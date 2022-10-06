Read full article on original website
WSIU Almanac for 10/10/22
In Carbondale, the 7th Annual Backpacks for Success community backpack drive is now taking donations of new and gently used backpacks for local students. Now through October 31st, make donations at the Brightly colored Drop-off Boxes in SIU Morris Library, Carbondale Community High School and at Neighborhood Co-Op. Visit facebook.com/jennarpjamieson1 for more info or contact Jenna Jamieson at jennarpjamieson@gmail.com.
Ten vie for SIU homecoming court crowns
CARBONDALE, Ill. — Ten Southern Illinois University Carbondale students compose the 2022 homecoming royalty. The top two candidates will be crowned during halftime of the 2 p.m. football game on Saturday, Oct. 15, at Saluki Stadium. Online student voting takes place Oct. 10-13. The 10 finalists, chosen by committee...
The Princeton Review ranks SIU among Midwest’s best
CARBONDALE, Ill. — Southern Illinois University Carbondale is one of the best universities in the Midwest, according to Princeton Review’s “Best of the Midwest” feature. The university is one of 158 Midwestern colleges and universities chosen by the education services company. The Princeton Review’s 2023 Best...
Heartland Regional Medical Center under new ownership
MARION - Ed Cunningham, Chief Operating Officer of Heartland Regional Medical Center in Marion, announced today that the hospital will soon be under new ownership. The news first came from a memo written to all HRMC employees, announcing that Deaconess Illinois had agreed to purchase the medical center. Deaconess also...
Police Beat for Tuesday, October 4th, 2022
A 23-year-old homeless Centralia man has been arrested by Centralia Police for resisting arrest and on outstanding Clay and Jefferson County warrants. Jake Gilmore was taken to the Marion County Jail to await a decision on the new charge. Bond on the Clay County traffic warrant is set at $3,000. Bond is another $3,000 on the Jefferson County misdemeanor warrant.
Woman arrested in child abduction case
The Randolph County Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrest and filing of formal criminal charges on Lisa A. Robinson, 52, of Morton Gap, KY and Terri D. Davis, 45, of Lafe, AR for child abduction in connection to a report of kidnapping in rural Randolph County. On Sept. 29,...
