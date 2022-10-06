ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

These World-Famous Companies Were Started in Washington

If you've ever wanted to work for a big company, you don't even need to look outside of Washington. The Evergreen State is home to several companies that, despite their humble beginnings, evolved into the most recognizable brands in the country, and in some cases, the world. As I was...
Washington State: What Age Can Kids Be Home Solo?

Being a parent of multiple younger children can be challenging, especially with school and work schedules. What age can kids be home without supervision of a legal adult in Washington State anyway? It sure would make things easier!. What Happens If a Child to Young is Found Home Alone?. If...
The 9 Strangest Street Names That Exist in Washington State

Here Are Some Of The Weirdest Street Names In Washington State. Driving down the street, you see all sorts of different street names. Most of them are named after things like presidents, important landmarks, or local figures. But every now and then, you'll see a street name that makes you do a double-take.
Now Inslee Wants Washington to Ban Diesel Trucks

First it was adopting California's regulations, then moving to ban gas powered cars. Now, this new move by California could force Washington to ban diesel trucks also. What is In the California Diesel Truck Ban Proposal?. The proposal says "manufacturers couldn’t sell new medium-duty and heavy-duty trucks fueled by diesel...
Do You Know What Washington’s Strangest Law Is?

There are many strange and stupid laws out there. Some will make you scratch your head, others will make you laugh out loud. One I've remembered since childhood is that "in Vermont, it's illegal to whistle underwater." The absurdity of that "law" always tickled me. Examples of U.S. Laws That...
3 of the Most Unusual Attractions Are in Washington State

Explore 3 Of Washington State's Most Unusual Attractions. Washington State is home to some of the most unique and unusual attractions in the country. What Do Ghosts, Apes, And Nutcrackers Have To Do With Each Other In Washington?. From giant concrete sculptures to underground lakes, there is something to catch...
Guess Which Tri-Cities Bridge Is 117 Years Old

There are lots of bridges in the Tri-Cities area, but can you name the bridge that is 117 years old? We drive or walk over them every day and all of them have an interesting history. How Many Bridges Are In the Tri-Cities Area?. There are 7 bridges in the...
Boyfriend of Murdered Kennewick Mom is Behind Bars in Oregon

The boyfriend of a dead woman found floating in the Columbia River is behind bars in Oregon. A fisherman found the body of 34-year old Brandy E. Ebanez on Tuesday, September 27th. She was wrapped in plastic and dumped several days before she was found. Ebanez was missing for 2-weeks. Ebanez leaves behind two daughters, ages 12 and 9.
The Creepy Dolls Left at Baby Head Cemetery in Central Texas

I've always enjoyed learning the history of Texas, and with Texas Historical Markers throughout the state there's no shortage of learning that can take place. I've also found myself looking out for these historic sites when taking road trips. This past weekend I had a chance to visit Fredericksburg, Texas,...
See Robot Fall On Ice & Stun Crowd In Tri-Cities Hockey Arena

It was supposed to be a proud moment for "Max the Robot" this Saturday night at the Toyota Arena in Kennewick before the Tri-City Americans Hockey game. He was being introduced to all of Tri-Cities and in his big moment he falls flat on his back to the shock of everyone in the crowd. Watch the video below.
2 Long Lost Items Quietly Back On Tri-Cities Taco Bell Menu

There are fans of fast food, and then there are fans of Taco Bell. They should be rejoicing because two long lost items have quietly suck back on the menu in Tri-Cities. The first item was brought back in the spring temporarily, but Taco Bell had issues with stock because it was so popular. According to reports the demand was 7 times the original levels. Taco Bell announced they would bring it back but would have to make more first. They must have wanted to be quiet because they are back on the menu.
97 Rock plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Richland, Kennewick, and Pasco, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

