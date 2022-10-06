ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raiders' Davante Adams shoves cameraman to ground after loss

Davante Adams took his frustrations out on a cameraman. As the Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver walked off the field following a devastating 30-29 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday, what appeared to be a cameraman crossed in front of him while carrying a piece of equipment. Adams shoved him with both hands, sending him crashing to the ground.
Jaylon Johnson inactive for Vikings game

The Bears will be without their top cornerback for the third-straight game. The Bears announced Jaylon Johnson will be inactive against the Vikings in Week 5 as he continues to recover from a quadriceps injury. Running back David Montgomery is active on Sunday. He was questionable after Friday’s practice as he recovers from knee and ankle injuries.
Who is Chicago Bears No. 17 Ihmir Smith-Marsette?

Ihmir Smith-Marsette (No. 17) caught a sideline pass from Justin Fields on the Bears' final drive of the game but was stripped by Cam Dantzler to end the team's chances of coming back against the Minnesota Vikings. Who is Smith-Marsette?. Here's a quick bio of the Bears receiver, number 17.
WATCH: Mooney delivers potential catch of the year

Darnell Mooney hauled in a deep ball from Justin Fields with one hand to set the Bears up for a David Montgomery touchdown against the Minnesota Vikings. Mooney has been suboptimal this season. Coming into Sunday's game, he posted eight catches for 121 yards and zero touchdowns through four weeks. That equates to 30.3 yards per game.
Eddie Jackson alludes to Jaylon Johnson's return

Eddie Jackson made it perfectly clear a there's a piece missing from the Bears' defense after the Bears' loss to the Minnesota Vikings. That piece is named Jaylon Johnson. But, Jackson alluded to the starting corner's potential return for Thursday night. "When a guy like Jaylon is out, it’s always...
Vikings first-quarter stats highlight lowly Bears

The Vikings' offense symbolizes what the Bears' offense would like to become as soon as possible. In the first quarter, Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson recorded a lightning-fast six catches from quarterback Kirk Cousins. Jefferson's six catches in the first quarter represent more than every Bears receiver, this season, except for Darnell Mooney.
NFL, NFLPA release statement, announce changes to concussion protocol

The NFL and NFL Players Association released a joint statement on Saturday regarding the investigation into the Miami Dolphins’ concussion protocol compliance following a Week 3 hit on quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, according to Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network. The statement said the two parties concluded that the “step-by-step...
Vildor, Jones PFF grades highlight career days

The Bears – while not recording a win on Sunday over the Vikings – took away plenty of individual and team wins from their performance on Sunday. To help contribute to that theme, the PFF grades from the game helped explain the thought process behind the positives to be taken away.
Eberflus changing Bears practice to kick start team

It’s only been five weeks, but the Bears have already developed a troubling trend of starting games slowly. Whether it’s pre-snap issues on offense, or getting run over on defense, it’s been rough for the team in the first half. They’re averaging only 7.8 points over the first two quarters (tied for 26th in the NFL), while surrendering 16 points (tied for 30th). In the second half, the offense still isn’t great, but it’s better, averaging 9.4 points (tied for 19th). The big improvement is on the defensive side, where the team has limited opponents to 5.2 points (fifth-best in the NFL).
