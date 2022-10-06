ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf pro qualifies for first PGA Tour event since 2020 thanks to adopting a Happy Gilmore putting approach

By Anthony Wood
The US Sun
 4 days ago
SOMETIMES it's best to go back to basics, even if that mean's enduring a little mockery.

PGA Tour golfer Spencer Levin managed to qualify for his first tour event since 2020, the Shriners Children's Open, thanks partly to a newly-adopted style reminiscent of a certain Happy Gilmore.

Levin is trying to keep things simple Credit: Twitter/PGA Tour
Levin's choice of the HammY putter was inspired by his dad Credit: Twitter/PGA Tour

Levin told the PGA Tour that he overheard somebody comparing his putter to the 90s golf icon, saying: "When a buddy of mine was grabbing it, another guy came up and he goes, ‘What’s up Happy Gilmore?'"

So, why the HammY putter?

Well, Levin put it simply: "I just wasn’t putting very good.

"I was kind of fooling around with a split-grip on a normal putter and then I remembered that my old man had this putter in his garage where it was kind of designed [to be used] the way I’m doing it."

And in all fairness, it may be an unorthodox approach to putting, but it clearly works for him.

Levin explained: "The first day I used it, I made eleven birdies with it, so ever since then I've been using it."

The 38-year-old said that his issue can be overthinking things when he's struggling.

Levin said: "The less you can think about and still be able to hit your line is definitely the way to go I think."

The Shriners Children's Open is scheduled to take place in Las Vegas from October 6-9.

South Korea's Im Sung-jae will be looking to reclaim his title.

Levin will be looking to continue his good fortune in Las Vegas Credit: Twitter/PGA Tour

