectly clear a there's a piece missing from the Bears' defense after the Bears' loss to the Minnesota Vikings. That piece is named Jaylon Johnson. But, Jackson alluded to the starting corner's potential return for Thursday night. "When a guy like Jaylon is out, it’s always...
How Fields, Mooney got wires crossed on missed early TD vs. Vikings
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. – There seems to be at least one play a game where Justin Fields and Darnell Mooney should hook up for a big play, but the connection between the Bears’ quarterback and star receiver is just a touch off. In the Bears’ Week 4 loss to...
Velus makes most of limited snaps in loss vs. Vikings
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. – Velus Jones Jr.’s only opportunity to make an impact in Week 4 came on special teams. It was an opportunity he muffed away in the Bears’ 20-12 loss at MetLife Stadium. But the rookie receiver never doubted his moment would come on offense. The...
Eberflus, Fields share thoughts behind onside kick
After a Bears touchdown on the opening drive of the second half – to close the gap on the Vikings to one score – Matt Eberflus decided to take a calculated risk. He chose to allow kicker Cairo Santos to attempt an onside kick. Spoiler alert – it...
Bears' gigantic ask of Mooney has led to early route errors
LAKE FOREST, Ill. – The Bears' passing game has been a borderline disaster to start the 2022 NFL season. Chicago's offense ranks dead last in completions, completion percentage, passing yards, first downs, and quarterback rating. Not all of the blame can be hung on quarterback Justin Fields, though. Nor...
Vikings first-quarter stats highlight lowly Bears
The Vikings' offense symbolizes what the Bears' offense would like to become as soon as possible. In the first quarter, Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson recorded a lightning-fast six catches from quarterback Kirk Cousins. Jefferson's six catches in the first quarter represent more than every Bears receiver, this season, except for Darnell Mooney.
Schrock: Fields' near-perfect second half proof of star potential
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. – The Bears had been waiting for the real Justin Fields to arrive. Head coach Matt Eberflus and his staff preached process and incremental progress during the rocky first four weeks that saw Fields sit last in the NFL in a host of passing categories. The much-discussed...
NFL, NFLPA release statement, announce changes to concussion protocol
The NFL and NFL Players Association released a joint statement on Saturday regarding the investigation into the Miami Dolphins’ concussion protocol compliance following a Week 3 hit on quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, according to Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network. The statement said the two parties concluded that the “step-by-step...
NFL
Vildor, Jones PFF grades highlight career days
The Bears – while not recording a win on Sunday over the Vikings – took away plenty of individual and team wins from their performance on Sunday. To help contribute to that theme, the PFF grades from the game helped explain the thought process behind the positives to be taken away.
Panthers fire Matt Rhule after 1-4 start; Wilks takes over
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper said he ran out of patience with Matt Rhule’s inability to get the franchis
Eberflus changing Bears practice to kick start team
It’s only been five weeks, but the Bears have already developed a troubling trend of starting games slowly. Whether it’s pre-snap issues on offense, or getting run over on defense, it’s been rough for the team in the first half. They’re averaging only 7.8 points over the first two quarters (tied for 26th in the NFL), while surrendering 16 points (tied for 30th). In the second half, the offense still isn’t great, but it’s better, averaging 9.4 points (tied for 19th). The big improvement is on the defensive side, where the team has limited opponents to 5.2 points (fifth-best in the NFL).
